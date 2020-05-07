Log in
05/07/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

May 7, 2020

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including future contracted revenues and rates, EBITDA, future available days, future financial performance of the fleet, timing of vessel deliveries, vessel acquisitions, financing activities, and Navios Containers' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including future vessel acquisitions and the ability to secure or refinance related financing, the further growth of our containership fleet, and entering into further time charters. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Containers at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts throughout the world to contain it; the favorable timing for acquisitions and chartering opportunities in the container shipping sector and Navios Containers' ability to take advantage of such opportunities; the value of container shipping vessels; Navios Containers' ability to identify container shipping vessels for acquisition at attractive prices, if at all, including the availability of distressed acquisition opportunities in the container shipping industry; Navios Containers' ability to execute on a low-cost operating structure; Navios Containers' ability to achieve a return on investment for and to pay cash distributions to our unitholders or make common unit repurchases from our unitholders; any advantages resulting from Navios Containers' strategic focus on intermediate-size containerships; Navios Containers' ability to leverage the scale, experience, reputation and relationships of the Navios Group, consisting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., and any one or more of their subsidiaries and affiliates. Navios Containers' future financial condition or results of operations and its future revenues and expenses, including its estimated adjusted cash flow; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; the aging of Navios Containers' vessels and resultant increases in operation and drydocking costs; Navios Containers' ability to maintain long-term relationships with major liner companies; Navios Containers' ability to access debt, credit and equity markets; potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants; Navios Containers' and the Navios Group's performance in safety, environmental and regulatory matters; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to, crew wages, insurance, technical maintenance costs, spares, stores and supplies, charter brokerage commissions on gross voyage revenues and general and administrative expenses; the changes to the regulatory requirements applicable to the shipping and container transportation industry, including, without limitation, stricter requirements adopted by international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union, or by individual countries or charterers and actions taken by regulatory authorities and governing such areas as safety and environmental compliance; the anticipated taxation of Navios Containers and its unitholders; and the effects of increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns by customers, governments and others, as well as changes in maritime regulations and standards. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Definitions

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Containers' common unitholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization. Navios Containers uses EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) deferred finance charges; and (v) payments for drydock and special survey costs. Navios Containers believes that EBITDA is a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Containers' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Containers also believes that EBITDA is used:

  1. by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

EBITDA is presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Containers to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA is frequently used as a measure of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Containers' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA does not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Containers' performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Universe

Navios Maritime

Containers L.P.

(Nasdaq: NMCI)

29 Containerships

Premier Ship Owner

  • ~200 vessels controlled
  • Economies of scale
  • Global brand
  • Value creation through cycle
  • Strong Industry relationships
  • Seasoned Management

Navios Maritime

Partners L.P.

(NYSE: NMM)

48 vessels (3): 14 Capes, 20 Panamaxes, 4 Ultra-

Handymaxes, 10 Containerships

Navios Maritime

Acquisition

Corporation

(NYSE: NNA)

46 vessels (1): 31 product

tankers, 13 VLCCs, 2

Navios Maritime

Holdings Inc.

(NYSE: NM)

53 dry bulk vessels:

35 owned (2), 18 chartered-in

Navios South

American

Logistics Inc.

Port Terminal facilities,

barging & cabotage

chemical tankers

Special Purpose

Vehicle

Navios Europe II (4)

14 vessels: 7

Containerships, 5 Panamax,

2 Handymax

  1. Includes three newbuild vessels on bareboat charter expected to be delivered in Q4 2020 and Q1 and Q3 2021
  2. Includes one Panamax vessel agreed to be sold; includes fivebareboat-in vessels of which one is expected to be delivered in Q2 2020
  3. Includes threebareboat-in Panamax vessels; two expected to be delivered by H1 2021
  4. The structure is expected to be liquidated during Q2 2020

4

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Ownership Structure

Common Unitholders

Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime

Partners L.P.

Holdings Inc.

