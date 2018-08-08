Navigators Reports Record Net Income in Second Quarter 2018
08/08/2018 | 10:02pm CEST
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) reported Net Income of $32.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $20.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. Net Operating Earnings1 were $27.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $19.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.
Gross Written Premiums and Net Written Premiums for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $497.2 million and $379.3 million, respectively, increasing 10.0% and 13.8%, respectively, from the comparable period in 2017. The Combined Ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 96.0%, compared to 97.3% for the same period in 2017.
Net Investment Income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $24.6 million, an increase of 10.5% as compared to the same period in 2017. The annualized pre-tax investment yield, excluding Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses recognized in the Results of Operations, was 2.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017.
Other Income (Loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $2.6 million, compared to $(0.4) million for the same period in 2017. Other Income (Loss) primarily consists of realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses.
Stan Galanski, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our financial results and operating performance for the second quarter. We continued to achieve profitable underwriting results and double digit premium growth, led by our U.S. Insurance and GlobalRe segments. While the market remains competitive, we are encouraged by both positive renewal price movement for most of our specialty product lines during the quarter as well as by the number of insureds exiting unprofitable product lines, especially in the London market. Our investments continued to perform well, with Net Investment Income up 10.5% for the quarter and six months. During the quarter we completed the acquisition of Belgium based ASCO and BDM, a key to our future growth in the European Union.”
On June 7, 2018, the Company acquired 100% ownership interest in Bracht, Deckers & Mackelbert NV (“BDM”), a specialty underwriting agency, and its affiliated insurance company, Assurances Continentales – Continentale Verzekeringen NV (“ASCO”). The acquisition of BDM/ASCO was undertaken as part of the Company’s strategy of expanding to more brokers and insured across Europe and reinforces the Company’s presence in the European Union’s single market. We anticipate that this will enable the Company to better serve its European clients after Brexit and will also provide an opportunity for BDM and ASCO to reach a wider European audience.
For the six months ended June 30, 2018 the Company reported Net Income of $63.0 million, or $2.09 per diluted share compared to $41.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. Net Operating Earnings1 were $60.5 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $40.1 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.
Gross Written Premiums and Net Written Premiums for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $992.5 million and $772.6 million, respectively, increasing 10.0% and 15.2%, respectively, from the comparable period in 2017. The Combined Ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was 95.0%, compared to 96.9% for the same period in 2017.
Net Investment Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $48.3 million, an increase of 10.5% as compared to the same period in 2017. The annualized pre-tax investment yield, excluding Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses recognized in the Results of Operations, was 2.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 2.7% for the same period in 2017.
Other Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $2.5 million, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2017. Other Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included revenue from the sale of renewal rights for the Company’s fixed-premium protection and indemnity (“P&I”) business as well as net realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains. Other Income for the same period in 2017 primarily consisted of net realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains.
The Company’s investment portfolio mainly consists of fixed income securities with an average quality rating of “AA-/Aa3” as defined by S&P and Moody’s, respectively, with an effective duration of 3.5 years as of June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, Net Unrealized Losses within the Available-For-Sale investment portfolio recognized in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income were $30.1 million, a change of $71.6 million, compared to Net Unrealized Gains of $41.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Included in this change was the reclassification of $11.8 million of net unrealized gains, before tax, from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income to Retained Earnings as a result of adopting ASU 2016-01.
The Company recognized $3.1 million of Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains within the Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2017. The Net Realized and Unrealized Gains within the Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018 included $1.3 million of Net Unrealized Gains on Equity Securities. For the six months ended June 30, 2018 the Company recognized $1.1 million of Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains within the Results of Operations, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2017. The Net Realized and Unrealized Gains within the Results of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included $1.9 million of Net Unrealized Losses on Equity Securities.
The effective tax rate was 19.3% and 18.1% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, which compares to 25.4% and 26.0% for the same periods in 2017, with the decrease being primarily a result of changes related to 2017 tax reform.
Stockholders’ Equity was $1.2 billion, or $41.49 per share, as of June 30, 2018 compared to $40.96 per share, as of March 31, 2018, and $41.55 per share, as of December 31, 2017.
During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Common Stock.
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 9, 2018 starting at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the 2018 second quarter results. The call will be available via live webcast on Navigators’ website (www.navg.com).
