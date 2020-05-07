Navios Maritime Containers L P : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation May 7, 2020 0 05/07/2020 | 06:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation May 7, 2020 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including future contracted revenues and rates, EBITDA, future available days, future financial performance of the fleet, timing of vessel deliveries, vessel acquisitions, financing activities, and Navios Containers' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including future vessel acquisitions and the ability to secure or refinance related financing, the further growth of our containership fleet, and entering into further time charters. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Containers at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts throughout the world to contain it; the favorable timing for acquisitions and chartering opportunities in the container shipping sector and Navios Containers' ability to take advantage of such opportunities; the value of container shipping vessels; Navios Containers' ability to identify container shipping vessels for acquisition at attractive prices, if at all, including the availability of distressed acquisition opportunities in the container shipping industry; Navios Containers' ability to execute on a low-cost operating structure; Navios Containers' ability to achieve a return on investment for and to pay cash distributions to our unitholders or make common unit repurchases from our unitholders; any advantages resulting from Navios Containers' strategic focus on intermediate-size containerships; Navios Containers' ability to leverage the scale, experience, reputation and relationships of the Navios Group, consisting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., and any one or more of their subsidiaries and affiliates. Navios Containers' future financial condition or results of operations and its future revenues and expenses, including its estimated adjusted cash flow; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; the aging of Navios Containers' vessels and resultant increases in operation and drydocking costs; Navios Containers' ability to maintain long-term relationships with major liner companies; Navios Containers' ability to access debt, credit and equity markets; potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants; Navios Containers' and the Navios Group's performance in safety, environmental and regulatory matters; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to, crew wages, insurance, technical maintenance costs, spares, stores and supplies, charter brokerage commissions on gross voyage revenues and general and administrative expenses; the changes to the regulatory requirements applicable to the shipping and container transportation industry, including, without limitation, stricter requirements adopted by international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union, or by individual countries or charterers and actions taken by regulatory authorities and governing such areas as safety and environmental compliance; the anticipated taxation of Navios Containers and its unitholders; and the effects of increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns by customers, governments and others, as well as changes in maritime regulations and standards. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Definitions EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Containers' common unitholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization. Navios Containers uses EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconciles EBITDA to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets; (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) deferred finance charges; and (v) payments for drydock and special survey costs. Navios Containers believes that EBITDA is a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Containers' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Containers also believes that EBITDA is used: by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. EBITDA is presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Containers to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA is frequently used as a measure of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definition of EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Containers' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA does not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Containers' performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Navios Universe Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (Nasdaq: NMCI) 29 Containerships Premier Ship Owner ~200 vessels controlled

Economies of scale

Global brand

Value creation through cycle

Strong Industry relationships

Seasoned Management Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) 48 vessels (3): 14 Capes, 20 Panamaxes, 4 Ultra- Handymaxes, 10 Containerships Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) 46 vessels (1): 31 product tankers, 13 VLCCs, 2 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) 53 dry bulk vessels: 35 owned (2), 18 chartered-in Navios South American Logistics Inc. Port Terminal facilities, barging & cabotage chemical tankers Special Purpose Vehicle Navios Europe II (4) 14 vessels: 7 Containerships, 5 Panamax, 2 Handymax Includes three newbuild vessels on bareboat charter expected to be delivered in Q4 2020 and Q1 and Q3 2021 Includes one Panamax vessel agreed to be sold; includes five bareboat-in vessels of which one is expected to be delivered in Q2 2020 Includes three bareboat-in Panamax vessels; two expected to be delivered by H1 2021 The structure is expected to be liquidated during Q2 2020 4 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Ownership Structure Common Unitholders Navios Maritime Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Holdings Inc. 62.8% Interest 33.5% Interest 3.7% Interest Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) 100% Interest 29 Containerships 25 x Baby Panamaxes 4 x New Panamaxes 22 x 4,250-4,730 TEU 13 x 3,450 TEU 12 x 8,204 TEU 12 x 10,000 TEU 5 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI: Company Highlights Containership Vehicle Focused on Panamax Segments Strong Balance Sheet Leverage Existing Operating Platform Strong Sponsor with Seasoned Management Attractive entry point and clean, low-cost structure

low-cost structure Focused on two most attractive segments from a demand/supply perspective