62.8% Interest

33.5% Interest

3.7% Interest

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

(NASDAQ: NMCI)

100% Interest

29 Containerships

25 x Baby Panamaxes

4 x New Panamaxes

22 x 4,250-4,730 TEU 13 x 3,450 TEU

12 x 8,204 TEU

12 x 10,000 TEU

5

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

NMCI: Company Highlights

Containership

Vehicle Focused on Panamax Segments

Strong Balance Sheet

Leverage Existing Operating Platform

Strong Sponsor with

Seasoned

Management

  • Attractive entry point and clean,low-cost structure
  • Focused on two most attractive segments from a demand/supply perspective
    • "Baby Panamaxes" (3,450 - 4,730 TEU)
    • "New Panamaxes" (7,500 - 10,000 TEU)
  • Charter policy balances utilization and market opportunity
  • Well-capitalizedvehicle with conservative leverage
  • No significant debt maturities until 2023
  • Attractive cost basis in existing fleet (acquisition prices close to scrap values)
  • Leverage established large operating platform
  • Economies of scale
  • Charterers prefer to deal with large and reliable owners
  • Management team - average industry experience of 20+ years per person
  • Strategic relationships with banks and other key industry players
  • Track record of financial reporting, compliance and accountability
  • Demonstrated access of Navios Group to debt and equity capital markets

Navios Group's Containership Vehicle - Right of First Refusal for all Containerships (1)

(1) As per Omnibus Agreement

6

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Pandemic's Impact on Container Trade

IMF expects global economy to shrink by 3% during 2020 and increase by 5.8% in 2021

  1. Advanced economies forecast to decline 6.1% in 2020 and increase by 4.5% in 2021
  1. China and India expected to grow 1.2% and 1.9% in 2020 and increase by 9.2% and 7.4% in 2021, respectively

World Quarterly GDP

105.00

100.00

95.00

90.00

Advanced Economies

85.00

Emerging Market and Developing Economies

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

QoQ

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

US

-4.8%

-27.3%

9.0%

6.9%

Eurozone

-3.8%

-7.6%

3.2%

1.8%

China

-9.8%

8.2%

4.5%

2.5%

Container trade exposed to disruption to world economic activity

  1. 2020 container trade is projected to contract by 10.6% in TEU and increase by 9.6% in 2021
  • Biggest drop (up to 30%) is expected in Q2 2020
  1. As economies recover in 2H 2020, volumes projected to improve

Source: IMF Apr 2020; Q1 2019=100, Bloomberg, Clarksons

7

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Recent Developments

Strong financial results - Q1 2020

EBITDA

$17.8 million

Net Income$5.0 million

EPU

$0.14

Strong balance sheet - low leverage

  • ~ 80% of bank debt covered by scrap value of our fleet(1)
  • No significant debt maturities until 2023

Low breakeven mitigates market downturn

  • The pandemic slowdown will be reflected in the Q2 2020 results
  • Breakeven per open day per quarter

Q2 2020E

Q3 2020E

Q4 2020E

$6,734

$9,101

$9,775

Successful closing of new sale and leaseback transaction

• Vessels: 2 x 10,000 TEU and 2 x 8,204 TEU containerships

• Maturity: 2025/2027 (3.5 years average extension)

• Age adjusted profile: 22 years (10% improvement)

• Margin (average): 3.18% (2% improvement)

(1) Scrap value based on $365/LDT (Clarksons - Container Intelligence Monthly - March 2020)

8

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Cost Structure - 9M 2020E

Contracted revenue (average daily rate)Total cost per day (1)

$15,632(2)

$11,636

44.0% Fixed

$3,201

$1,115

(incl. Index linked)

$805

$6,515

9M 2020E

9M 2020E

Opex

General & Administrative Expenses

($ thousands)

9M 2020E

Total fixed revenue (2)

$48,928

Total cost (1)

(92,796)

Cost over revenue

$(43,868)

