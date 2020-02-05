Log in
02/05/2020 | 06:02pm EST

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

February 5, 2020

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including future contracted revenues and rates, EBITDA, future available days, future financial performance of the fleet, timing of vessel deliveries, vessel acquisitions, financing activities, and Navios Containers' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including future vessel acquisitions and the ability to secure or refinance related financing, the further growth of our containership fleet, and entering into further time charters. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Containers at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the favorable timing for acquisitions and chartering opportunities in the container shipping sector and Navios Containers' ability to take advantage of such opportunities; the value of container shipping vessels; Navios Containers' ability to identify container shipping vessels for acquisition at attractive prices, if at all, including the availability of distressed acquisition opportunities in the container shipping industry; Navios Containers' ability to execute on a low-cost operating structure; Navios Containers' ability to achieve a return on investment for and to pay cash distributions to our unitholders or make common unit repurchases from our unitholders; any advantages resulting from Navios Containers' strategic focus on intermediate-size containerships; Navios Containers' ability to leverage the scale, experience, reputation and relationships of the Navios Group, consisting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., and any one or more of their subsidiaries and affiliates. Navios Containers' future financial condition or results of operations and its future revenues and expenses, including its estimated adjusted cash flow; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; the aging of Navios Containers' vessels and resultant increases in operation and drydocking costs; Navios Containers' ability to maintain long-term relationships with major liner companies; Navios Containers' ability to access debt, credit and equity markets; potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants; Navios Containers' and the Navios Group's performance in safety, environmental and regulatory matters; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to, crew wages, insurance, technical maintenance costs, spares, stores and supplies, charter brokerage commissions on gross voyage revenues and general and administrative expenses; the changes to the regulatory requirements applicable to the shipping and container transportation industry, including, without limitation, stricter requirements adopted by international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union, or by individual countries or charterers and actions taken by regulatory authorities and governing such areas as safety and environmental compliance; the anticipated taxation of Navios Containers and its unitholders; and the effects of increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns by customers, governments and others, as well as changes in maritime regulations and standards. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Definitions

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Containers' common unitholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, excluding certain items as described under "Earnings Highlights". Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Unit represent Net Income/(loss) and Basic Earnings/(loss) per Unit, excluding certain items as described under "Earnings Highlights". Navios Containers uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measures and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets,

  1. net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities, (iii) net interest cost, (iv) deferred finance charges and (v) payments for drydock and special survey costs. Navios Containers believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Containers' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Containers also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Containers to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Containers' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as principal indicators of Navios Containers' performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Universe

Navios Maritime

Containers L.P.

(Nasdaq: NMCI)

29 Containerships

Premier Ship Owner

  • ~200 vessels controlled
  • Economies of scale
  • Global brand
  • Value creation through cycle
  • Strong Industry relationships
  • Seasoned Management

Navios Maritime

Partners L.P.

(NYSE: NMM)

48 vessels (4): 14 Capes, 20 Panamaxes, 4 Ultra-

Handymaxes, 10 Containerships

Navios Maritime

Acquisition

Corporation

(NYSE: NNA)

46 vessels (1): 31 product

tankers, 13 VLCCs, 2

Navios Maritime

Holdings Inc.

(NYSE: NM)

56 dry bulk vessels (2): 30 owned,

26 chartered-in(3)

Navios South

American

Logistics Inc.

Port Terminal facilities,

barging & cabotage

chemical tankers

Special Purpose

Vehicle

Navios Europe II

14 vessels: 7

Containerships, 5

Panamax, 2 Handymax

  1. Includes three newbuild vessels on bareboat charter expected to be delivered in Q3, Q4 2020 and Q3 2021
  2. Includes oneUltra-Handymax vessel agreed to be sold
  3. Includes one purchase option already exercised, the vessel is not yet delivered to owned fleet
  4. Includes threecharter-in Panamax vessels; two expected to be delivered by H2 2021

4

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Ownership Structure

Navios Group

(33.5% NMM / 3.7% NM)

N Shipmanagement

Common Unitholders

(NSM)

37.2% Interest

GP InterestNon-Economic

62.8% Interest

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

(NASDAQ: NMCI)