"Baby Panamaxes" (3,450 - 4,730 TEU) "New Panamaxes" (7,500 - 10,000 TEU)

Charter policy balances utilization and market opportunity

Well-capitalized vehicle with conservative leverage

vehicle with conservative leverage No significant debt maturities until 2023

Attractive cost basis in existing fleet (acquisition prices close to scrap values)

Leverage established large operating platform

Economies of scale

Charterers prefer to deal with large and reliable owners

Management team - average industry experience of 20+ years per person

Strategic relationships with banks and other key industry players

Track record of financial reporting, compliance and accountability

Demonstrated access of Navios Group to debt and equity capital markets Navios Group's Containership Vehicle - Right of First Refusal for all Containerships (1) (1) As per Omnibus Agreement 6 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Pandemic's Impact on Container Trade IMF expects global economy to shrink by 3% during 2020 and increase by 5.8% in 2021 Advanced economies forecast to decline 6.1% in 2020 and increase by 4.5% in 2021 China and India expected to grow 1.2% and 1.9% in 2020 and increase by 9.2% and 7.4% in 2021, respectively World Quarterly GDP 105.00 100.00 95.00 90.00 Advanced Economies 85.00 Emerging Market and Developing Economies Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 QoQ Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 US -4.8% -27.3% 9.0% 6.9% Eurozone -3.8% -7.6% 3.2% 1.8% China -9.8% 8.2% 4.5% 2.5% Container trade exposed to disruption to world economic activity 2020 container trade is projected to contract by 10.6% in TEU and increase by 9.6% in 2021 Biggest drop (up to 30%) is expected in Q2 2020 As economies recover in 2H 2020, volumes projected to improve Source: IMF Apr 2020; Q1 2019=100, Bloomberg, Clarksons 7 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Recent Developments Strong financial results - Q1 2020 EBITDA $17.8 million Net Income$5.0 million EPU $0.14 Strong balance sheet - low leverage ~ 80% of bank debt covered by scrap value of our fleet (1)

No significant debt maturities until 2023 Low breakeven mitigates market downturn The pandemic slowdown will be reflected in the Q2 2020 results

Breakeven per open day per quarter Q2 2020E Q3 2020E Q4 2020E $6,734 $9,101 $9,775 Successful closing of new sale and leaseback transaction • Vessels: 2 x 10,000 TEU and 2 x 8,204 TEU containerships • Maturity: 2025/2027 (3.5 years average extension) • Age adjusted profile: 22 years (10% improvement) • Margin (average): 3.18% (2% improvement) (1) Scrap value based on $365/LDT (Clarksons - Container Intelligence Monthly - March 2020) 8 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Cost Structure - 9M 2020E Contracted revenue (average daily rate) Total cost per day (1) Contracted revenue (average daily rate) $15,632(2) $11,636 44.0% Fixed $3,201 $1,115 (incl. Index linked) $805 $6,515 9M 2020E 9M 2020E Opex General & Administrative Expenses ($ thousands) 9M 2020E Total fixed revenue (2) $48,928 Total cost (1) (92,796) Cost over revenue $(43,868) Open and index days 4,845 Breakeven per open day $9,054 Interest Expense Capital Repayments TEU Open Index Open and Days Days Index Days 3,450 486 - 486 4-5,000 3,736 380 4,116 8,204 243 - 243 Total 4,465 380 4,845 Total available days of fleet: 10,614 for FY 2020E; 7,975 for 9M 2020E

