Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
03/11/2020 | 08:14am EDT
MONACO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ("Navios Acquisition") (NYSE:NNA) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Acquisition's website, www.navios-acquisition.com under the "Investors" section.
Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Acquisition at:
Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Attn: 20-F Request 7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne Office 11B2 MC 98000 Monaco
About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Navios Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit our website: www.navios-acquisition.com.