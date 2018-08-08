Navigators Reports Record Net Income in Second Quarter 2018

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) reported Net Income of $32.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $20.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. Net Operating Earnings1 were $27.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $19.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.



Gross Written Premiums and Net Written Premiums for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $497.2 million and $379.3 million, respectively, increasing 10.0% and 13.8%, respectively, from the comparable period in 2017. The Combined Ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 96.0%, compared to 97.3% for the same period in 2017.

Net Investment Income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $24.6 million, an increase of 10.5% as compared to the same period in 2017. The annualized pre-tax investment yield, excluding Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses recognized in the Results of Operations, was 2.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017.

Other Income (Loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $2.6 million, compared to $(0.4) million for the same period in 2017. Other Income (Loss) primarily consists of realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses.

Stan Galanski, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our financial results and operating performance for the second quarter. We continued to achieve profitable underwriting results and double digit premium growth, led by our U.S. Insurance and GlobalRe segments. While the market remains competitive, we are encouraged by both positive renewal price movement for most of our specialty product lines during the quarter as well as by the number of insureds exiting unprofitable product lines, especially in the London market. Our investments continued to perform well, with Net Investment Income up 10.5% for the quarter and six months. During the quarter we completed the acquisition of Belgium based ASCO and BDM, a key to our future growth in the European Union.”

On June 7, 2018, the Company acquired 100% ownership interest in Bracht, Deckers & Mackelbert NV (“BDM”), a specialty underwriting agency, and its affiliated insurance company, Assurances Continentales – Continentale Verzekeringen NV (“ASCO”). The acquisition of BDM/ASCO was undertaken as part of the Company’s strategy of expanding to more brokers and insured across Europe and reinforces the Company’s presence in the European Union’s single market. We anticipate that this will enable the Company to better serve its European clients after Brexit and will also provide an opportunity for BDM and ASCO to reach a wider European audience.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 the Company reported Net Income of $63.0 million, or $2.09 per diluted share compared to $41.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. Net Operating Earnings1 were $60.5 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $40.1 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

Gross Written Premiums and Net Written Premiums for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $992.5 million and $772.6 million, respectively, increasing 10.0% and 15.2%, respectively, from the comparable period in 2017. The Combined Ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was 95.0%, compared to 96.9% for the same period in 2017.

Net Investment Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $48.3 million, an increase of 10.5% as compared to the same period in 2017. The annualized pre-tax investment yield, excluding Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses recognized in the Results of Operations, was 2.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 2.7% for the same period in 2017.

Other Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $2.5 million, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2017. Other Income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included revenue from the sale of renewal rights for the Company’s fixed-premium protection and indemnity (“P&I”) business as well as net realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains. Other Income for the same period in 2017 primarily consisted of net realized and unrealized foreign exchange gains.

The Company’s investment portfolio mainly consists of fixed income securities with an average quality rating of “AA-/Aa3” as defined by S&P and Moody’s, respectively, with an effective duration of 3.5 years as of June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, Net Unrealized Losses within the Available-For-Sale investment portfolio recognized in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income were $30.1 million, a change of $71.6 million, compared to Net Unrealized Gains of $41.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Included in this change was the reclassification of $11.8 million of net unrealized gains, before tax, from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income to Retained Earnings as a result of adopting ASU 2016-01.

The Company recognized $3.1 million of Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains within the Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2017. The Net Realized and Unrealized Gains within the Results of Operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018 included $1.3 million of Net Unrealized Gains on Equity Securities. For the six months ended June 30, 2018 the Company recognized $1.1 million of Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains within the Results of Operations, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2017. The Net Realized and Unrealized Gains within the Results of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included $1.9 million of Net Unrealized Losses on Equity Securities.

The effective tax rate was 19.3% and 18.1% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, which compares to 25.4% and 26.0% for the same periods in 2017, with the decrease being primarily a result of changes related to 2017 tax reform.

Stockholders’ Equity was $1.2 billion, or $41.49 per share, as of June 30, 2018 compared to $40.96 per share, as of March 31, 2018, and $41.55 per share, as of December 31, 2017.

