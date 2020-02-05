Navios Maritime Containers L P : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation
0
02/05/2020 | 06:02pm EST
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation
February 5, 2020
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including future contracted revenues and rates, EBITDA, future available days, future financial performance of the fleet, timing of vessel deliveries, vessel acquisitions, financing activities, and Navios Containers' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including future vessel acquisitions and the ability to secure or refinance related financing, the further growth of our containership fleet, and entering into further time charters. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Containers at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the favorable timing for acquisitions and chartering opportunities in the container shipping sector and Navios Containers' ability to take advantage of such opportunities; the value of container shipping vessels; Navios Containers' ability to identify container shipping vessels for acquisition at attractive prices, if at all, including the availability of distressed acquisition opportunities in the container shipping industry; Navios Containers' ability to execute on a low-cost operating structure; Navios Containers' ability to achieve a return on investment for and to pay cash distributions to our unitholders or make common unit repurchases from our unitholders; any advantages resulting from Navios Containers' strategic focus on intermediate-size containerships; Navios Containers' ability to leverage the scale, experience, reputation and relationships of the Navios Group, consisting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., and any one or more of their subsidiaries and affiliates. Navios Containers' future financial condition or results of operations and its future revenues and expenses, including its estimated adjusted cash flow; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; the aging of Navios Containers' vessels and resultant increases in operation and drydocking costs; Navios Containers' ability to maintain long-term relationships with major liner companies; Navios Containers' ability to access debt, credit and equity markets; potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants; Navios Containers' and the Navios Group's performance in safety, environmental and regulatory matters; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to, crew wages, insurance, technical maintenance costs, spares, stores and supplies, charter brokerage commissions on gross voyage revenues and general and administrative expenses; the changes to the regulatory requirements applicable to the shipping and container transportation industry, including, without limitation, stricter requirements adopted by international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union, or by individual countries or charterers and actions taken by regulatory authorities and governing such areas as safety and environmental compliance; the anticipated taxation of Navios Containers and its unitholders; and the effects of increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns by customers, governments and others, as well as changes in maritime regulations and standards. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Definitions
EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Containers' common unitholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, excluding certain items as described under "Earnings Highlights". Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Unit represent Net Income/(loss) and Basic Earnings/(loss) per Unit, excluding certain items as described under "Earnings Highlights". Navios Containers uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measures and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets,
net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities, (iii) net interest cost, (iv) deferred finance charges and (v) payments for drydock and special survey costs. Navios Containers believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Containers' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Containers also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Containers to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Containers' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as principal indicators of Navios Containers' performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Navios Universe
Navios Maritime
Containers L.P.
(Nasdaq: NMCI)
29 Containerships
Premier Ship Owner
~200 vessels controlled
Economies of scale
Global brand
Value creation through cycle
Strong Industry relationships
Seasoned Management
Navios Maritime
Partners L.P.
(NYSE: NMM)
48 vessels (4): 14 Capes, 20 Panamaxes, 4 Ultra-
Handymaxes, 10 Containerships
Navios Maritime
Acquisition
Corporation
(NYSE: NNA)
46 vessels (1): 31 product
tankers, 13 VLCCs, 2
Navios Maritime
Holdings Inc.
(NYSE: NM)
56 dry bulk vessels (2): 30 owned,
26 chartered-in(3)
Navios South
American
Logistics Inc.