$47.5 million expected additional revenue based on Clarksons rates (3) 6-12 month rates for 3,500 TEU vessels, 4,400 TEU vessels and 8,500 TEU of $8,500, $9,500 and $17,500 respectively. Total cost includes operating expenses as per Management Agreement (excluding drydocking expenses), general and administrative expenses and debt service (interest expense and capital repayments). Excludes index-linked charters (3) Data as per April 24, 2020 9 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Liquidity and Debt Maturity Profile March 31, 2020 (US $'000) As of March 31, 2020 Cash $20,623 Debt (1) $256,673 Partners' Capital $194,989 Capitalization $451,662 Net Debt / Capitalization 52.3% Debt maturity 80 60 ) 40 million($ 20 10.9 45.1 13.5 43.5 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025+ No Significant Debt Maturities Until 2023 Net of deferred financing fees. 10 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Fleet and Operations Overview Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Summary of Containership Fleet 29 Vessels (143K TEU) Average age of combined fleet: 11.8 years ~ 8% younger than industry average (1) 2 Vessels 2 Vessels 22 Vessels 3 Vessels 10,000 TEU 8,204 TEU 4,250 - 4,730 TEU 3,450 TEU Total: 20,000 TEU Total: 16,408 TEU Total: 96,063 TEU Total: 10,350 TEU (1) Source: Clarksons 12 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Employment Summary for Fleet of 29 vessels Navios Azure Navios Devotion Navios Domino Navios Vermilion Navios Utmost Navios Delight APL Oakland APL Los Angeles Bahamas Navios Spring Navios Felicitas Navios Amaranth APL Denver Navios Verano Navios Amarillo Navios Miami APL Atlanta Navios Destiny Navios Indigo Navios Verde Navios Dedication Bermuda Dry dock Spot Spot Spot May-20-- $21,231 May-20-- $9,134 May-20-- $10,133 May-20-- $10,001 May-20-- $10,213 May-20-- $8,888 / $7,700 May-20-- $12,588 May-20-- $9,650 May-20(1)-- $27,156 May-20-- $8,455 May-20-- $12,113 / $9,500 Jun-20-- $12,541 Jun-20-- $27,156 Aug-20--$9,525 Aug-20-- $11,454 Sep-20-- $12,416 Sep -20--$11,850 Sep-20-- $12,063 Sep-20-- $12,359 Fleet charter coverage 9M 2020E 44.0%(3) 56.0% Fixed days Open days Navios Summer Navios Lapis Navios Dorado Navios Unite Navios Tempo Navios Constellation Navios Unison Nov --20-- $10,517 May-20-- $11,152 Dec-20-- Index (2) Jan-21-- $13,776 Apr-21-- $23,160 Jul-20-- $9,446 July-21 -- Index (2) Nov-20-- $26,325 May-24-- $27,300 May-21-- $26,325 May-24-- $27,300 Apr-20Oct-20Apr-21Oct-21Mar-22 Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable. See fleet appendix for further detail Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12-month period (3) Includes index-linked charters 13 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Industry Overview Navios Maritime Containers L.P. World Container Trade 1996-2020 World trade growth m TEU 2019 P 1.8% growth 2020 F -10.6% 220 25% 1996 - 2019 CAGR = 6.5% 200 2021 F 9.6% 20% 180 160 13.7% 15% 9.6% 140 5.8% 10% 120 4.3% 5.0% 4.6% 5% 100 1.8% 80 2.0% 0% 60 -5% 40 -9.5% -10% 20 -10.6% 0 2005 2009 2013 2014 -15% 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2006 2007 2008 2010 2011 2012 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 P 2020 F 2021 F World Trade Trade Growth % World GDP Growth % (RHS) Source : Clarkson Research Services, IMF Apr 2020 15 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Container Net Fleet, Age Profile + Historical Scrapping Deliveries Removals Net fleet growth Year Actual Projected % Non- Year TEU % of Year TEU % of Fleet Fleet Period Delivery Fleet End 2020 Apr 149 K 323 K 54% 2020 38 K 0.2% 2020(1) 111 K 0.5% 23,074 K 2019 1,063 K 1,128 K 6% 2019 183 K 0.8% 2019 880 K 4.0% 22,963 K 2018 1,298 K 1,667 K 22% 2018 126 K 0.6% 2018 1,173 K 5.6% 22,083 K 2017 1,177 K 1,686 K 30% 2017 407 K 2.0% 2017 769 K 3.8% 20,910 K 2016 913 K 1,341 K 32% 2016 665 K 3.3% 2016 248 K 1.2% 20,141 K 2015 1,661 K 1,889 K 12% 2015 202 K 1.1% 2015 1,459 K 7.9% 19,893 K 2014 1,525 K 1,624 K 6% 2014 376 K 2.2% 2014 1,150 K 6.7% 18,434 K 2013 1,368 K 1,840 K 26% 2013 456 K 2.8% 2013 913 K 5.6% 17,284 K 2012 1,274 K 1,578 K 20% 2012 349 K 2.3% 2012 925 K 6.0% 16,371 K Removals Year Total (,000 TEU) % of Fleet 2004 9.0 0.14% 2005 4.4 0.06% 2006 26.7 0.32% 2007 26.6 0.28% 2008 108.5 0.99% 2009 380.8 3.08% 2010 150.4 1.15% 2011 94.6 0.66% 2012 348.8 2.26% 2013 455.5 2.78% 2014 375.5 2.17% 2015 201.9 1.10% 2016 664.5 3.34% 2017 407.3 2.02% 2018 125.8 0.60% 2019 182.6 0.83% 2020 38.5 0.17% Source: Clarksons; Unless noted, all data in TEU; Provisional through 5/4/20 Container Fleet Age Profile (% TEU) 25% 20% 15% 13.3% 4.73 M TEU 10% 5% 5.6% 0% 1.6% 25+ yrs 20-24 yrs 15-19 yrs Total container fleet: 5,389 2020 Deliveries: 35 ships, 149K TEU to 5/4/20 Expected 2020 net fleet growth ~ 2.2%* 2019 net fleet growth 878 K including 1,063 K delivered - 183 K removed (1) Net Fleet Growth reflects provisional deliveries and scrapping thru 5/4/20 * Expected growth basis Clarksons 16 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Containerships 2020 Non-Deliveries Following Pandemic's outbreak non-delivery pace increased significantly 54% non-deliveries YTD