During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Common Stock.

1 Net Operating Earnings is a “non-GAAP financial measure” as defined in Regulation G. A reconciliation of Net Income (the nearest GAAP financial measure) to Net Operating Earnings is provided on page 4 of this release, as is a discussion of the rationale for the presentation of this item.

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended amounts in thousands, except per share amounts June 30, June 30, Results of Operations 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Gross Written Premiums $ 497,236 $ 452,179 10.0% $ 992,460 $ 902,484 10.0% Net Written Premiums 379,292 333,282 13.8% 772,554 670,445 15.2% Revenues: Net Earned Premiums $ 331,015 $ 293,835 12.7% $ 653,642 $ 579,966 12.7% Net Investment Income 24,601 22,265 10.5% 48,303 43,713 10.5% Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses): Total Other-Than-Temporary Impairment

Losses (18) 29 NM (55) (1,048) (94.7%) Portion of Loss Recognized in Other

Comprehensive Income (Before Tax) 18 (29) NM 55 (45) NM Net Other-Than-Temporary Impairment Losses

Recognized In Earnings — — NM — (1,093) NM Net Realized Gains on Investments Sold 1,787 1,694 5.5% 2,956 2,743 7.7% Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Equity

Securities at Fair Value 1,329 — NM (1,852) — NM Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains 3,116 1,694 83.9% 1,104 1,650 (33.1%) Other Income (Loss) 2,628 (411) NM 2,511 657 NM Total Revenues $ 361,360 $ 317,383 13.9% $ 705,560 $ 625,986 12.7% Expenses: Net Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses $ 196,333 $ 177,110 10.9% $ 382,478 $ 346,710 10.3% Commission Expenses 53,193 48,173 10.4% 107,345 96,017 11.8% Other Operating Expenses 68,182 60,766 12.2% 131,108 119,304 9.9% Interest Expense 3,864 3,861 0.1% 7,728 7,722 0.1% Total Expenses $ 321,572 $ 289,910 10.9% $ 628,659 $ 569,753 10.3% Income Before Income Taxes $ 39,788 $ 27,473 44.8% $ 76,901 $ 56,233 36.8% Income Tax Expense 7,684 6,971 10.2% 13,919 14,621 (4.8%) Net Income $ 32,104 $ 20,502 56.6% $ 62,982 $ 41,612 51.4% Per Share Data Net Income Per Common Share: Basic $ 1.08 $ 0.70 55.2% $ 2.12 $ 1.42 49.9% Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.69 55.6% $ 2.09 $ 1.39 50.1% Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 29,733 29,470 29,664 29,377 Diluted 30,103 29,918 30,143 29,897 Underwriting Ratios Loss Ratio 59.3% 60.3% 58.5% 59.8% Expense Ratio 36.7% 37.0% 36.5% 37.1% Combined Ratio 96.0% 97.3% 95.0% 96.9% Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, June 30, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2017 Stockholders' Equity $ 1,234,084 $ 1,216,952 1.4% $ 1,234,084 $ 1,225,965 0.7% Book Value per Share $ 41.49 $ 40.96 1.3% $ 41.49 $ 41.55 (0.1%)

NM - Percentage change not meaningful.



THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NET OPERATING EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

In this release, we present Net Operating Earnings, which is a “non-GAAP financial measure” as defined in Regulation G.

Net Operating Earnings is comprised of Net Income excluding After-Tax Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), After-Tax Foreign Exchange Gains (Losses), and the Net Gain on Disposition of Product Line recognized in the Results of Operations.

