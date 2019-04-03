Log in
Navigator Holdings Ltd    NVGS

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD

(NVGS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/03 11:40:32 am
11.375 USD   +1.74%
11:27aNAVIGATOR : Statement regarding OFAC advisory letter.
PU
04/01NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/01NAVIGATOR : Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2018 Results
PR
News 
News

Navigator : Statement regarding OFAC advisory letter.

0
04/03/2019 | 11:27am EDT

"Three of our ships were named in the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") Advisory to the Maritime Petroleum Shipping Community issued March 25, 2019 (the "Advisory") as ships that had engaged in ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum to or from Syria.

As described in the Advisory, the list of ships therein "is not a sanctions list or a comprehensive list of vessels in which blocked persons may have an interest," and the inclusion of a particular vessel in the Advisory "does not constitute a determination by OFAC that the vessel has been identified as property in which a blocked person has an interest." Inclusion of a vessel in the Advisory does not mean that the vessel or its owners or charterers violated any laws.

We are not aware of any allegation or charges by OFAC that we have violated any sanctions and we do not believe that we have, intentionally or unintentionally, violated any US sanctions involving Syria or any other country or person, and we are not aware of any allegation by OFAC or any other sanctions authority that we have violated sanctions. We operate so as to comply with, amongst others, US, EU and UN sanctions."

Disclaimer

Navigator Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 15:26:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 269 M
EBIT 2019 67,0 M
Net income 2019 20,4 M
Debt 2019 742 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,98
P/E ratio 2020 9,92
EV / Sales 2019 5,08x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capitalization 623 M
Chart NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Navigator Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 14,4 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Butters Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Niall J. Nolan Chief Financial Officer
Paul Flaherty Director-Fleet & Technical Operations
Joanna Dziegielewska Senior Technical Officer
Heiko Roman Michael Fischer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD19.04%623
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.14.82%17 597
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY QPSC16.76%3 166
GOLAR LNG LIMITED (USA)-3.13%2 133
GASLOG LTD1.76%1 412
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.37.93%1 187
