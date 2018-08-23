Log in
NAVIGATORS GROUP INC (NAVG)

NAVIGATORS GROUP INC (NAVG)
A.M. Best : Comments on Credit Ratings of the Navigators Group, Inc. Following Announced Sale

08/23/2018 | 12:50am CEST

A.M. Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Navigators Group, Inc. (Navigators) (Delaware) [NASDAQ:NAVG] and its subsidiaries remain unchanged following the announcement that Navigators has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford) (Delaware) [NYSE:HIG].

The definitive agreement is an all-cash transaction that values the Navigators enterprise at approximately $2.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Navigators stockholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction. The agreement includes a “go-shop” provision, where Navigators will have an opportunity to solicit competing acquisition proposals for 30 days.

A.M. Best will continue to evaluate any developments relative to Navigators’s or its subsidiaries’ ratings as additional details regarding the transaction terms and integration plans become available.

A.M. Best expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2019, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