Open and index days

4,845

Breakeven per open day

$9,054

Interest Expense

Capital Repayments

TEU

Open

Index

Open and

Days

Days

Index Days

3,450

486

-

486

4-5,000

3,736

380

4,116

8,204

243

-

243

Total

4,465

380

4,845

  • Total available days of fleet: 10,614 for FY 2020E; 7,975 for 9M 2020E
  • $47.5 million expected additional revenue based on Clarksons rates(3)6-12 month rates for 3,500 TEU vessels, 4,400 TEU vessels and 8,500 TEU of $8,500, $9,500 and $17,500 respectively.
  1. Total cost includes operating expenses as per Management Agreement (excluding drydocking expenses), general and administrative expenses and debt service (interest expense and capital repayments).
  2. Excludesindex-linked charters

(3) Data as per April 24, 2020

9

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Liquidity and Debt Maturity Profile

March 31, 2020

(US $'000)

As of March 31, 2020

Cash

$20,623

Debt (1)

$256,673

Partners' Capital

$194,989

Capitalization

$451,662

Net Debt / Capitalization

52.3%

Debt maturity

80

60

)

40

million($

20

10.9

45.1

13.5

43.5

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025+

No Significant Debt Maturities Until 2023

  1. Net of deferred financing fees.

10

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Fleet and Operations Overview

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Summary of Containership Fleet

29 Vessels (143K TEU)

Average age of combined fleet: 11.8 years ~ 8% younger than industry average (1)

2 Vessels

2 Vessels

22 Vessels

3 Vessels

10,000 TEU

8,204 TEU

4,250 - 4,730 TEU

3,450 TEU

Total: 20,000 TEU

Total: 16,408 TEU

Total: 96,063 TEU

Total: 10,350 TEU

(1) Source: Clarksons

12

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Employment Summary for Fleet of 29 vessels

Navios Azure

Navios Devotion

Navios Domino

Navios Vermilion

Navios Utmost

Navios Delight

APL Oakland

APL Los Angeles

Bahamas

Navios Spring

Navios Felicitas

Navios Amaranth

APL Denver

Navios Verano

Navios Amarillo

Navios Miami

APL Atlanta

Navios Destiny

Navios Indigo

Navios Verde

Navios Dedication

Bermuda

Dry dock

Spot

Spot

Spot

May-20-- $21,231

May-20-- $9,134

May-20-- $10,133

May-20-- $10,001

May-20-- $10,213

May-20-- $8,888 / $7,700

May-20-- $12,588

May-20-- $9,650

May-20(1)-- $27,156

May-20-- $8,455

May-20-- $12,113 / $9,500

Jun-20-- $12,541

Jun-20-- $27,156 Aug-20--$9,525

Aug-20-- $11,454

Sep-20-- $12,416

Sep -20--$11,850

Sep-20-- $12,063

Sep-20-- $12,359

Fleet charter coverage

9M 2020E

44.0%(3)

56.0%

Fixed days Open days

Navios Summer

Navios Lapis

Navios Dorado

Navios Unite

Navios Tempo

Navios Constellation

Navios Unison

Nov --20-- $10,517

May-20-- $11,152

Dec-20-- Index (2)

Jan-21-- $13,776

Apr-21-- $23,160

Jul-20-- $9,446

July-21

-- Index (2)

Nov-20-- $26,325

May-24-- $27,300

May-21-- $26,325

May-24-- $27,300

Apr-20Oct-20Apr-21Oct-21Mar-22

Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable. See fleet appendix for further detail

Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted

  1. Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement
  2. The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a12-month period

(3) Includes index-linked charters

13

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Industry Overview

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

World Container Trade 1996-2020

World trade growth

m TEU

2019 P

1.8%

growth

2020 F

-10.6%

220

25%

1996 - 2019 CAGR = 6.5%

200

2021 F

9.6%

20%

180

160

13.7%

15%

9.6%

140

5.8%

10%

120

4.3%

5.0%

4.6%

5%

100

1.8%

80

2.0%

0%

60

-5%

40

-9.5%

-10%

20

-10.6%

0

2005

2009

2013 2014

-15%

1996

1997

1998 1999 2000

2001

2002 2003 2004

2006

2007 2008

2010

2011 2012

2015 2016 2017

2018 2019 P 2020 F

2021 F

World Trade

Trade Growth %

World GDP Growth % (RHS)

Source : Clarkson Research Services, IMF Apr 2020

15

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Container Net Fleet, Age Profile + Historical Scrapping