non-deliveries YTD 68.5% average non-deliveries from February to April 2020

non-deliveries from February to April 2020 258.7 K TEU expected deliveries 81.5 K TEU delivered

Accelerating non-deliveries lead to minimal net fleet growth for 2020 Total container fleet Non-deliveries % 92.9% 29.4% 70.4% Actual 80,966 121,370 64,250 56,358 Expected 67,463 5,745 39,790 35,972 January February March April 10,000+ TEU Non-deliveries % 100% 52.3% 74.9% 56,942 95,320 Actual 38,708 23,268 31,316 23,964 0 14,952 Expected January February March April 100-3,999 TEU Non-deliveries % 39.6% 76.1% 44.8% 51.5% 40,982 Actual 24,744 24,024 13,838 25,042 26,050 5,745 12,008 Expected Source: Clarksons January February March April Non deliveries % Past three months 68.5% 78.8% 57.9% 17 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Containership Orderbook Orderbook by year of delivery: (Actual # vessels delivered: 2016 = 134; 2017 = 157; 2018 = 179; 2019 = 161; 2020 = 35) Orderbook as of May 2020 of 10.0% among lowest ever as percentage of fleet (1) '000 TEU Non-deliveries 1,500 2020 orderbook = 1.1 M TEU Before non-delivery (before non deliveries) 1,000 6% 64 Based on past three months 68.5% non deliveries rate expected 2020 500 1,063 1,139 947 deliveries = ~ 0.5 M TEU 351 Expected 2020 Net fleet 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 growth ~ 1.1%(2) On 1/1/2020 0 Containership orderbook skewed to larger sized vessels '000 TEU 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2020 2021 2022 2023 82% 0-1,999 2,000-2,999 3,000-3,999 4,000-5,099 5,100-7,499 7,500-9,99910,000-12,999 13,000+ ~ 82% of containership orderbook is for vessels of 10,000+ TEU