Port Terminal facilities,
barging & cabotage
chemical tankers
Special Purpose
Vehicle
Navios Europe II
14 vessels: 7
Containerships, 5
Panamax, 2 Handymax
Includes three newbuild vessels on bareboat charter expected to be delivered in Q3, Q4 2020 and Q3 2021
Includes oneUltra-Handymax vessel agreed to be sold
Includes one purchase option already exercised, the vessel is not yet delivered to owned fleet
Includes threecharter-in Panamax vessels; two expected to be delivered by H2 2021
4
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Ownership Structure
Navios Group
(33.5% NMM / 3.7% NM)
N Shipmanagement
Common Unitholders
(NSM)
37.2% Interest
GP InterestNon-Economic
62.8% Interest
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
(NASDAQ: NMCI)
100% Interest
29 Containerships
25 x Baby Panamaxes
4 x New Panamaxes
22 x 4,250-4,730 TEU 13 x 3,450 TEU
12 x 8,204 TEU
12 x 10,000 TEU
5
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
NMCI: Company Highlights
Containership
Growth Vehicle
Focused on Panamax
Segments
Positioned to Benefit from Container Market Recovery
Well Capitalized with Attractive Growth / Yield Mix
Leverage Existing Operating Platform
Strong Sponsor with
Seasoned
Management
Growth vehicle with attractive entry point and clean,low-cost structure
Focused on two most attractive segments from a demand/supply perspective
"Baby Panamaxes" (3,450 - 4,730 TEU)
"New Panamaxes" (7,500 - 10,000 TEU)
Attractive cost basis in existing fleet (acquisition prices close to scrap values)
Sector recovering: trade growth + high scrapping + lack of newbuildings
Significant opportunity for cash yield improvement and capital appreciation
Well-capitalizedvehicle with conservative leverage
Charter policy balances utilization and market opportunity
Majority of cash flow redeployed for growth - with balance for return of capital
Leverage an established large operating platform
Economies of scale
Charterers prefer to deal with large and reliable owners
Management team has average industry experience of 20+ years per person
Strategic relationships with banks and other key industry players
Long track record of financial reporting, compliance and investor accountability
Demonstrated access of Navios Group to debt and equity capital markets
Navios Group's Containership Vehicle - Right of First Refusal for all Containerships (1)
(1) As per Omnibus Agreement
6
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Recent Developments
Strong Financial Results - Q4 2019
Adjusted
$18.2 million
Adjusted
$ 5.9 million
Adjusted
$0.17
EBITDA (1)
Net Income (1)
EPU (1)
Strong Balance Sheet - Low leverage
Bank debt covered by scrap value of our fleet(2)
Significant improvement in charter rate environment
Average rates 4,400 TEU containerships (3)
Average rates 3,500 TEU containerships (3)
$13,562
$13,788
$10,612
$11,588
$9,052
$8,504
$8,812
$8,296
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
93.0% of available days for Q1 2020 are fixed(4)- expected to generate $38.2 million in revenue
Proposed New Sale and Lease Back Facility (5)
Vessels: 2 x 10,000 TEU and 2 x 8,204 TEU containerships
Duration: 2025/2027 from 2022/2023
Age Adjusted Profile: 22 years (10% improvement)
Margin (average): 3.18% (2% improvement)
Right of First Refusal - 10,000 TEU, 2011-built containership
Purchase option not exercised; vessel subsequently sold to a third party
See slide 24 "NMCI Q4 2019 and FY 2019 Earnings Highlights"
Scrap value of our fleet calculated @ $417/LDT
Average Rates based on Clarksons'6-12 month rates for 3,500 TEU and 4,400 TEU vessels
Excludesindex-linked charters
(5) Subject to completion of definitive documentation
Total Available Days of Fleet: 10,614 for FY 2020E
Current Rates for3-5,000 TEU vessels and 8,204 TEU vessels based on Clarksons ' 6-12 month rates for 4,400 TEU vessels and 8,250 TEU vessels as of January 31, 2020 of $13,750 and $30,000, respectively
Total cost includes operating expenses as per Management Agreement (excluding drydocking expenses), general and administrative expenses and debt service (interest expense and capital repayment). Excludes repayment of $15.0 million in January 2020 relating to Navios Constellation Seller's Credit
(3) Excludes index-linked charters
8
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Liquidity and Debt Maturity Profile