The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international specialty insurance holding company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Asia.
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Whenever used in this release, the words “estimate,” “expect,” “believe” or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are derived from information that we currently have and assumptions that we make. These forward-looking statements include statements on the financial impact of tax reform. We continue to assess the tax accounting effects of tax reform. We cannot assure that results that we anticipate will be achieved, since results may differ materially because of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that we face. Please refer to Navigators’ most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a description of Navigators’ business and the important factors that may affect that business. Navigators’ undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.
1 Net Operating Earnings is a “non-GAAP financial measure” as defined in Regulation G. A reconciliation of Net Income (the nearest GAAP financial measure) to Net Operating Earnings is provided on page 4 of this release, as is a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of this item.
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
amounts in thousands, except per share amounts
June 30,
June 30,
Results of Operations
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Gross Written Premiums
$
497,236
$
452,179
10.0%
$
992,460
$
902,484
10.0%
Net Written Premiums
379,292
333,282
13.8%
772,554
670,445
15.2%
Revenues:
Net Earned Premiums
$
331,015
$
293,835
12.7%
$
653,642
$
579,966
12.7%
Net Investment Income
24,601
22,265
10.5%
48,303
43,713
10.5%
Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses):
Total Other-Than-Temporary Impairment Losses
(18)
29
NM
(55)
(1,048)
(94.7%)
Portion of Loss Recognized in Other Comprehensive Income (Before Tax)
18
(29)
NM
55
(45)
NM
Net Other-Than-Temporary Impairment Losses Recognized In Earnings
—
—
NM
—
(1,093)
NM
Net Realized Gains on Investments Sold
1,787
1,694
5.5%
2,956
2,743
7.7%
Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Equity Securities at Fair Value
1,329
—
NM
(1,852)
—
NM
Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains
3,116
1,694
83.9%
1,104
1,650
(33.1%)
Other Income (Loss)
2,628
(411)
NM
2,511
657
NM
Total Revenues
$
361,360
$
317,383
13.9%
$
705,560
$
625,986
12.7%
Expenses:
Net Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses
$
196,333
$
177,110
10.9%
$
382,478
$
346,710
10.3%
Commission Expenses
53,193
48,173
10.4%
107,345
96,017
11.8%
Other Operating Expenses
68,182
60,766
12.2%
131,108
119,304
9.9%
Interest Expense
3,864
3,861
0.1%
7,728
7,722
0.1%
Total Expenses
$
321,572
$
289,910
10.9%
$
628,659
$
569,753
10.3%
Income Before Income Taxes
$
39,788
$
27,473
44.8%
$
76,901
$
56,233
36.8%
Income Tax Expense
7,684
6,971
10.2%
13,919
14,621
(4.8%)
Net Income
$
32,104
$
20,502
56.6%
$
62,982
$
41,612
51.4%
Per Share Data
Net Income Per Common Share:
Basic
$
1.08
$
0.70
55.2%
$
2.12
$
1.42
49.9%
Diluted
$
1.07
$
0.69
55.6%
$
2.09
$
1.39
50.1%
Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
29,733
29,470
29,664
29,377
Diluted
30,103
29,918
30,143
29,897
Underwriting Ratios
Loss Ratio
59.3%
60.3%
58.5%
59.8%
Expense Ratio
36.7%
37.0%
36.5%
37.1%
Combined Ratio
96.0%
97.3%
95.0%
96.9%
Balance Sheet Data
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2018
2018
2017
Stockholders' Equity
$
1,234,084
$
1,216,952
1.4%
$
1,234,084
$
1,225,965
0.7%
Book Value per Share
$
41.49
$
40.96
1.3%
$
41.49
$
41.55
(0.1%)
NM - Percentage change not meaningful.
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NET OPERATING EARNINGS (Unaudited)
In this release, we present Net Operating Earnings, which is a “non-GAAP financial measure” as defined in Regulation G.
Net Operating Earnings is comprised of Net Income excluding After-Tax Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), After-Tax Foreign Exchange Gains (Losses), and the Net Gain on Disposition of Product Line recognized in the Results of Operations.