Deliveries

Removals

Net fleet growth

Year

Actual

Projected

% Non-

Year

TEU

% of

Year

TEU

% of Fleet

Fleet Period

Delivery

Fleet

End

2020 Apr

149

K

323

K

54%

2020

38

K

0.2%

2020(1)

111

K

0.5%

23,074

K

2019

1,063

K

1,128

K

6%

2019

183

K

0.8%

2019

880

K

4.0%

22,963

K

2018

1,298

K

1,667

K

22%

2018

126

K

0.6%

2018

1,173

K

5.6%

22,083

K

2017

1,177

K

1,686

K

30%

2017

407

K

2.0%

2017

769

K

3.8%

20,910

K

2016

913

K

1,341

K

32%

2016

665

K

3.3%

2016

248

K

1.2%

20,141

K

2015

1,661

K

1,889

K

12%

2015

202

K

1.1%

2015

1,459

K

7.9%

19,893

K

2014

1,525

K

1,624

K

6%

2014

376

K

2.2%

2014

1,150

K

6.7%

18,434

K

2013

1,368

K

1,840

K

26%

2013

456

K

2.8%

2013

913

K

5.6%

17,284

K

2012

1,274

K

1,578

K

20%

2012

349

K

2.3%

2012

925

K

6.0%

16,371

K

Removals

Year

Total (,000 TEU)

% of Fleet

2004

9.0

0.14%

2005

4.4

0.06%

2006

26.7

0.32%

2007

26.6

0.28%

2008

108.5

0.99%

2009

380.8

3.08%

2010

150.4

1.15%

2011

94.6

0.66%

2012

348.8

2.26%

2013

455.5

2.78%

2014

375.5

2.17%

2015

201.9

1.10%

2016

664.5

3.34%

2017

407.3

2.02%

2018

125.8

0.60%

2019

182.6

0.83%

2020

38.5

0.17%

Source: Clarksons; Unless noted, all data in TEU; Provisional through 5/4/20

Container Fleet Age Profile (% TEU)

25%

20%

15%

13.3%

4.73 M TEU

10%

5%

5.6%

0%

1.6%

25+ yrs

20-24 yrs

15-19 yrs

Total container fleet: 5,389

2020 Deliveries: 35 ships, 149K TEU to 5/4/20

Expected 2020 net fleet growth ~ 2.2%*

2019 net fleet growth 878 K including

1,063 K delivered - 183 K removed

(1) Net Fleet Growth reflects provisional deliveries and scrapping thru 5/4/20 * Expected growth basis Clarksons

16

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Containerships 2020 Non-Deliveries

Following Pandemic's outbreak non-delivery pace increased significantly

  • 54%non-deliveries YTD
  • 68.5% averagenon-deliveries from February to April 2020
    • 258.7 K TEU expected deliveries
    • 81.5 K TEU delivered
  • Acceleratingnon-deliveries lead to minimal net fleet growth for 2020

Total container fleet

Non-deliveries %

92.9%

29.4%

70.4%

Actual

80,966

121,370

64,250

56,358

Expected

67,463

5,745

39,790

35,972

January

February

March

April

10,000+ TEU

Non-deliveries %

100%

52.3%

74.9%

56,942

95,320

Actual

38,708 23,268

31,316

23,964

0

14,952

Expected

January

February

March

April

100-3,999 TEU

Non-deliveries %

39.6%

76.1%

44.8%

51.5%

40,982

Actual

24,744

24,024

13,838

25,042

26,050

5,745

12,008

Expected

Source: Clarksons

January

February

March

April

Non deliveries %

Past three months

68.5%

78.8%

57.9%

17

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Containership Orderbook

Orderbook by year of delivery:

(Actual # vessels delivered: 2016 = 134; 2017 = 157; 2018 = 179; 2019 = 161; 2020 = 35)

  • Orderbook as of May 2020 of 10.0% among lowest ever as percentage of fleet(1)

'000 TEU

Non-deliveries

1,500

2020 orderbook = 1.1 M TEU

Before non-delivery

(before non deliveries)

