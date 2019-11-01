Navigator : Taurus Taken Into London Fleet Team Management.

We are very pleased to announce that technical management of Navigator Taurus was transferred from our Navigator Gas Shipmanagement Fleet Team in Gdynia to our Fleet Team in London office on the 2nd October 2019 at 12:00 LT.

Navigator Taurus is the 5th vessel from our in-house managed vessels to be transferred to London.

She is the first Zodiac Class to come to London and joins 4 G Class vessels.