We believe this presentation enhances the understanding of the results of operations by highlighting the underlying profitability of the business and enables investors and other users of the financial information to analyze underlying business performance in a manner similar to management. We also believe this measure follows industry practice and, therefore facilitates comparison of our performance with our peer group.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Net Income (the nearest GAAP financial measure) to Net Operating Earnings:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 % Change amounts in thousands, except per share amounts Pre-Tax Tax (1) After-Tax Pre-Tax Tax (1) After-Tax QTD Net Income $ 39,788 $ (7,684) $ 32,104 $ 27,473 $ (6,971) $ 20,502 56.6% Adjustments to Net Income: Total Net Realized and Unrealized Losses (3,116) 654 (2,462) (1,694) 593 (1,101) 123.7% FX Losses (Gains) (2,586) 543 (2,043) 463 (162) 301 NM Net Operating Earnings $ 34,086 $ (6,487) $ 27,599 $ 26,242 $ (6,540) $ 19,702 40.1% Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 29,733 29,470 Diluted 30,103 29,918 Net Operating Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.66

(1) - Tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of any other relevant factors.

NM - Percentage change not meaningful.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 % Change amounts in thousands, except per share amounts Pre-Tax Tax (1) After-Tax Pre-Tax Tax (1) After-Tax YTD Net Income $ 76,901 $ (13,919) $ 62,982 $ 56,233 $ (14,621) $ 41,612 51.4% Adjustments to Net Income: Total Net Realized and Unrealized Losses (1,104) 232 (872) (1,650) 578 (1,072) (18.6%) FX Losses (Gains) (1,064) 223 (841) (660) 231 (429) 96.1% Net Gain on Disposition of Product Line (948) 199 (749) — — — NM Net Operating Earnings $ 73,785 $ (13,265) $ 60,520 $ 53,923 $ (13,812) $ 40,111 50.9% Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 29,664 29,377 Diluted 30,143 29,897 Net Operating Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 2.04 $ 1.37 Diluted $ 2.01 $ 1.34

(1) - Tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of any other relevant factors.

NM - Percentage change not meaningful.

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 amounts in thousands, except per share amounts (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments: Fixed Maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: 2018: $2,991,629;

2017: $3,027,408) $ 2,961,541 $ 3,057,054 Equity Securities, at fair value (cost: 2018: $317,497; 2017: $224,159) 327,466 235,981 Other Invested Assets 38,372 30,488 Short-Term Investments, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: 2018: $6,368;

2017: $6,477) 6,368 6,480 Total Investments $ 3,333,747 $ 3,330,003 Cash and Cash Equivalents 175,834 102,735 Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents 47,522 56,229 Premiums Receivable 455,742 351,393 Prepaid Reinsurance Premiums 239,660 228,569 Reinsurance Recoverable on Paid Losses 94,503 72,494 Reinsurance Recoverable on Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses 799,084 809,765 Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs 157,153 135,249 Accrued Investment Income 20,276 19,480 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 28,272 6,596 Current Income Tax Receivable, Net 21,395 16,667 Deferred Income Tax, Net 24,552 22,271 Other Assets 91,205 73,171 Total Assets $ 5,488,945 $ 5,224,622 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Reserves for Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses $ 2,574,116 $ 2,515,145 Unearned Premiums 1,125,731 987,681 Reinsurance Balances Payable 132,285 136,192 Senior Notes 263,967 263,885 Payable for Investments Purchased 45,800 — Accounts Payable and Other Liabilities 112,962 95,754 Total Liabilities $ 4,254,861 $ 3,998,657 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock ($.10 par value per share, authorized 1,000 shares, none issued) $ — $ — Common Stock ($.10 par value per share, authorized 50,000 shares, issued

36,764 shares for 2018 and 36,530 shares for 2017) 3,673 3,650 Additional Paid-In Capital 376,705 376,868 Treasury Stock, at cost (7,023 shares for 2018 and 2017) (155,801) (155,801) Retained Earnings 1,045,131 981,380 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (35,624) 19,868 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 1,234,084 $ 1,225,965 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,488,945 $ 5,224,622