~ 65% of orderbook is for vessels of 13,000+

TEU

TEU ~ 17% of orderbook is for vessels of 10,000 - 13,000 TEU Source: Clarksons; 2019 Non-deliveries are preliminary Orderbook on 5/4/20: Total= 2.31 M TEU; 2020= 0.89 M TEU; 2021= 1.00 M TEU; 2022+= 0.43 M TEU Expected net fleet growth based on 0.46 M TEU deliveries for 2020 (68.5% non delivery rate for the remaining 8 months) and 0.20M TEU removals 18 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Containership Idle Capacity Mid April idle capacity (adjusted for scrubber retrofits) is 5.8% compared to 2.2% in January 2020

385 idle containerships as of beginning April 2020 79 containerships were retrofitting scrubbers, of which 60 were retrofits on ships over 7,500 TEU

Total idle capacity (including vessels retrofitting scrubbers) was 9.4% in April compared to 6.1% in January 2020 TEU 1,600,000 1,400,000 1,200,000 1,000,000 800,000 600,000 400,000 200,000 0 of total fleet 100-999 1,000-1,999 2,000-2,999 3,000-3,999 4,000-5,099 5,100-7,499 7,500-9,999 10,000 + Jan-2011Jan-2012 Jan-2013Jan-2014 Jan-2015Jan-2016Jan-2017Jan-2018Jan-2019 2.3% 4.1% 5.1% 4.5% 1.4% 7.1% 7.3% 2.1% 2.8% Adjusted idle capacity increased 168% since Jan 2020 1Jan20 NoRetro 13Apr20 NoRetro 2.2%5.8% Source: Alphaliner Monthly Monitors inbcluding April 2020; Adjusted idle basis Alphaliner Weekly 2020 Issues 02,16 19 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Cascading Benefits 4,000-5,100 TEU Vessels - Intra Asia 4,000-5,100 TEU vessels' share increased by 95% in Intra Asia deployment from 2012 to 2020 making it the size with the highest deployment growth as vessels trading in Asian ports are getting bigger NMCI Baby Panamaxfleet deployment (1) Intra Asia deployment share per containership size (40%) (28%) 45% 32% 25% 8% 95% 20% 12% 2012 2020 100-999TEU 2012 2020 1,000-1,999TEU 23% 18% 2012 2020 2,000-2,999TEU 3.3 % 3% 2012 2020 3,000-3,999TEU 25% 13% 2012 2020 4,000-5,100TEU NMCI Baby Panamax fleet voyages for Oct 2019 - Jan 2020. (Source: Clarksons SeaNet) Source: Alphaliner Apr 2020; 20 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 7,500-10,000 TEU Vessels - Workhorses of Containerships In ~ 60% of worldwide containership Worldwide containership deployments deployments, 7,500-10,000 vessels dominate Far East - EU EU - US (10,000+ teu Far East - US vessels - 95% of the trade ) 18% Africa related M East related 65% Lat Am related 17% Oceania related Intra Asia trade Intra Europe and other (0-5,100 teu vessels - 92% of the trade) 4.0 Million TEU 3.61 3.5 3.0 2.81 2.5 2.26 2.01.81 1.5 1.34 1.00.64 0.5 0.16 0.0 Source: Trade map based on Clarkons SeaNet (7,500-10,000 TEU mid Feb - Mid Apr 2018). Vessel deployment data from Alphaliner Apr 2020 21 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Review of Q1 2020 Results Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights Earnings Highlights (Figures in $'000, except per unit data) Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended P-O-P March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Variance Revenue $40,261 $31,832 26% EBITDA 17,831 12,048 48% Net Income 5,009 53 9,351% Earnings Per Unit (basic and diluted) $0.14 $0.00 9,351% Fleet Summary Data Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended P-O-P