We believe this presentation enhances the understanding of the results of operations by highlighting the underlying profitability of the business and enables investors and other users of the financial information to analyze underlying business performance in a manner similar to management. We also believe this measure follows industry practice and, therefore facilitates comparison of our performance with our peer group.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of Net Income (the nearest GAAP financial measure) to Net Operating Earnings:
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
% Change
amounts in thousands, except per share amounts
Pre-Tax
Tax (1)
After-Tax
Pre-Tax
Tax (1)
After-Tax
QTD
Net Income
$
39,788
$
(7,684)
$
32,104
$
27,473
$
(6,971)
$
20,502
56.6%
Adjustments to Net Income:
Total Net Realized and Unrealized Losses
(3,116)
654
(2,462)
(1,694)
593
(1,101)
123.7%
FX Losses (Gains)
(2,586)
543
(2,043)
463
(162)
301
NM
Net Operating Earnings
$
34,086
$
(6,487)
$
27,599
$
26,242
$
(6,540)
$
19,702
40.1%
Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
29,733
29,470
Diluted
30,103
29,918
Net Operating Earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
0.93
$
0.67
Diluted
$
0.92
$
0.66
(1) - Tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of any other relevant factors. NM - Percentage change not meaningful.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
% Change
amounts in thousands, except per share amounts
Pre-Tax
Tax (1)
After-Tax
Pre-Tax
Tax (1)
After-Tax
YTD
Net Income
$
76,901
$
(13,919)
$
62,982
$
56,233
$
(14,621)
$
41,612
51.4%
Adjustments to Net Income:
Total Net Realized and Unrealized Losses
(1,104)
232
(872)
(1,650)
578
(1,072)
(18.6%)
FX Losses (Gains)
(1,064)
223
(841)
(660)
231
(429)
96.1%
Net Gain on Disposition of Product Line
(948)
199
(749)
—
—
—
NM
Net Operating Earnings
$
73,785
$
(13,265)
$
60,520
$
53,923
$
(13,812)
$
40,111
50.9%
Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
29,664
29,377
Diluted
30,143
29,897
Net Operating Earnings per Common Share:
Basic
$
2.04
$
1.37
Diluted
$
2.01
$
1.34
(1) - Tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of any other relevant factors. NM - Percentage change not meaningful.
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
amounts in thousands, except per share amounts
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Investments:
Fixed Maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: 2018: $2,991,629; 2017: $3,027,408)
$
2,961,541
$
3,057,054
Equity Securities, at fair value (cost: 2018: $317,497; 2017: $224,159)
327,466
235,981
Other Invested Assets
38,372
30,488
Short-Term Investments, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: 2018: $6,368; 2017: $6,477)
6,368
6,480
Total Investments
$
3,333,747
$
3,330,003
Cash and Cash Equivalents
175,834
102,735
Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents
47,522
56,229
Premiums Receivable
455,742
351,393
Prepaid Reinsurance Premiums
239,660
228,569
Reinsurance Recoverable on Paid Losses
94,503
72,494
Reinsurance Recoverable on Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses
799,084
809,765
Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs
157,153
135,249
Accrued Investment Income
20,276
19,480
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
28,272
6,596
Current Income Tax Receivable, Net
21,395
16,667
Deferred Income Tax, Net
24,552
22,271
Other Assets
91,205
73,171
Total Assets
$
5,488,945
$
5,224,622
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Reserves for Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses
$
2,574,116
$
2,515,145
Unearned Premiums
1,125,731
987,681
Reinsurance Balances Payable
132,285
136,192
Senior Notes
263,967
263,885
Payable for Investments Purchased
45,800
—
Accounts Payable and Other Liabilities
112,962
95,754
Total Liabilities
$
4,254,861
$
3,998,657
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock ($.10 par value per share, authorized 1,000 shares, none issued)
$
—
$
—
Common Stock ($.10 par value per share, authorized 50,000 shares, issued 36,764 shares for 2018 and 36,530 shares for 2017)
3,673
3,650
Additional Paid-In Capital
376,705
376,868
Treasury Stock, at cost (7,023 shares for 2018 and 2017)
(155,801)
(155,801)
Retained Earnings
1,045,131
981,380
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
(35,624)
19,868
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
1,234,084
$
1,225,965
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,488,945
$
5,224,622
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
U.S.