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 U.S. Int'l amounts in thousands Insurance Insurance GlobalRe Corporate (1) Total Gross Written Premiums $ 288,478 $ 132,523 $ 76,235 $ — $ 497,236 Ceded Written Premiums (76,144) (39,882) (1,918) — (117,944) Net Written Premiums 212,334 92,641 74,317 — 379,292 Net Earned Premiums $ 179,746 $ 92,071 $ 59,198 $ — $ 331,015 Net Losses and LAE (111,885) (52,304) (32,144) — (196,333) Commission Expenses (20,382) (19,863) (13,148) 200 (53,193) Other Operating Expenses (38,447) (23,299) (6,436) — (68,182) Other Underwriting Income (Expense) 71 — 136 (200) 7 Underwriting Profit (Loss) $ 9,103 $ (3,395) $ 7,606 $ — $ 13,314 Net Investment Income 24,601 24,601 Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains 3,116 3,116 Interest Expense (3,864) (3,864) Other Income 2,621 2,621 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 9,103 $ (3,395) $ 7,606 $ 26,474 $ 39,788 Income Tax Expense (7,684) (7,684) Net Income $ 32,104 Losses and LAE Ratio 62.2% 56.8% 54.3% 59.3% Commission Expense Ratio 11.3% 21.6% 22.2% 16.1% Other Operating Expense Ratio (2) 21.4% 25.3% 10.7% 20.6% Combined Ratio 94.9% 103.7% 87.2% 96.0%

(1) - Includes Corporate segment intercompany eliminations.

(2) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income (Expense).



THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 U.S. Int'l amounts in thousands Insurance Insurance GlobalRe Corporate (1) Total Gross Written Premiums $ 257,186 $ 131,193 $ 63,800 $ — $ 452,179 Ceded Written Premiums (73,857) (43,809) (1,231) — (118,897) Net Written Premiums 183,329 87,384 62,569 — 333,282 Net Earned Premiums $ 167,087 $ 82,100 $ 44,648 $ — $ 293,835 Net Losses and LAE (105,270) (44,095) (27,745) — (177,110) Commission Expenses (20,460) (19,001) (8,970) 258 (48,173) Other Operating Expenses (33,140) (22,506) (5,120) — (60,766) Other Underwriting Income (Expense) 100 — 169 (258) 11 Underwriting Profit (Loss) $ 8,317 $ (3,502) $ 2,982 $ — $ 7,797 Net Investment Income 22,265 22,265 Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains 1,694 1,694 Interest Expense (3,861) (3,861) Other Loss (422) (422) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 8,317 $ (3,502) $ 2,982 $ 19,676 $ 27,473 Income Tax Expense (6,971) (6,971) Net Income $ 20,502 Losses and LAE Ratio 63.0% 53.7% 62.1% 60.3% Commission Expense Ratio 12.2% 23.1% 20.1% 16.4% Other Operating Expense Ratio (2) 19.8% 27.5% 11.1% 20.6% Combined Ratio 95.0% 104.3% 93.3% 97.3%

(1) - Includes Corporate segment intercompany eliminations.

(2) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income (Expense).



THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 U.S. Int'l amounts in thousands Insurance Insurance GlobalRe Corporate (1) Total Gross Written Premiums $ 528,406 $ 260,395 $ 203,659 $ — $ 992,460 Ceded Written Premiums (142,725) (68,770) (8,411) — (219,906) Net Written Premiums 385,681 191,625 195,248 — 772,554 Net Earned Premiums $ 352,659 $ 185,281 $ 115,702 $ — $ 653,642 Net Losses and LAE (222,307) (98,147) (62,024) — (382,478) Commission Expenses (41,243) (39,619) (26,916) 433 (107,345) Other Operating Expenses (75,438) (43,829) (11,841) — (131,108) Other Underwriting Income (Expense) 169 — 274 (433) 10 Underwriting Profit $ 13,840 $ 3,686 $ 15,195 $ — $ 32,721 Net Investment Income 48,303 48,303 Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains 1,104 1,104 Interest Expense (7,728) (7,728) Other Income 2,501 2,501 Income Before Income Taxes $ 13,840 $ 3,686 $ 15,195 $ 44,179 $ 76,901 Income Tax Expense (13,919) (13,919) Net Income $ 62,982 Losses and LAE Ratio 63.0% 53.0% 53.6% 58.5% Commission Expense Ratio 11.7% 21.4% 23.3% 16.4% Other Operating Expense Ratio (2) 21.4% 23.6% 10.0% 20.1% Combined Ratio 96.1% 98.0% 86.9% 95.0%

(1) - Includes Corporate segment intercompany eliminations.