December 31, 2019
(US $'000)
As of December 31, 2019
Cash (1)
$18,109
Debt (2)
$245,658
Partners' Capital
$189,980
Capitalization
$435,638
Net Debt / Capitalization
52.2%
Debt Maturity
100
80
million)
60
82
40
($
20
15 (3)
26
14
-
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Seller's credit
Bank debt
(1) Includes restricted cash of $1.4 million
(2) Net of deferred financing fees of $3.6 million. Debt includes Seller's Credit of $15.0 million
(3) $15.0 million of Seller's Credit paid in January 2020
9
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Fleet and Operations Overview
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Summary of Containership Fleet
29 Vessels (143K TEU)
Average age of combined fleet: 11.6 years ~ 9% younger than industry average (1)
2 Vessels
2 Vessels
22 Vessels
3 Vessels
10,000 TEU
8,204 TEU
4,250 - 4,730 TEU
3,450 TEU
Total: 20,000 TEU
Total: 16,408 TEU
Total: 96,063 TEU
Total: 10,350 TEU
(1) Source: Clarksons
11
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Employment Summary for Fleet of 29 vessels
Navios Destiny
Bermuda
Navios Verano
Navios Indigo
Navios Dedication
APL Oakland
Navios Amaranth
Navios Azure
Navios Felicitas
YM Utmost
Navios Verde
APL Los Angeles
Navios Spring
Navios Domino
Bahamas
Navios Devotion
Navios Vermilion
APL Denver
Navios Miami
Navios Amarillo
APL Atlanta
Navios Delight
Navios Summer
Navios Lapis
Navios Dorado
Navios Unite
Navios Tempo
Navios Constellation
Navios Unison
Feb-20 - $13,475
Mar-20-- $10,001
Mar-20-- $9,025
Mar-20-- $12,898
Fleet Charter Coverage
Mar-20-- $13,413
Mar-20(1)-- $27,156
Mar-20-- $13,427
2020
Mar-20-- $11,850
Apr-20-- $12,541
Apr-20-- $21,231
Apr-20-- $13,035
45.8%(3)
Apr-20(1)-- $27,156
54.2%
Apr-20-- $8,888
Apr-20-- $13,253
Apr-20-- $10,213
Apr-20-- $8,203
May-20-- $12,588
Feb-20-- $13,331
Fixed days
Open days
May-20(1)-- $27,156
Jun-20-- $12,541
Jun -20--$12,113
Jun-20(1)-- $27,156
Jul-20-- $9,134
Nov --20-- $10,517
Feb-20-- $11,992
Dec-20-- Index (2)
Jan-21-- $13,776
Apr-21-- $23,160
Apr-20-- $11,775
July-21-- Index (2)
Nov-20-- $26,325
May-24-- $27,300
May-21-- $26,325
May-24-- $27,300
Jan-20Jun-20Dec-20Jun-21Dec-21Jun-22
Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable. See fleet appendix for further detail
Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted
Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement
The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12 month period
(3) Includes index-linked charters
12
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Industry Overview
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
World Container Trade 1996-2020
World trade growth
2018
4.3%
m TEU
2019 P
1.8%
growth
220
25%
1996 - 2019 CAGR = 6.5%
2020 F
2.8%
200
180
20%
160
15%
140
120
5.8%
10%
5.0%
4.3%
100
4.6%
2.8% 5%
1.8%
80
60
2.0%
0%
40
-5%
20
0
2001 2002
2009
2015 2016 2017
-10%
1996
1997
1998 1999
2000
2003
2004
2005
2006 2007
2008
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2018
2019 P
2020 F
Trade
Growth %
World GDP Growth % (RHS)
Source : Clarkson Research Services, IMF Jan 2020
14
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
US-China Phase One Trade Deal
In $B
2017
2020
Total
2021
Total
Base
Increase
2020
Increase
2021
Manufactured Goods
101.3
32.9
134.2
44.8
146.1
Energy
9.1
18.5
27.6
33.9
43
Services
56.1
12.8
68.9
25.1
81.2
Agriculture
19.6
12.5
32.1
19.5
39.1
Total
186
77
263
123
309
US Exports to China
350
$123 B
$309B
300
$77 B
$263B
Total of
$200 B
250
increase
Billions
200
$186B
over
next two
150
years
$
100
50
0
2017
2020
2021
Manufactured Goods
Energy
Services
Agriculture
Phase one of the newUS-China trade deal forces China to buy an additional $200B of US goods and services over the next two years compared to a 2017 baseline.
The United States will cut the Sep. 1, 2019 tariff imposed on $120 billion of Chinese goods in half to 7.5%.There is no removal of current tariffs.
U.S. tariffs of 25% on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods put in place earlier will remain unchanged. These could be rolled back as part of a Phase 2 trade negotiation.
US tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15, 2019 are suspended indefinitely. China's retaliatory Dec. 15, 2019 tariffs, including a 25% tariff onU.S.-made autos, have also be suspended.