100% Interest

29 Containerships

25 x Baby Panamaxes

4 x New Panamaxes

22 x 4,250-4,730 TEU 13 x 3,450 TEU

12 x 8,204 TEU

12 x 10,000 TEU

5

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

NMCI: Company Highlights

Containership

Growth Vehicle

Focused on Panamax

Segments

Positioned to Benefit from Container Market Recovery

Well Capitalized with Attractive Growth / Yield Mix

Leverage Existing Operating Platform

Strong Sponsor with

Seasoned

Management

  • Growth vehicle with attractive entry point and clean,low-cost structure
  • Focused on two most attractive segments from a demand/supply perspective
    • "Baby Panamaxes" (3,450 - 4,730 TEU)
    • "New Panamaxes" (7,500 - 10,000 TEU)
  • Attractive cost basis in existing fleet (acquisition prices close to scrap values)
  • Sector recovering: trade growth + high scrapping + lack of newbuildings
  • Significant opportunity for cash yield improvement and capital appreciation
  • Well-capitalizedvehicle with conservative leverage
  • Charter policy balances utilization and market opportunity
  • Majority of cash flow redeployed for growth - with balance for return of capital
  • Leverage an established large operating platform
  • Economies of scale
  • Charterers prefer to deal with large and reliable owners
  • Management team has average industry experience of 20+ years per person
  • Strategic relationships with banks and other key industry players
  • Long track record of financial reporting, compliance and investor accountability
  • Demonstrated access of Navios Group to debt and equity capital markets

Navios Group's Containership Vehicle - Right of First Refusal for all Containerships (1)

(1) As per Omnibus Agreement

6

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Recent Developments

Strong Financial Results - Q4 2019

Adjusted

$18.2 million

Adjusted

$ 5.9 million

Adjusted

$0.17

EBITDA (1)

Net Income (1)

EPU (1)

Strong Balance Sheet - Low leverage

  • Bank debt covered by scrap value of our fleet(2)

Significant improvement in charter rate environment

Average rates 4,400 TEU containerships (3)

Average rates 3,500 TEU containerships (3)

$13,562

$13,788

$10,612

$11,588

$9,052

$8,504

$8,812

$8,296

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

  • 93.0% of available days for Q1 2020 are fixed(4)- expected to generate $38.2 million in revenue

Proposed New Sale and Lease Back Facility (5)

  • Vessels: 2 x 10,000 TEU and 2 x 8,204 TEU containerships
  • Duration: 2025/2027 from 2022/2023
  • Age Adjusted Profile: 22 years (10% improvement)
  • Margin (average): 3.18% (2% improvement)

Right of First Refusal - 10,000 TEU, 2011-built containership

  • Purchase option not exercised; vessel subsequently sold to a third party
  1. See slide 24 "NMCI Q4 2019 and FY 2019 Earnings Highlights"
  2. Scrap value of our fleet calculated @ $417/LDT
  3. Average Rates based on Clarksons'6-12 month rates for 3,500 TEU and 4,400 TEU vessels
  4. Excludesindex-linked charters

(5) Subject to completion of definitive documentation

7

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Cash Breakeven / Cost Structure - FY 2020E

Contracted revenue generates free operating cash flow

6,316 open and indexdays can generate:

  • ~ $91.2million- at current market rates (1)

Contracted Revenue (Average Daily Rate)

Total Cost per Day (2)

$17,066(3)

$11,931

45.8% Fixed

$3,353

$1,258

(incl. Index linked)

$805

$6,515

FY 2020E

FY 2020E

Opex

Capital Repayments

General & Administrative Expenses

Interest Expense

($ in thousands)

FY 2020E

Total fixed revenue (3)

$73,348

Total cost (2)

(126,639)

Cost over revenue

$(53,291)

Open and index days

6,316

Breakeven per open day

$8,437

FY 2020

Open

Index

Open and

Days

Days

Index Days

Baby

Panamaxes

5,485

561

6,046

New

Panamaxes

270

-

270

Total

5,755

561

6,316

  • Total Available Days of Fleet: 10,614 for FY 2020E
  1. Current Rates for3-5,000 TEU vessels and 8,204 TEU vessels based on Clarksons ' 6-12 month rates for 4,400 TEU vessels and 8,250 TEU vessels as of January 31, 2020 of $13,750 and $30,000, respectively
  2. Total cost includes operating expenses as per Management Agreement (excluding drydocking expenses), general and administrative expenses and debt service (interest expense and capital repayment). Excludes repayment of $15.0 million in January 2020 relating to Navios Constellation Seller's Credit

(3) Excludes index-linked charters

8

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Liquidity and Debt Maturity Profile

December 31, 2019

(US $'000)

As of December 31, 2019

Cash (1)

$18,109

Debt (2)

$245,658

Partners' Capital

$189,980

Capitalization

$435,638

Net Debt / Capitalization

52.2%

Debt Maturity

100

80

million)