(2) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income (Expense).

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 U.S. Int'l amounts in thousands Insurance Insurance GlobalRe Corporate (1) Total Gross Written Premiums $ 494,791 $ 273,053 $ 134,640 $ — $ 902,484 Ceded Written Premiums (135,344) (90,402) (6,293) — (232,039) Net Written Premiums 359,447 182,651 128,347 — 670,445 Net Earned Premiums $ 331,091 $ 166,186 $ 82,689 $ — $ 579,966 Net Losses and LAE (204,096) (94,800) (47,814) — (346,710) Commission Expenses (40,844) (38,234) (17,462) 523 (96,017) Other Operating Expenses (66,612) (42,299) (10,393) — (119,304) Other Underwriting Income (Expense) 210 — 345 (523) 32 Underwriting Profit (Loss) $ 19,749 $ (9,147) $ 7,365 $ — $ 17,967 Net Investment Income 43,713 43,713 Total Net Realized and Unrealized Gains 1,650 1,650 Interest Expense (7,722) (7,722) Other Income 625 625 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $ 19,749 $ (9,147) $ 7,365 $ 38,266 $ 56,233 Income Tax Expense (14,621) (14,621) Net Income $ 41,612 Losses and LAE Ratio 61.6% 57.0% 57.8% 59.8% Commission Expense Ratio 12.3% 23.0% 21.1% 16.6% Other Operating Expense Ratio (2) 20.1% 25.5% 12.2% 20.5% Combined Ratio 94.0% 105.5% 91.1% 96.9%

(1) - Includes Corporate segment intercompany eliminations.

(2) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income (Expense).

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reportable Segment Results

(Unaudited)

U.S. Insurance Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 amounts in thousands Marine P&C Professional Liability Total Marine P&C Professional Liability Total %

Change

Total Gross Written Premiums $ 38,830 $ 217,984 $ 31,664 $ 288,478 $ 41,687 $ 187,492 $ 28,007 $ 257,186 12.2% Ceded Written Premiums (16,918) (54,835) (4,391) (76,144) (19,451) (51,147) (3,259) (73,857) 3.1% Net Written Premiums 21,912 163,149 27,273 212,334 22,236 136,345 24,748 183,329 15.8% Net Earned Premiums $ 21,177 $ 132,630 $ 25,939 $ 179,746 $ 21,812 $ 121,226 $ 24,049 $ 167,087 7.6% Net Losses and LAE (9,517) (86,192) (16,176) (111,885) (12,767) (77,858) (14,645) (105,270) 6.3% Commission Expenses (780) (15,089) (4,513) (20,382) (1,575) (15,232) (3,653) (20,460) (0.4%) Other Operating Expenses (6,934) (26,231) (5,282) (38,447) (6,798) (21,645) (4,697) (33,140) 16.0% Other Underwriting Income 53 13 5 71 82 9 9 100 (29.0%) Underwriting Profit (Loss) $ 3,999 $ 5,131 $ (27) $ 9,103 $ 754 $ 6,500 $ 1,063 $ 8,317 9.5% Losses and LAE Ratio 44.9% 65.0% 62.4% 62.2% 58.5% 64.2% 60.9% 63.0% Commission Expense Ratio 3.7% 11.4% 17.4% 11.3% 7.2% 12.6% 15.2% 12.2% Other Operating Expense Ratio (1) 32.5% 19.7% 20.3% 21.4% 30.8% 17.8% 19.5% 19.8% Combined Ratio 81.1% 96.1% 100.1% 94.9% 96.5% 94.6% 95.6% 95.0%

(1) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income.



THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reportable Segment Results

(Unaudited)

Int'l Insurance Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 amounts in thousands Marine P&C Professional Liability Total Marine P&C Professional Liability Total %

Change

Total Gross Written Premiums $ 40,714 $ 46,579 $ 45,230 $ 132,523 $ 49,597 $ 46,663 $ 34,933 $ 131,193 1.0% Ceded Written Premiums (11,523) (17,705) (10,654) (39,882) (12,536) (20,362) (10,911) (43,809) (9.0%) Net Written Premiums 29,191 28,874 34,576 92,641 37,061 26,301 24,022 87,384 6.0% Net Earned Premiums $ 37,197 $ 23,715 $ 31,159 $ 92,071 $ 39,525 $ 23,337 $ 19,238 $ 82,100 12.1% Net Losses and LAE (29,287) (6,294) (16,723) (52,304) (23,848) (8,867) (11,380) (44,095) 18.6% Commission Expenses (8,945) (2,984) (7,935) (19,863) (9,517) (4,577) (4,907) (19,001) 4.5% Other Operating Expenses (7,931) (8,703) (6,664) (23,299) (9,226) (7,946) (5,334) (22,506) 3.5% Underwriting Profit (Loss) $ (8,966) $ 5,734 $ (163) $ (3,395) $ (3,066) $ 1,947 $ (2,383) $ (3,502) (3.0%) Losses and LAE Ratio 78.7% 26.5% 53.7% 56.8% 60.3% 38.0% 59.2% 53.7% Commission Expense Ratio 24.0% 12.6% 25.5% 21.6% 24.1% 19.6% 25.5% 23.1% Other Operating Expense Ratio 21.4% 36.7% 21.3% 25.3% 23.4% 34.1% 27.7% 27.5% Combined Ratio 124.1% 75.8% 100.5% 103.7% 107.8% 91.7% 112.4% 104.3%

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reportable Segment Results

(Unaudited)

U.S. Insurance Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 amounts in thousands Marine P&C Professional Liability Total Marine P&C Professional Liability Total %

Change

Total Gross Written Premiums $ 80,554 $ 386,177 $ 61,675 $ 528,406 $ 82,637 $ 358,126 $ 54,028 $ 494,791 6.8% Ceded Written Premiums (34,398) (99,747) (8,580) (142,725) (36,971) (89,345) (9,028) (135,344) 5.5% Net Written Premiums 46,156 286,430 53,095 385,681 45,666 268,781 45,000 359,447 7.3% Net Earned Premiums $ 42,269 $ 260,220 $ 50,170 $ 352,659 $ 44,506 $ 240,349 $ 46,236 $ 331,091 6.5% Net Losses and LAE (25,269) (167,110) (29,928) (222,307) (26,542) (149,607) (27,947) (204,096) 8.9% Commission Expenses (2,188) (30,256) (8,799) (41,243) (3,047) (30,598) (7,199) (40,844) 1.0% Other Operating Expenses (13,209) (51,855) (10,374) (75,438) (13,619) (43,459) (9,534) (66,612) 13.3% Other Underwriting Income 130 28 11 169 165 27 18 210 (19.5%) Underwriting Profit $ 1,733 $ 11,027 $ 1,080 $ 13,840 $ 1,463 $ 16,712 $ 1,574 $ 19,749 (29.9%) Losses and LAE Ratio 59.8% 64.2% 59.7% 63.0% 59.6% 62.2% 60.4% 61.6% Commission Expense Ratio 5.2% 11.6% 17.5% 11.7% 6.8% 12.7% 15.6% 12.3% Other Operating Expense Ratio (1) 30.9% 20.0% 20.6% 21.4% 30.3% 18.1% 20.6% 20.1% Combined Ratio 95.9% 95.8% 97.8% 96.1% 96.7% 93.0% 96.6% 94.0%

(1) - Includes Other Operating Expenses and Other Underwriting Income.