Int'l
amounts in thousands
Insurance
Insurance
GlobalRe
Corporate(1)
Total
Gross Written Premiums
$
288,478
$
132,523
$
76,235
$
—
$
497,236
Ceded Written Premiums
(76,144)
(39,882)
(1,918)
—
(117,944)
Net Written Premiums
212,334
92,641
74,317
—
379,292
Net Earned Premiums
$
179,746
$
92,071
$
59,198
$
—
$
331,015
Net Losses and LAE
(111,885)
(52,304)
(32,144)
—
(196,333)
Commission Expenses
(20,382)
(19,863)
(13,148)
200
(53,193)
Other Operating Expenses
(38,447)
(23,299)
(6,436)
—
(68,182)
Other Underwriting Income (Expense)
71
—
136
(200)
7
Underwriting Profit (Loss)
$
9,103
$
(3,395)
$
7,606
$
—
$
13,314
Net Investment Income
24,601
24,601
Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains
3,116
3,116
Interest Expense
(3,864)
(3,864)
Other Income
2,621
2,621
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$
9,103
$
(3,395)
$
7,606
$
26,474
$
39,788
Income Tax Expense
(7,684)
(7,684)
Net Income
$
32,104
Losses and LAE Ratio
62.2%
56.8%
54.3%
59.3%
Commission Expense Ratio
11.3%
21.6%
22.2%
16.1%
Other Operating Expense Ratio (2)
21.4%
25.3%
10.7%
20.6%
Combined Ratio
94.9%
103.7%
87.2%
96.0%
(1) - Includes Corporate segment intercompany eliminations. (2) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income (Expense).
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
U.S.
Int'l
amounts in thousands
Insurance
Insurance
GlobalRe
Corporate(1)
Total
Gross Written Premiums
$
257,186
$
131,193
$
63,800
$
—
$
452,179
Ceded Written Premiums
(73,857)
(43,809)
(1,231)
—
(118,897)
Net Written Premiums
183,329
87,384
62,569
—
333,282
Net Earned Premiums
$
167,087
$
82,100
$
44,648
$
—
$
293,835
Net Losses and LAE
(105,270)
(44,095)
(27,745)
—
(177,110)
Commission Expenses
(20,460)
(19,001)
(8,970)
258
(48,173)
Other Operating Expenses
(33,140)
(22,506)
(5,120)
—
(60,766)
Other Underwriting Income (Expense)
100
—
169
(258)
11
Underwriting Profit (Loss)
$
8,317
$
(3,502)
$
2,982
$
—
$
7,797
Net Investment Income
22,265
22,265
Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains
1,694
1,694
Interest Expense
(3,861)
(3,861)
Other Loss
(422)
(422)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$
8,317
$
(3,502)
$
2,982
$
19,676
$
27,473
Income Tax Expense
(6,971)
(6,971)
Net Income
$
20,502
Losses and LAE Ratio
63.0%
53.7%
62.1%
60.3%
Commission Expense Ratio
12.2%
23.1%
20.1%
16.4%
Other Operating Expense Ratio (2)
19.8%
27.5%
11.1%
20.6%
Combined Ratio
95.0%
104.3%
93.3%
97.3%
(1) - Includes Corporate segment intercompany eliminations. (2) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income (Expense).
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
U.S.
Int'l
amounts in thousands
Insurance
Insurance
GlobalRe
Corporate(1)
Total
Gross Written Premiums
$
528,406
$
260,395
$
203,659
$
—
$
992,460
Ceded Written Premiums
(142,725)
(68,770)
(8,411)
—
(219,906)
Net Written Premiums
385,681
191,625
195,248
—
772,554
Net Earned Premiums
$
352,659
$
185,281
$
115,702
$
—
$
653,642
Net Losses and LAE
(222,307)
(98,147)
(62,024)
—
(382,478)
Commission Expenses
(41,243)
(39,619)
(26,916)
433
(107,345)
Other Operating Expenses
(75,438)
(43,829)
(11,841)
—
(131,108)
Other Underwriting Income (Expense)
169
—
274
(433)
10
Underwriting Profit
$
13,840
$
3,686
$
15,195
$
—
$
32,721
Net Investment Income
48,303
48,303
Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains
1,104
1,104
Interest Expense
(7,728)
(7,728)
Other Income
2,501
2,501
Income Before Income Taxes
$
13,840
$
3,686
$
15,195
$
44,179
$
76,901
Income Tax Expense
(13,919)
(13,919)
Net Income
$
62,982
Losses and LAE Ratio
63.0%
53.0%
53.6%
58.5%
Commission Expense Ratio
11.7%
21.4%
23.3%
16.4%
Other Operating Expense Ratio (2)
21.4%
23.6%
10.0%
20.1%
Combined Ratio
96.1%
98.0%
86.9%
95.0%
(1) - Includes Corporate segment intercompany eliminations. (2) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income (Expense).
