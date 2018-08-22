Log in
NAVIGATORS GROUP INC (NAVG)
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

08/22/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NAVG)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 22, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of The Navigators Group, Inc. (“Navigators” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: NAVG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (“Hartford”) (NYSE: HIG) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Navigators will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Navigators common stock.

If you own common stock of Navigators and purchased any shares before August 22, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 352 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 111 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,44%
P/E ratio 2018 17,53
P/E ratio 2019 18,46
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 1 912 M
Technical analysis trends NAVIGATORS GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley Adam Galanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert V. Mendelsohn Non-Executive Chairman
Ciro M. DeFalco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Terence N. Deeks Director
Marc M. Tract Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIGATORS GROUP INC33.98%1 912
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY5.53%515 204
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC0.92%35 613
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-2.90%35 257
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.08%35 122
SAMPO OYJ-4.80%28 103