1,000

6%

64

Based on past three months

68.5% non deliveries rate

expected 2020

500

1,063

1,139

947

deliveries = ~ 0.5 M TEU

351

Expected 2020 Net fleet

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

growth ~ 1.1%(2)

On 1/1/2020

0

Containership orderbook skewed to larger sized vessels

'000 TEU

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

82%

0-1,999

2,000-2,999

3,000-3,999

4,000-5,099

5,100-7,499

7,500-9,99910,000-12,999

13,000+

  • ~ 82% of containership orderbook is for vessels of 10,000+ TEU
  • ~ 65% of orderbook is for vessels of 13,000+
    TEU
  • ~ 17% of orderbook is for vessels of 10,000 - 13,000 TEU

Source: Clarksons; 2019 Non-deliveries are preliminary

  1. Orderbook on 5/4/20: Total= 2.31 M TEU; 2020= 0.89 M TEU; 2021= 1.00 M TEU; 2022+= 0.43 M TEU
  2. Expected net fleet growth based on 0.46 M TEU deliveries for 2020 (68.5% non delivery rate for the remaining 8 months) and 0.20M TEU removals

18

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Containership Idle Capacity

  • Mid April idle capacity (adjusted for scrubber retrofits) is 5.8% compared to 2.2% in January 2020
    • 385 idle containerships as of beginning April 2020
    • 79 containerships were retrofitting scrubbers, of which 60 were retrofits on ships over 7,500 TEU
  • Total idle capacity (including vessels retrofitting scrubbers) was 9.4% in April compared to 6.1% in January 2020

TEU

1,600,000

1,400,000

1,200,000

1,000,000

800,000

600,000

400,000

200,000

0

  • of total fleet

100-999

1,000-1,999

2,000-2,999

3,000-3,999

4,000-5,099

5,100-7,499

7,500-9,999

10,000 +

Jan-2011Jan-2012

Jan-2013Jan-2014

Jan-2015Jan-2016Jan-2017Jan-2018Jan-2019

2.3%

4.1%

5.1%

4.5%

1.4%

7.1%

7.3%

2.1%

2.8%

Adjusted idle

capacity

increased 168%

since Jan 2020

1Jan20 NoRetro 13Apr20 NoRetro

2.2%5.8%

Source: Alphaliner Monthly Monitors inbcluding April 2020;

Adjusted idle basis Alphaliner Weekly 2020 Issues 02,16

19

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Cascading Benefits 4,000-5,100 TEU Vessels - Intra Asia

  • 4,000-5,100TEU vessels' share increased by 95% in Intra Asia deployment from 2012 to 2020 making it the size with the highest deployment growth as vessels trading in Asian ports are getting bigger

NMCI Baby Panamaxfleet deployment (1)

Intra Asia deployment share per containership size

(40%)

(28%)

45%

32%

25%

8%

95%

20%

12%

2012

2020

100-999TEU

2012

2020

1,000-1,999TEU

23%

18%

2012

2020

2,000-2,999TEU

3.3

%

3%

2012

2020

3,000-3,999TEU

25%

13%

2012

2020

4,000-5,100TEU

  1. NMCI Baby Panamax fleet voyages for Oct 2019 - Jan 2020. (Source: Clarksons SeaNet) Source: Alphaliner Apr 2020;

20

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

7,500-10,000 TEU Vessels - Workhorses of Containerships

In ~ 60% of worldwide containership

Worldwide containership deployments

deployments, 7,500-10,000 vessels dominate

Far East - EU

EU - US

(10,000+ teu

Far East - US

vessels - 95%

of the trade )

18%

Africa related

M East related

65%

Lat Am related

17%

Oceania related

Intra Asia

trade

Intra Europe and other

(0-5,100 teu vessels - 92% of the trade)

4.0

Million TEU

3.61

3.5

3.0

2.81

2.5

2.26

2.01.81

1.5 1.34

1.00.64

0.5

0.16

0.0

Source: Trade map based on Clarkons SeaNet (7,500-10,000 TEU mid Feb - Mid Apr 2018). Vessel deployment data from Alphaliner Apr 2020