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
U.S.
Int'l
amounts in thousands
Insurance
Insurance
GlobalRe
Corporate(1)
Total
Gross Written Premiums
$
494,791
$
273,053
$
134,640
$
—
$
902,484
Ceded Written Premiums
(135,344)
(90,402)
(6,293)
—
(232,039)
Net Written Premiums
359,447
182,651
128,347
—
670,445
Net Earned Premiums
$
331,091
$
166,186
$
82,689
$
—
$
579,966
Net Losses and LAE
(204,096)
(94,800)
(47,814)
—
(346,710)
Commission Expenses
(40,844)
(38,234)
(17,462)
523
(96,017)
Other Operating Expenses
(66,612)
(42,299)
(10,393)
—
(119,304)
Other Underwriting Income (Expense)
210
—
345
(523)
32
Underwriting Profit (Loss)
$
19,749
$
(9,147)
$
7,365
$
—
$
17,967
Net Investment Income
43,713
43,713
Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains
1,650
1,650
Interest Expense
(7,722)
(7,722)
Other Income
625
625
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$
19,749
$
(9,147)
$
7,365
$
38,266
$
56,233
Income Tax Expense
(14,621)
(14,621)
Net Income
$
41,612
Losses and LAE Ratio
61.6%
57.0%
57.8%
59.8%
Commission Expense Ratio
12.3%
23.0%
21.1%
16.6%
Other Operating Expense Ratio (2)
20.1%
25.5%
12.2%
20.5%
Combined Ratio
94.0%
105.5%
91.1%
96.9%
(1) - Includes Corporate segment intercompany eliminations. (2) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income (Expense).
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited)
U.S. Insurance
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
amounts in thousands
Marine
P&C
Professional Liability
Total
Marine
P&C
Professional Liability
Total
% Change Total
Gross Written Premiums
$
38,830
$
217,984
$
31,664
$
288,478
$
41,687
$
187,492
$
28,007
$
257,186
12.2%
Ceded Written Premiums
(16,918)
(54,835)
(4,391)
(76,144)
(19,451)
(51,147)
(3,259)
(73,857)
3.1%
Net Written Premiums
21,912
163,149
27,273
212,334
22,236
136,345
24,748
183,329
15.8%
Net Earned Premiums
$
21,177
$
132,630
$
25,939
$
179,746
$
21,812
$
121,226
$
24,049
$
167,087
7.6%
Net Losses and LAE
(9,517)
(86,192)
(16,176)
(111,885)
(12,767)
(77,858)
(14,645)
(105,270)
6.3%
Commission Expenses
(780)
(15,089)
(4,513)
(20,382)
(1,575)
(15,232)
(3,653)
(20,460)
(0.4%)
Other Operating Expenses
(6,934)
(26,231)
(5,282)
(38,447)
(6,798)
(21,645)
(4,697)
(33,140)
16.0%
Other Underwriting Income
53
13
5
71
82
9
9
100
(29.0%)
Underwriting Profit (Loss)
$
3,999
$
5,131
$
(27)
$
9,103
$
754
$
6,500
$
1,063
$
8,317
9.5%
Losses and LAE Ratio
44.9%
65.0%
62.4%
62.2%
58.5%
64.2%
60.9%
63.0%
Commission Expense Ratio
3.7%
11.4%
17.4%
11.3%
7.2%
12.6%
15.2%
12.2%
Other Operating Expense Ratio (1)
32.5%
19.7%
20.3%
21.4%
30.8%
17.8%
19.5%
19.8%
Combined Ratio
81.1%
96.1%
100.1%
94.9%
96.5%
94.6%
95.6%
95.0%
(1) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income.