Coronavirus affect on the trade deal is unknown but is likely to delay implementation
Source: Wall Street Journal 1/16/20, Bloomberg, US-China Trade Agreement
15
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Container Net Fleet, Age Profile + Historical Scrapping
Deliveries
Removals
Net Fleet Growth
Year
Actual
Projected
% Non-
Year
TEU
% of
Year
TEU
% of Fleet
Fleet Period
Delivery
Fleet
End
2020 Jan
61
K
64
K
5%
2020
13
K
0.1%
2020(1)
48
K
0.2%
23,005
K
2019
1,058
K
1,128
K
6%
2019
179
K
0.8%
2019
880
K
4.0%
22,954
K
2018
1,298
K
1,667
K
22%
2018
126
K
0.6%
2018
1,173
K
5.6%
22,074
K
2017
1,177
K
1,686
K
30%
2017
407
K
2.0%
2017
769
K
3.8%
20,902
K
2016
913
K
1,341
K
32%
2016
665
K
3.3%
2016
248
K
1.2%
20,132
K
2015
1,661
K
1,889
K
12%
2015
202
K
1.1%
2015
1,459
K
7.9%
19,884
K
2014
1,525
K
1,624
K
6%
2014
375
K
2.2%
2014
1,150
K
6.7%
18,426
K
2013
1,368
K
1,840
K
26%
2013
457
K
2.8%
2013
911
K
5.6%
17,276
K
2012
1,270
K
1,578
K
20%
2012
349
K
2.3%
2012
921
K
6.0%
16,364
K
Removals
Year
Total ('000 TEU)
% of Fleet
2004
8.0
0.12%
2005
3.9
0.05%
2006
26.7
0.32%
2007
26.6
0.28%
2008
108.5
0.99%
2009
384.2
3.11%
2010
150.3
1.15%
2011
94.6
0.66%
2012
348.8
2.26%
2013
457.2
2.79%
2014
375.4
2.17%
2015
202.3
1.10%
2016
664.7
3.34%
2017
407.3
2.02%
2018
125.8
0.60%
2019
178.6
0.81%
2020
13.3
0.06%
Container Fleet Age Profile (% TEU)
25%
20%
15%
13.3%
10%
4.76 M TEU
5%
5.7%
0%
1.7%
25+ yrs
20-24 yrs
15-19 yrs
Total Container Fleet: 5,379
2020 Deliveries: 13 ships, 60.8K TEU to 2/3/20
2019 Net Fleet Growth 880 K including
1,058 K Delivered - 179 K Removed
(1) Net Fleet Growth reflects provisional deliveries and scrapping through 2/3/20
Source: Clarksons; Unless noted, all data in TEU; Provisional through 2/3/20
Sulphur cap driving fundamental upside from vessel time out of service for retrofit(1)
About 1.9% of total fleet capacity will be out of service
2020 Out of Service (% of fleet)
4%
in 2020 (above 8,000 TEU: 3.1% out of service;
3.1%
including allowance for 'unconfirmed' scrubber
3%
1.9%
retrofits).
2%
About 1.5% of total fleet capacity was absorbed in
1%
0.5%
2019 per current estimates (2.4% of fleet above
0%
8,000 TEU)
<8,000 TEU0.5%
>8,000 TEU
Total
Source: Clarksons, Alphaliner Monthly Monitor Jan 2020; Jan Adjusted idle basis Alphaliner Weekly 2020 Issue 4
(1) Retrofit out of service time as per Clarksons January 6, 2020. Data based on 'identified' scrubbers only. This will likely underestimate the actual size of the scrubber fleet
18
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Favorable Fundamentals for 4,000-5,100 TEU Fleet
Fleet Development (# of vessels)
2014:
30 removed vs 18 delivered
Record 272,400 TEU
2015:
16 removed vs
7 delivered
scrapped in 2016 in 4,000 to 5,100 TEU sector
2016:
60 removed vs
1 delivered
2017:
31 removed vs
2 delivered
Cumulative since 2014: -128 vessels
2018:
3 removed vs
0 delivered
Fleet decreased 17%
2019P:
13 removed vs
0 delivered
2020YTD:
3 removed vs
0 delivered
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 P
2020 YTD
-30
-12
-21
-30
-80
-80
-80
-130
-109
-112
-125
-128
-130
4-5.1K TEU Annual Net Fleet Growth (LHS)
4-5.1K TEU Cumulative Net Fleet Growth (RHS)
Increase inIntra-Asia trade lifts deployment
Idle capacity decreased by 72% since January 2017
Fleet Size
Fleet Deployment
Idle Capacity
TEU '000
3,100
-7.1%
3,000
2,900
2,800
2,700
Jan 2017
Jan 2020
TEU '000
2,750
2,700
2,650
3.5%
2,600
Jan 2017
Jan 2020
TEU
500,000
-72%
400,000
300,000
200,000
100,000
-
Jan 2017
Jan 2020
Source: Clarksons; through 1/28/20; Alphaliner Jan 2020