21

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Review of Q1 2020 Results

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

NMCI Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights

Earnings Highlights

(Figures in $'000, except per unit data)

Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended

P-O-P

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Variance

Revenue

$40,261

$31,832

26%

EBITDA

17,831

12,048

48%

Net Income

5,009

53

9,351%

Earnings Per Unit (basic and diluted)

$0.14

$0.00

9,351%

Fleet Summary Data

Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended

P-O-P

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Variance

Available Days

2,639

2,471

7%

Fleet Utilization

99.6%

99.7%

0%

Time Charter Equivalent (TCE)

$14,271

$12,217

17%

Active Vessels at Period End

29

28

4%

23

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

NMCI Balance Sheet

Selected Balance Sheet Data (in $'000)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Cash & cash equivalents (1)

$20,623

$18,109

Vessels and deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net

411,614

415,143

Other assets (including current and non-current)

27,243

20,762

Intangible assets

1,801

6,288

Total Assets

$461,281

$460,302

Other current liabilities

9,619

24,664

Current portion of long term borrowings, net

32,565

46,733

Long term borrowings, net of current portion

224,108

198,925

Total Partners' capital

194,989

189,980

Total Liabilities & Partners' capital

$461,281

$460,302

Net Debt / Book Capitalization

52.3%

52.2%

(1) Includes restricted cash.

24

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Appendix

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Containers Existing Fleet

Vessel Name

TEU

Built

Employment

Exp. Date (2)

Charter Rate (1)

Navios Summer (4)

3,450

2006

TC

Nov-2020

$10,517

Navios Verano (4)

3,450

2006

TC

May-2020

$8,455

Navios Spring (4)

3,450

2007

TC

May-2020

$8,888

May-2020

$7,700

Navios Amaranth (4)

4,250

2007

TC

May-2020

$9,650

Navios Indigo (4)

4,250

2007

TC

Sep-2020

$12,416

Navios Vermillion (4)

4,250

2007

Spot

-

-

Navios Verde (4)

4,250

2007

TC

Sep-2020

$11,850

Navios Amarillo (4)

4,250

2007

TC

May-2020

$12,113

May-2020

$9,500

Navios Azure (4)

4,250

2007

DD

-

-

Navios Domino (4)

4,250

2008

Spot

-

-

Navios Delight (4)

4,250

2008

TC

May-2020

$9,134

Navios Dedication (4)

4,250

2008

TC

Sep-2020

$12,063

Navios Devotion (4)

4,250

2009

Spot

-

-

Navios Destiny (4)

4,250

2009

TC

Aug-2020

$11,454

Navios Lapis

4,250

2009

TC

May-2020 /Dec-2020

$11,152 / Index (6)

Navios Tempo

4,250

2009

TC

July-2020 /July-2021

$9,446 / Index (6)

Navios Dorado

4,250

2010

TC

Jan-2021

$13,776

Navios Felicitas

4,360

2010

TC

May-2020

$12,588

Bahamas

4,360

2010

TC

May-2020

$10,213

Bermuda

4,360

2010

TC

Sep-2020

$12,359

Navios Miami

4,563

2009

TC

June-2020

$12,541

APL Oakland

4,730

2008

TC

May-2020

$10,133

APL Los Angeles

4,730

2008

TC

May-2020

$10,001

APL Denver

4,730

2008

TC

May-2020(3)

$27,156

APL Atlanta

4,730

2008

TC

June-2020

$27,156

Aug-2020

$9,525

Navios Utmost (4)

8,204

2006

TC

May-2020

$21,231

Navios Unite (4)

8,204

2006

TC

Apr-2021

$23,160

Navios Unison (5)

10,000

2010

TC

May-2021

$26,325

May-2024

$27,300

Navios Constellation (5)

10,000

2011

TC

Nov-2020

$26,325

May-2024

$27,300

Total - 29 vessels

142,821

(1) Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable

(2) Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted

(3) Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date in the charter agreement

(4) The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to five years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel

(5) The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to seven years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel

26

(6) The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12-month period

www.navios-containers.com

Disclaimer

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:08:03 UTC