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited)
Int'l Insurance
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
amounts in thousands
Marine
P&C
Professional Liability
Total
Marine
P&C
Professional Liability
Total
% Change Total
Gross Written Premiums
$
40,714
$
46,579
$
45,230
$
132,523
$
49,597
$
46,663
$
34,933
$
131,193
1.0%
Ceded Written Premiums
(11,523)
(17,705)
(10,654)
(39,882)
(12,536)
(20,362)
(10,911)
(43,809)
(9.0%)
Net Written Premiums
29,191
28,874
34,576
92,641
37,061
26,301
24,022
87,384
6.0%
Net Earned Premiums
$
37,197
$
23,715
$
31,159
$
92,071
$
39,525
$
23,337
$
19,238
$
82,100
12.1%
Net Losses and LAE
(29,287)
(6,294)
(16,723)
(52,304)
(23,848)
(8,867)
(11,380)
(44,095)
18.6%
Commission Expenses
(8,945)
(2,984)
(7,935)
(19,863)
(9,517)
(4,577)
(4,907)
(19,001)
4.5%
Other Operating Expenses
(7,931)
(8,703)
(6,664)
(23,299)
(9,226)
(7,946)
(5,334)
(22,506)
3.5%
Underwriting Profit (Loss)
$
(8,966)
$
5,734
$
(163)
$
(3,395)
$
(3,066)
$
1,947
$
(2,383)
$
(3,502)
(3.0%)
Losses and LAE Ratio
78.7%
26.5%
53.7%
56.8%
60.3%
38.0%
59.2%
53.7%
Commission Expense Ratio
24.0%
12.6%
25.5%
21.6%
24.1%
19.6%
25.5%
23.1%
Other Operating Expense Ratio
21.4%
36.7%
21.3%
25.3%
23.4%
34.1%
27.7%
27.5%
Combined Ratio
124.1%
75.8%
100.5%
103.7%
107.8%
91.7%
112.4%
104.3%
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited)
U.S. Insurance
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
amounts in thousands
Marine
P&C
Professional Liability
Total
Marine
P&C
Professional Liability
Total
% Change Total
Gross Written Premiums
$
80,554
$
386,177
$
61,675
$
528,406
$
82,637
$
358,126
$
54,028
$
494,791
6.8%
Ceded Written Premiums
(34,398)
(99,747)
(8,580)
(142,725)
(36,971)
(89,345)
(9,028)
(135,344)
5.5%
Net Written Premiums
46,156
286,430
53,095
385,681
45,666
268,781
45,000
359,447
7.3%
Net Earned Premiums
$
42,269
$
260,220
$
50,170
$
352,659
$
44,506
$
240,349
$
46,236
$
331,091
6.5%
Net Losses and LAE
(25,269)
(167,110)
(29,928)
(222,307)
(26,542)
(149,607)
(27,947)
(204,096)
8.9%
Commission Expenses
(2,188)
(30,256)
(8,799)
(41,243)
(3,047)
(30,598)
(7,199)
(40,844)
1.0%
Other Operating Expenses
(13,209)
(51,855)
(10,374)
(75,438)
(13,619)
(43,459)
(9,534)
(66,612)
13.3%
Other Underwriting Income
130
28
11
169
165
27
18
210
(19.5%)
Underwriting Profit
$
1,733
$
11,027
$
1,080
$
13,840
$
1,463
$
16,712
$
1,574
$
19,749
(29.9%)
Losses and LAE Ratio
59.8%
64.2%
59.7%
63.0%
59.6%
62.2%
60.4%
61.6%
Commission Expense Ratio
5.2%
11.6%
17.5%
11.7%
6.8%
12.7%
15.6%
12.3%
Other Operating Expense Ratio (1)
30.9%
20.0%
20.6%
21.4%
30.3%
18.1%
20.6%
20.1%
Combined Ratio
95.9%
95.8%
97.8%
96.1%
96.7%
93.0%
96.6%
94.0%
(1) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income.
