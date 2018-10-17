Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navigators Group Inc    NAVG

NAVIGATORS GROUP INC (NAVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

READ NOW: Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of The Navigators Group, Inc. Scheduled For A Shareholder Vote On November 16, 2018 - NAVG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 02:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating The Navigators Group, Inc. ("Navigators" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: NAVG) relating to the sale of the Company to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ("HIG"). Under the terms of the agreement, Navigators shareholders are anticipated to receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Navigators they own.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/navigators-group-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether the Merger is fair, and all material financial information is adequately disclosed in connection with the shareholder vote scheduled for November 16, 2018.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Navigators and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com 
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/read-now-monteverde--associates-pc-is-investigating-the-acquisition-of-the-navigators-group-inc-scheduled-for-a-shareholder-vote-on-november-16-2018--navg-300732364.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVIGATORS GROUP INC
02:01aREAD NOW : Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of The Na..
PR
10/05NAVIGATORS GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
10/04The Navigators Group, Inc. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be He..
GL
09/25NAVIGATORS GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/25NAVIGATORS : Announces End of “Go-Shop” Period
AQ
09/22Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of The Navigators Group..
PR
09/18NAVIGATORS GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/30NAVIGATORS GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/25NAVIGATORS : The Hartford Signs Agreement To Acquire Navigators, A Global Specia..
AQ
08/23A.M. BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of the Navigators Group, Inc. Following A..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 8, 2018 
10/01Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 1, 2018 
09/25Navigators' `go-shop' period expires with no alternative proposals 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
08/23Hartford Defies The Market And Announces A $2.1 Billion Deal For Navigators 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.