19
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Cascading Benefits 4,000-5,100 TEU Vessels in Intra Asia
As vessels trading Far East to Europe are becoming larger (20,000 teu), vessels trading in Asian ports are getting bigger
4,000-5,100TEU vessels' share increased by 91% in it the size with the highest deployment growth
NMCI Baby Panamax Fleet Deployment (1)
Intra Asia deployment from 2012 to 2019 making
Intra Asia trade forecast to increase by 3.6 % in 2020 - higher than total container trade growth
Intra Asia trade accounts for over 30% of total container trade
Intra Asia Deployment Share per Containership Size
(40%)
20%
12%
2012
2020
100-999TEU
(31%)
45%
31%
2012
2020
1,000-1,999TEU
24%
10%
18%
22%
3.0
3.3
%
%
2012
2020
2012
2020
2,000-2,999TEU
3,000-3,999TEU
91%
25%
13%
2012
2020
4,000-5,100TEU
NMCI Baby Panamax fleet voyages for Oct 2019 - Jan 2020. (Source: Clarksons SeaNet)
Source: Clarksons Container Intelligence Monthly Jan: (1) regional trade growth estimates for 2020, Clarksons Jan 2020, Alphaliner Jan 2020
20
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
7,500-10,000 TEU Vessels - the Workhorses of Containerships
In ~60% of worldwide containership
Worldwide Containership Deployments
deployments, 7,500-10,000 vessels dominate
Far East - EU
EU - US
(10,000+ teu
Far East - US
vessels - 95%
of the trade )
20%
Africa related
M East related
63%
Lat Am related
Oceania related
Intra Asia
17%
trade
Intra Europe
and other
(0-5,100 teu
vessels -
91% of the trade)
4.0
Million TEU
3.74
3.5
3.0
2.80
2.5
2.39
2.01.83
1.5 1.39
1.00.63
0.5
0.12
0.0
Source: Trade map based on Clarkons SeaNet (7,500-10,000 TEU mid Feb - Mid Apr 2018). Vessel deployment data from Alphaliner Jan 2020
21
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
7,500-10,000 TEU The New "Panamax" Post Canal Expansion
7,500 - 10,000 TEU Containership Trade Development
Pre cascading main trading route
Pre and post Panama canal expansion trading routes
New trading routes post Panama canal expansion
2015 - 2020 Deployment by Trading Route (+0.44 Million TEU)
Million TEU
4.5
3.5
3.9
Other
0.26 M TEU
4.0
Africa related
0.22 M TEU
3.5
EU America
0.23 M TEU
3.0
2.5
M East related
0.21 M TEU
2.0
Lat Am related
0.32 M TEU
1.5
0.13 M TEU
1.0
FE America
0.5
FE Europe
0.93 M TEU
0.0
Jan 2015
Jan 2020
Source: Alphaliner Jan 2020
Increase in deployment in worldwide trade more than offset decline in Far East - Europe trade due to Cascading
Panama Canal expansion created new trading routes
Far East - US East coast and Far East - Lat Am East coast trade, currently deploy ~30% of the 7,500-10,000 TEU fleet
22
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Review of Q4 and FY 2019 Financial Results
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
NMCI Q4 2019 and FY 2019 Earnings Highlights
Earnings Highlights
(Figures in $'000, except Unit Data,
Three Month Period
Three Month Period
Year Ended
Year Ended
Active Vessels at period end, TCE
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
and Available Days)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Revenue
38,991
34,416
141,532
133,921
EBITDA
15,220
12,663
56,639
64,262
Adjusted EBITDA
18,220 (1)
15,257 (2)
59,639 (1)
69,252 (3)
Net Income/(Loss)
2,935
(242)
7,507
12,700
Adjusted Net Income
5,935 (1)
2,352 (2)
10,507 (1)
17,690 (3)
Earnings/(Loss) per common unit
0.08
(0.01)
0.22
0.38
(basic and diluted)
Adjusted Earnings per common
0.17 (1)
0.07 (2)
0.30 (1)
0.53 (3)
unit (basic and diluted)
Fleet Summary Data
Available Days
2,576
2,281