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reportable Segment Results (Unaudited)
Int'l Insurance
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
amounts in thousands
Marine
P&C
Professional Liability
Total
Marine
P&C
Professional Liability
Total
% Change Total
Gross Written Premiums
$
97,192
$
80,539
$
82,664
$
260,395
$
118,430
$
87,031
$
67,592
$
273,053
(4.6%)
Ceded Written Premiums
(19,577)
(31,372)
(17,821)
(68,770)
(23,462)
(50,008)
(16,932)
(90,402)
(23.9%)
Net Written Premiums
77,615
49,167
64,843
191,625
94,968
37,023
50,660
182,651
4.9%
Net Earned Premiums
$
76,476
$
45,484
$
63,321
$
185,281
$
77,020
$
45,517
$
43,649
$
166,186
11.5%
Net Losses and LAE
(49,733)
(15,517)
(32,897)
(98,147)
(44,449)
(24,736)
(25,615)
(94,800)
3.5%
Commission Expenses
(18,675)
(5,549)
(15,396)
(39,619)
(19,058)
(8,319)
(10,857)
(38,234)
3.6%
Other Operating Expenses
(14,741)
(16,382)
(12,705)
(43,829)
(17,666)
(14,369)
(10,264)
(42,299)
3.6%
Underwriting Profit (Loss)
$
(6,673)
$
8,036
$
2,323
$
3,686
$
(4,153)
$
(1,907)
$
(3,087)
$
(9,147)
NM
Losses and LAE Ratio
65.0%
34.1%
52.0%
53.0%
57.7%
54.3%
58.7%
57.0%
Commission Expense Ratio
24.4%
12.2%
24.3%
21.4%
24.7%
18.3%
24.9%
23.0%
Other Operating Expense Ratio
19.3%
36.0%
20.0%
23.6%
23.0%
31.6%
23.5%
25.5%
Combined Ratio
108.7%
82.3%
96.3%
98.0%
105.4%
104.2%
107.1%
105.5%
NM – Percentage change not meaningful
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Incurred Loss Activity (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
amounts in thousands
Amounts
Loss Ratio
Net Incurred Loss Activity
2018
2017
2018
2017
U.S. Insurance:
Loss and LAE Payments
$
81,269
$
86,792
45.2%
51.9%
Change in Reserves
30,616
18,478
17.0%
11.1%
Net Incurred Loss and LAE
$
111,885
$
105,270
62.2%
63.0%
Int'l Insurance:
Loss and LAE Payments
$
56,926
$
46,050
61.8%
56.1%
Change in Reserves
(4,622)
(1,955)
(5.0%)
(2.4%)
Net Incurred Loss and LAE
$
52,304
$
44,095
56.8%
53.7%
GlobalRe:
Loss and LAE Payments
$
22,413
$
21,279
37.9%
47.6%
Change in Reserves
9,731
6,466
16.4%
14.5%
Net Incurred Loss and LAE
$
32,144
$
27,745
54.3%
62.1%
Total
Loss and LAE Payments
$
160,608
$
154,121
48.5%
52.5%
Change in Reserves
35,725
22,989
10.8%
7.8%
Net Incurred Loss and LAE
$
196,333
$
177,110
59.3%
60.3%
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
Impact of Prior Years Reserves
Amounts
Loss Ratio Impact
Favorable / (Unfavorable) Development
2018
2017
2018
2017
U.S. Insurance
$
2,220
$
(295)
0.7%
(0.1%)
Int'l Insurance
(3,330)
(4,743)
(1.0%)
(1.6%)
GlobalRe
(244)
(2,992)
(0.1%)
(1.0%)
Total
$
(1,354)
$
(8,030)
(0.4%)
(2.7%)
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Incurred Loss Activity (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
amounts in thousands
Amounts
Loss Ratio
Net Incurred Loss Activity
2018
2017
2018
2017
U.S. Insurance:
Loss and LAE Payments
$
168,820
$
156,563
47.8%
47.2%
Change in Reserves
53,487
47,533
15.2%
14.4%
Net Incurred Loss and LAE
$
222,307
$
204,096
63.0%
61.6%
Int'l Insurance:
Loss and LAE Payments
$
105,169
$
90,958
56.8%
54.7%
Change in Reserves
(7,022)
3,842
(3.8%)
2.3%
Net Incurred Loss and LAE
$
98,147
$
94,800
53.0%
57.0%
GlobalRe:
Loss and LAE Payments
$
51,686
$
49,609
44.8%