60

82

40

($

20

15 (3)

26

14

-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Seller's credit

Bank debt

(1) Includes restricted cash of $1.4 million

(2) Net of deferred financing fees of $3.6 million. Debt includes Seller's Credit of $15.0 million

(3) $15.0 million of Seller's Credit paid in January 2020

9

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Fleet and Operations Overview

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Summary of Containership Fleet

29 Vessels (143K TEU)

Average age of combined fleet: 11.6 years ~ 9% younger than industry average (1)

2 Vessels

2 Vessels

22 Vessels

3 Vessels

10,000 TEU

8,204 TEU

4,250 - 4,730 TEU

3,450 TEU

Total: 20,000 TEU

Total: 16,408 TEU

Total: 96,063 TEU

Total: 10,350 TEU

(1) Source: Clarksons

11

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Employment Summary for Fleet of 29 vessels

Navios Destiny

Bermuda

Navios Verano

Navios Indigo

Navios Dedication

APL Oakland

Navios Amaranth

Navios Azure

Navios Felicitas

YM Utmost

Navios Verde

APL Los Angeles

Navios Spring

Navios Domino

Bahamas

Navios Devotion

Navios Vermilion

APL Denver

Navios Miami

Navios Amarillo

APL Atlanta

Navios Delight

Navios Summer

Navios Lapis

Navios Dorado

Navios Unite

Navios Tempo

Navios Constellation

Navios Unison

Feb-20 - $13,475

Mar-20-- $10,001

Mar-20-- $9,025

Mar-20-- $12,898

Fleet Charter Coverage

Mar-20-- $13,413

Mar-20(1)-- $27,156

Mar-20-- $13,427

2020

Mar-20-- $11,850

Apr-20-- $12,541

Apr-20-- $21,231

Apr-20-- $13,035

45.8%(3)

Apr-20(1)-- $27,156

54.2%

Apr-20-- $8,888

Apr-20-- $13,253

Apr-20-- $10,213

Apr-20-- $8,203

May-20-- $12,588

Feb-20-- $13,331

Fixed days

Open days

May-20(1)-- $27,156

Jun-20-- $12,541

Jun -20--$12,113

Jun-20(1)-- $27,156

Jul-20-- $9,134

Nov --20-- $10,517

Feb-20-- $11,992

Dec-20-- Index (2)

Jan-21-- $13,776

Apr-21-- $23,160

Apr-20-- $11,775

July-21-- Index (2)

Nov-20-- $26,325

May-24-- $27,300

May-21-- $26,325

May-24-- $27,300

Jan-20Jun-20Dec-20Jun-21Dec-21Jun-22

Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable. See fleet appendix for further detail

Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted

  1. Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement
  2. The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12 month period

(3) Includes index-linked charters

12

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Industry Overview

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

World Container Trade 1996-2020

World trade growth

2018

4.3%

m TEU

2019 P

1.8%

growth

220

25%

1996 - 2019 CAGR = 6.5%

2020 F

2.8%

200

180

20%

160

15%

140

120

5.8%

10%

5.0%

4.3%

100

4.6%

2.8% 5%

1.8%

80

60

2.0%

0%

40

-5%

20

0

2001 2002

2009

2015 2016 2017

-10%

1996

1997

1998 1999

2000

2003

2004

2005

2006 2007

2008

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2018

2019 P

2020 F

Trade

Growth %

World GDP Growth % (RHS)

Source : Clarkson Research Services, IMF Jan 2020

14

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

US-China Phase One Trade Deal

In $B

2017

2020

Total

2021

Total

Base

Increase

2020

Increase

2021

Manufactured Goods

101.3

32.9

134.2

44.8

146.1

Energy

9.1

18.5

27.6

33.9

43

Services

56.1

12.8

68.9

25.1

81.2

Agriculture

19.6

12.5

32.1

19.5

39.1

Total

186

77

263

123

309

US Exports to China

350

$123 B

$309B

300

$77 B

$263B

Total of

$200 B

250

increase

Billions

200

$186B

over

next two

150

years

$

100

50

0

2017

2020

2021

Manufactured Goods

Energy

Services

Agriculture

  • Phase one of the newUS-China trade deal forces China to buy an additional $200B of US goods and services over the next two years compared to a 2017 baseline.
  • The United States will cut the Sep. 1, 2019 tariff imposed on $120 billion of Chinese goods in half to 7.5%.There is no removal of current tariffs.
  • U.S. tariffs of 25% on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods put in place earlier will remain unchanged. These could be rolled back as part of a Phase 2 trade negotiation.
  • US tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15, 2019 are suspended indefinitely. China's retaliatory Dec. 15, 2019 tariffs, including a 25% tariff onU.S.-made autos, have also be suspended.
  • Coronavirus affect on the trade deal is unknown but is likely to delay implementation