10,261
8,442
Fleet Utilization
99.4%
99.4%
99.6%
98.8%
Time Charter Equivalent (TCE)
14,615
14,387
13,232
15,369
Active Vessels at period end
29
28
29
28
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 exclude $3.0 million of expense related to a vessel purchase option not exercised
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 exclude $2.6 million of expenses relating to the Company's listing on a U.S. exchange
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the year ended December 31,
2018 exclude $5.0 million of expenses relating to the Company's listing on a U.S. exchange
24
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
NMCI Balance Sheet
Selected Balance Sheet Data (in $'000)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Cash & cash equivalents (1)
18,109
18,892
Vessels and deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net
415,143
354,079
Other assets (including current and non-current)
20,762
15,206
Intangible assets
6,288
25,350
Total Assets
460,302
413,527
Other current liabilities
24,664
12,093
Current portion of long term borrowings, net
46,733
35,291
Long term borrowings, net of current portion
198,925
183,670
Total Partners' capital
189,980
182,473
Total Liabilities & Partners' capital
460,302
413,527
Net Debt / Book Capitalization
52.2%
49.8%
(1) Includes restricted cash of $1.4 million and $1.9 million as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
25
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Appendix
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Navios Containers Existing Fleet
Vessel Name
TEU
Built
Employment
Exp. Date (2)
Charter Rate (1)
Navios Summer (4)
3,450
2006
TC
Nov-2020
$10,517
Navios Verano (4)
3,450
2006
TC
Mar-2020
$9,025
Navios Spring (4)
3,450
2007
TC
Apr-2020
$8,888
Navios Amaranth (4)
4,250
2007
TC
Mar-2020
$13,427
Navios Indigo (4)
4,250
2007
TC
Mar-2020
$12,898
Navios Vermillion (4)
4,250
2007
TC
Feb-2020
$13,331
May-2020
$12,588
Navios Verde (4)
4,250
2007
TC
Apr-2020
$13,035
Navios Amarillo (4)
4,250
2007
TC
June-2020
$12,113
Navios Azure (4)
4,250
2007
TC
Mar-2020
$11,850
Navios Domino (4)
4,250
2008
TC
Apr-2020
$13,253
Navios Delight (4)
4,250
2008
TC
July-2020
$9,134
Navios Dedication (4)
4,250
2008
TC
Mar-2020
$13,413
Navios Devotion (4)
4,250
2009
TC
Apr-2020
$8,203
Navios Destiny (4)
4,250
2009
TC
Feb-2020
$13,475
Navios Lapis
4,250
2009
TC
Feb-2020 /Dec-2020
$11,992 / Index (5)
Navios Tempo
4,250
2009
TC
Apr-2020 /July-2021
$11,775 / Index (5)
Navios Dorado
4,250
2010
TC
Jan-2021
$13,776
Navios Felicitas
4,360
2010
TC
Apr-2020
$12,541
Bahamas
4,360
2010
TC
Apr-2020
$10,213
Bermuda
4,360
2010
TC
Mar-2020
$10,001
Navios Miami
4,563
2009
TC
June-2020
$12,541
APL Oakland
4,730
2008
TC
Mar-2020(3)
$27,156
APL Los Angeles
4,730
2008
TC
Apr-2020(3)
$27,156
APL Denver
4,730
2008
TC
May-2020(3)
$27,156
APL Atlanta
4,730
2008
TC
June-2020(3)
$27,156
YM Utmost
8,204
2006
TC
Apr-2020
$21,231
Navios Unite
8,204
2006
TC
Apr-2021
$23,160
Navios Unison
10,000
2010
TC
May-2021
$26,325
May-2024
$27,300
Navios Constellation
10,000
2011
TC
Nov-2020
$26,325
May-2024
$27,300
Total - 29 vessels
142,821
Dailycharter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable
Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted
Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date in the charter agreement
The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to five years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel
(5) The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12-month period