March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Variance Available Days 2,639 2,471 7% Fleet Utilization 99.6% 99.7% 0% Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) $14,271 $12,217 17% Active Vessels at Period End 29 28 4% 23 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI Balance Sheet Selected Balance Sheet Data (in $'000) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash & cash equivalents (1) $20,623 $18,109 Vessels and deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net 411,614 415,143 Other assets (including current and non-current) 27,243 20,762 Intangible assets 1,801 6,288 Total Assets $461,281 $460,302 Other current liabilities 9,619 24,664 Current portion of long term borrowings, net 32,565 46,733 Long term borrowings, net of current portion 224,108 198,925 Total Partners' capital 194,989 189,980 Total Liabilities & Partners' capital $461,281 $460,302 Net Debt / Book Capitalization 52.3% 52.2% (1) Includes restricted cash. 24 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Appendix Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Navios Containers Existing Fleet Vessel Name TEU Built Employment Exp. Date (2) Charter Rate (1) Navios Summer (4) 3,450 2006 TC Nov-2020 $10,517 Navios Verano (4) 3,450 2006 TC May-2020 $8,455 Navios Spring (4) 3,450 2007 TC May-2020 $8,888 May-2020 $7,700 Navios Amaranth (4) 4,250 2007 TC May-2020 $9,650 Navios Indigo (4) 4,250 2007 TC Sep-2020 $12,416 Navios Vermillion (4) 4,250 2007 Spot - - Navios Verde (4) 4,250 2007 TC Sep-2020 $11,850 Navios Amarillo (4) 4,250 2007 TC May-2020 $12,113 May-2020 $9,500 Navios Azure (4) 4,250 2007 DD - - Navios Domino (4) 4,250 2008 Spot - - Navios Delight (4) 4,250 2008 TC May-2020 $9,134 Navios Dedication (4) 4,250 2008 TC Sep-2020 $12,063 Navios Devotion (4) 4,250 2009 Spot - - Navios Destiny (4) 4,250 2009 TC Aug-2020 $11,454 Navios Lapis 4,250 2009 TC May-2020 /Dec-2020 $11,152 / Index (6) Navios Tempo 4,250 2009 TC July-2020 /July-2021 $9,446 / Index (6) Navios Dorado 4,250 2010 TC Jan-2021 $13,776 Navios Felicitas 4,360 2010 TC May-2020 $12,588 Bahamas 4,360 2010 TC May-2020 $10,213 Bermuda 4,360 2010 TC Sep-2020 $12,359 Navios Miami 4,563 2009 TC June-2020 $12,541 APL Oakland 4,730 2008 TC May-2020 $10,133 APL Los Angeles 4,730 2008 TC May-2020 $10,001 APL Denver 4,730 2008 TC May-2020(3) $27,156 APL Atlanta 4,730 2008 TC June-2020 $27,156 Aug-2020 $9,525 Navios Utmost (4) 8,204 2006 TC May-2020 $21,231 Navios Unite (4) 8,204 2006 TC Apr-2021 $23,160 Navios Unison (5) 10,000 2010 TC May-2021 $26,325 May-2024 $27,300 Navios Constellation (5) 10,000 2011 TC Nov-2020 $26,325 May-2024 $27,300 Total - 29 vessels 142,821 (1) Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable (2) Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted (3) Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date in the charter agreement (4) The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to five years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel (5) The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to seven years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel 26 (6) The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12-month period www.navios-containers.com Attachments Original document