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reportable Segment Results

(Unaudited)

Int'l Insurance Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 amounts in thousands Marine P&C Professional Liability Total Marine P&C Professional Liability Total %

Change

Total Gross Written Premiums $ 97,192 $ 80,539 $ 82,664 $ 260,395 $ 118,430 $ 87,031 $ 67,592 $ 273,053 (4.6%) Ceded Written Premiums (19,577) (31,372) (17,821) (68,770) (23,462) (50,008) (16,932) (90,402) (23.9%) Net Written Premiums 77,615 49,167 64,843 191,625 94,968 37,023 50,660 182,651 4.9% Net Earned Premiums $ 76,476 $ 45,484 $ 63,321 $ 185,281 $ 77,020 $ 45,517 $ 43,649 $ 166,186 11.5% Net Losses and LAE (49,733) (15,517) (32,897) (98,147) (44,449) (24,736) (25,615) (94,800) 3.5% Commission Expenses (18,675) (5,549) (15,396) (39,619) (19,058) (8,319) (10,857) (38,234) 3.6% Other Operating Expenses (14,741) (16,382) (12,705) (43,829) (17,666) (14,369) (10,264) (42,299) 3.6% Underwriting Profit (Loss) $ (6,673) $ 8,036 $ 2,323 $ 3,686 $ (4,153) $ (1,907) $ (3,087) $ (9,147) NM Losses and LAE Ratio 65.0% 34.1% 52.0% 53.0% 57.7% 54.3% 58.7% 57.0% Commission Expense Ratio 24.4% 12.2% 24.3% 21.4% 24.7% 18.3% 24.9% 23.0% Other Operating Expense Ratio 19.3% 36.0% 20.0% 23.6% 23.0% 31.6% 23.5% 25.5% Combined Ratio 108.7% 82.3% 96.3% 98.0% 105.4% 104.2% 107.1% 105.5%

NM – Percentage change not meaningful

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Net Incurred Loss Activity

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, amounts in thousands Amounts Loss Ratio Net Incurred Loss Activity 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S. Insurance: Loss and LAE Payments $ 81,269 $ 86,792 45.2% 51.9% Change in Reserves 30,616 18,478 17.0% 11.1% Net Incurred Loss and LAE $ 111,885 $ 105,270 62.2% 63.0% Int'l Insurance: Loss and LAE Payments $ 56,926 $ 46,050 61.8% 56.1% Change in Reserves (4,622) (1,955) (5.0%) (2.4%) Net Incurred Loss and LAE $ 52,304 $ 44,095 56.8% 53.7% GlobalRe: Loss and LAE Payments $ 22,413 $ 21,279 37.9% 47.6% Change in Reserves 9,731 6,466 16.4% 14.5% Net Incurred Loss and LAE $ 32,144 $ 27,745 54.3% 62.1% Total Loss and LAE Payments $ 160,608 $ 154,121 48.5% 52.5% Change in Reserves 35,725 22,989 10.8% 7.8% Net Incurred Loss and LAE $ 196,333 $ 177,110 59.3% 60.3% For the Three Months Ended June 30, Impact of Prior Years Reserves Amounts Loss Ratio Impact Favorable / (Unfavorable) Development 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S. Insurance $ 2,220 $ (295) 0.7% (0.1%) Int'l Insurance (3,330) (4,743) (1.0%) (1.6%) GlobalRe (244) (2,992) (0.1%) (1.0%) Total $ (1,354) $ (8,030) (0.4%) (2.7%)

