Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

03/11/2020 | 08:14am EDT

MONACO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ("Navios Acquisition") (NYSE:NNA) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Acquisition's website, www.navios-acquisition.com under the "Investors" section.

Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Acquisition at:

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
Attn: 20-F Request
7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne
Office 11B2
MC 98000 Monaco

Tel: +1 212 906 8644
Email: info@navios-acquisition.com

About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
Navios Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit our website: www.navios-acquisition.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
+1.212.906.8644
info@navios-acquisition.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