60.0%
Change in Reserves
10,338
(1,795)
8.8%
(2.2%)
Net Incurred Loss and LAE
$
62,024
$
47,814
53.6%
57.8%
Total
Loss and LAE Payments
$
325,675
$
297,130
49.8%
51.3%
Change in Reserves
56,803
49,580
8.7%
8.5%
Net Incurred Loss and LAE
$
382,478
$
346,710
58.5%
59.8%
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
Impact of Prior Years Reserves
Amounts
Loss Ratio Impact
Favorable / (Unfavorable) Development
2018
2017
2018
2017
U.S. Insurance
$
(2,593)
$
177
(0.4%)
0.0%
Int'l Insurance
(847)
(11,359)
(0.1%)
(2.0%)
GlobalRe
120
(3,933)
0.0%
(0.7%)
Total
$
(3,320)
$
(15,115)
(0.5%)
(2.7%)
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Loss Data (Unaudited)
As of June 30, 2018
amounts in thousands
Case
IBNR
Net Loss Reserves:
Reserves
Reserves
Total
U.S. Insurance:
Marine
$
51,576
$
50,637
$
102,213
P&C
197,765
740,654
938,419
Professional Liability
34,839
87,603
122,442
Total U.S. Insurance
$
284,180
$
878,894
$
1,163,074
Int'l Insurance:
Marine
$
172,149
$
36,540
$
208,689
P&C
75,011
24,928
99,939
Professional Liability
39,551
101,453
141,004
Total Int'l Insurance
$
286,711
$
162,921
$
449,632
GlobalRe
$
58,300
$
104,026
$
162,326
Total Net Loss Reserves
$
629,191
$
1,145,841
$
1,775,032
As of December 31, 2017
Case
IBNR
Net Loss Reserves:
Reserves
Reserves
Total
U.S. Insurance:
Marine
$
58,301
$
45,393
$
103,694
P&C
192,291
700,264
892,555
Professional Liability
26,774
86,649
113,423
Total U.S. Insurance
$
277,366
$
832,306
$
1,109,672
Int'l Insurance:
Marine
$
181,369
$
39,949
$
221,318
P&C
66,412
37,067
103,479
Professional Liability
31,463
87,211
118,674
Total Int'l Insurance
$
279,244
$
164,227
$
443,471
GlobalRe
$
58,962
$
93,275
$
152,237
Total Net Loss Reserves
$
615,572
$
1,089,808
$
1,705,380
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Investment Data (Unaudited)
As of June 30, 2018, the average quality of the investment portfolio as rated by S&P and Moody’s was “AA-/Aa3”, respectively, with an effective duration of 3.5 years. The Company does not own any collateralized debt obligations or asset backed commercial paper.
The following table sets forth the Available-For-Sale Investments as of June 30, 2018:
As of June 30, 2018
Gross
Gross
Cost or
Fair
Unrealized
Unrealized
Amortized
amounts in thousands
Value
Gains
(Losses)
Cost
Fixed Maturities:
U.S. Treasury Bonds, Agency Bonds and Foreign Government Bonds
$
289,612
$
955
$
(4,189)
$
292,846
States, Municipalities and Political Subdivisions
658,129
10,410
(4,870)
652,589
Mortgage-Backed and Asset-Backed Securities:
Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities
362,870
1,091
(14,497)
376,276
Residential Mortgage Obligations
96,134
464
(431)
96,101
Asset-Backed Securities
476,838
737
(2,749)
478,850
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
168,609
807
(2,817)
170,619
Subtotal
$
1,104,451
$
3,099
$
(20,494)
$
1,121,846
Corporate Exposures (1)
909,349
4,303
(19,302)
924,348
Total Fixed Maturities
$
2,961,541
$
18,767
$
(48,855)
$
2,991,629
Short-Term Investments
6,368
—
—
6,368
Total Available-For-Sale Investments
$
2,967,909
$
18,767
$
(48,855)
$
2,997,997
(1) - Corporate Exposures consist of investments in corporate bonds, hybrid bonds and redeemable preferred stocks.