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Net Incurred Loss Activity

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, amounts in thousands Amounts Loss Ratio Net Incurred Loss Activity 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S. Insurance: Loss and LAE Payments $ 168,820 $ 156,563 47.8% 47.2% Change in Reserves 53,487 47,533 15.2% 14.4% Net Incurred Loss and LAE $ 222,307 $ 204,096 63.0% 61.6% Int'l Insurance: Loss and LAE Payments $ 105,169 $ 90,958 56.8% 54.7% Change in Reserves (7,022) 3,842 (3.8%) 2.3% Net Incurred Loss and LAE $ 98,147 $ 94,800 53.0% 57.0% GlobalRe: Loss and LAE Payments $ 51,686 $ 49,609 44.8% 60.0% Change in Reserves 10,338 (1,795) 8.8% (2.2%) Net Incurred Loss and LAE $ 62,024 $ 47,814 53.6% 57.8% Total Loss and LAE Payments $ 325,675 $ 297,130 49.8% 51.3% Change in Reserves 56,803 49,580 8.7% 8.5% Net Incurred Loss and LAE $ 382,478 $ 346,710 58.5% 59.8% For the Six Months Ended June 30, Impact of Prior Years Reserves Amounts Loss Ratio Impact Favorable / (Unfavorable) Development 2018 2017 2018 2017 U.S. Insurance $ (2,593) $ 177 (0.4%) 0.0% Int'l Insurance (847) (11,359) (0.1%) (2.0%) GlobalRe 120 (3,933) 0.0% (0.7%) Total $ (3,320) $ (15,115) (0.5%) (2.7%)

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Net Loss Data

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, 2018 amounts in thousands Case IBNR Net Loss Reserves: Reserves Reserves Total U.S. Insurance: Marine $ 51,576 $ 50,637 $ 102,213 P&C 197,765 740,654 938,419 Professional Liability 34,839 87,603 122,442 Total U.S. Insurance $ 284,180 $ 878,894 $ 1,163,074 Int'l Insurance: Marine $ 172,149 $ 36,540 $ 208,689 P&C 75,011 24,928 99,939 Professional Liability 39,551 101,453 141,004 Total Int'l Insurance $ 286,711 $ 162,921 $ 449,632 GlobalRe $ 58,300 $ 104,026 $ 162,326 Total Net Loss Reserves $ 629,191 $ 1,145,841 $ 1,775,032 As of December 31, 2017 Case IBNR Net Loss Reserves: Reserves Reserves Total U.S. Insurance: Marine $ 58,301 $ 45,393 $ 103,694 P&C 192,291 700,264 892,555 Professional Liability 26,774 86,649 113,423 Total U.S. Insurance $ 277,366 $ 832,306 $ 1,109,672 Int'l Insurance: Marine $ 181,369 $ 39,949 $ 221,318 P&C 66,412 37,067 103,479 Professional Liability 31,463 87,211 118,674 Total Int'l Insurance $ 279,244 $ 164,227 $ 443,471 GlobalRe $ 58,962 $ 93,275 $ 152,237 Total Net Loss Reserves $ 615,572 $ 1,089,808 $ 1,705,380

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Investment Data

(Unaudited)

As of June 30, 2018, the average quality of the investment portfolio as rated by S&P and Moody’s was “AA-/Aa3”, respectively, with an effective duration of 3.5 years. The Company does not own any collateralized debt obligations or asset backed commercial paper.

The following table sets forth the Available-For-Sale Investments as of June 30, 2018:

As of June 30, 2018 Gross Gross Cost or Fair Unrealized Unrealized Amortized amounts in thousands Value Gains (Losses) Cost Fixed Maturities: U.S. Treasury Bonds, Agency Bonds and Foreign

Government Bonds $ 289,612 $ 955 $ (4,189) $ 292,846 States, Municipalities and Political Subdivisions 658,129 10,410 (4,870) 652,589 Mortgage-Backed and Asset-Backed Securities: Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities 362,870 1,091 (14,497) 376,276 Residential Mortgage Obligations 96,134 464 (431) 96,101 Asset-Backed Securities 476,838 737 (2,749) 478,850 Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities 168,609 807 (2,817) 170,619 Subtotal $ 1,104,451 $ 3,099 $ (20,494) $ 1,121,846 Corporate Exposures (1) 909,349 4,303 (19,302) 924,348 Total Fixed Maturities $ 2,961,541 $ 18,767 $ (48,855) $ 2,991,629 Short-Term Investments 6,368 — — 6,368 Total Available-For-Sale Investments $ 2,967,909 $ 18,767 $ (48,855) $ 2,997,997

(1) - Corporate Exposures consist of investments in corporate bonds, hybrid bonds and redeemable preferred stocks.