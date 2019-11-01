Log in
Navigator Holdings Ltd.    NVGS

NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.

(NVGS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Navigator : Taurus Taken Into London Fleet Team Management.

11/01/2019

We are very pleased to announce that technical management of Navigator Taurus was transferred from our Navigator Gas Shipmanagement Fleet Team in Gdynia to our Fleet Team in London office on the 2nd October 2019 at 12:00 LT.

Navigator Taurus is the 5th vessel from our in-house managed vessels to be transferred to London.

She is the first Zodiac Class to come to London and joins 4 G Class vessels.

Disclaimer

Navigator Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 20:27:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 245 M
EBIT 2019 37,0 M
Net income 2019 -16,1 M
Debt 2019 777 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -37,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,62x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 602 M
Chart NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Navigator Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 10,79  $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry Deans Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Butters Chairman
Niall Joseph Nolan Chief Financial Officer
Paul Flaherty Director-Fleet & Technical Operations
Joanna Dziegielewska Senior Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.14.79%602
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-36.72%1 354
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP25.50%1 164
GASLOG LTD.-16.71%1 109
GASLOG PARTNERS LP0.05%1 012
AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD-13.95%822
