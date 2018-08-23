A.M. Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of the Navigators Group, Inc. Following Announced Sale

A.M. Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The
Navigators Group, Inc. (Navigators) (Delaware) [NASDAQ:NAVG] and its
subsidiaries remain unchanged following the announcement that Navigators
has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by The Hartford
Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford) (Delaware) [NYSE:HIG].
The definitive agreement is an all-cash transaction that values the
Navigators enterprise at approximately $2.1 billion. Under the terms of
the agreement, Navigators stockholders will receive $70.00 per share in
cash upon the closing of the transaction. The agreement includes a
“go-shop” provision, where Navigators will have an opportunity to
solicit competing acquisition proposals for 30 days.
A.M. Best will continue to evaluate any developments relative to
Navigators’s or its subsidiaries’ ratings as additional details
regarding the transaction terms and integration plans become available.
A.M. Best expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2019,
subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary
closing conditions.