Source: Wall Street Journal 1/16/20, Bloomberg, US-China Trade Agreement

15

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Container Net Fleet, Age Profile + Historical Scrapping

Deliveries

Removals

Net Fleet Growth

Year

Actual

Projected

% Non-

Year

TEU

% of

Year

TEU

% of Fleet

Fleet Period

Delivery

Fleet

End

2020 Jan

61

K

64

K

5%

2020

13

K

0.1%

2020(1)

48

K

0.2%

23,005

K

2019

1,058

K

1,128

K

6%

2019

179

K

0.8%

2019

880

K

4.0%

22,954

K

2018

1,298

K

1,667

K

22%

2018

126

K

0.6%

2018

1,173

K

5.6%

22,074

K

2017

1,177

K

1,686

K

30%

2017

407

K

2.0%

2017

769

K

3.8%

20,902

K

2016

913

K

1,341

K

32%

2016

665

K

3.3%

2016

248

K

1.2%

20,132

K

2015

1,661

K

1,889

K

12%

2015

202

K

1.1%

2015

1,459

K

7.9%

19,884

K

2014

1,525

K

1,624

K

6%

2014

375

K

2.2%

2014

1,150

K

6.7%

18,426

K

2013

1,368

K

1,840

K

26%

2013

457

K

2.8%

2013

911

K

5.6%

17,276

K

2012

1,270

K

1,578

K

20%

2012

349

K

2.3%

2012

921

K

6.0%

16,364

K

Removals

Year

Total ('000 TEU)

% of Fleet

2004

8.0

0.12%

2005

3.9

0.05%

2006

26.7

0.32%

2007

26.6

0.28%

2008

108.5

0.99%

2009

384.2

3.11%

2010

150.3

1.15%

2011

94.6

0.66%

2012

348.8

2.26%

2013

457.2

2.79%

2014

375.4

2.17%

2015

202.3

1.10%

2016

664.7

3.34%

2017

407.3

2.02%

2018

125.8

0.60%

2019

178.6

0.81%

2020

13.3

0.06%

Container Fleet Age Profile (% TEU)

25%

20%

15%

13.3%

10%

4.76 M TEU

5%

5.7%

0%

1.7%

25+ yrs

20-24 yrs

15-19 yrs

Total Container Fleet: 5,379

2020 Deliveries: 13 ships, 60.8K TEU to 2/3/20

2019 Net Fleet Growth 880 K including

1,058 K Delivered - 179 K Removed

(1) Net Fleet Growth reflects provisional deliveries and scrapping through 2/3/20

Source: Clarksons; Unless noted, all data in TEU; Provisional through 2/3/20

16

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Container Ship Orderbook

Orderbook by year of delivery:

(Actual # vessels delivered: 2016 = 134; 2017 = 156; 2018 = 179; 2019 = 158; 2020 = 13)

'000 TEU

Non-deliveries

1,500

Before non-delivery

6%

69

1,000

500

1,058

1,139

947

351

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

0

On 1/1/2020

2020 orderbook = 1.1 million TEU (before non deliveries)

Orderbook of 10.6% among

lowest ever as

percentage of fleet(1)

Expected 2020 Net fleet

growth ~ 3.1%*

Container Ship Orderbook Skewed to Larger Sized Vessels

TEU

2,000

80%

2020

2021

2022

'000

1,500

1,000

500

0

0-1,9992,000-2,9993,000-3,9994,000-5,0995,100-7,4997,500-9,99910,000-12,999 13,000+

Source: Clarksons; 2019 Non-deliveries are preliminary; *Expected growth basis Clarksons

Orderbook on 2/3/20: Total= 2.38 M TEU; 2020= 1.08 M TEU; 2021= 0.95 M TEU; 2022= 0.35 M TEU

(1) Orderbook as of Jan 2020 pct of fleet at month start (min 9.6% - max 61.2%)

  • ~ 80% of container ship orderbook is for vessels of 10,000+ TEU
  • ~ 60% of orderbook is for vessels of 13,000+
    TEU
  • ~ 20% of orderbook is for vessels of 10,000 - 13,000 TEU

17

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Container Ship Idle Capacity and Scrubber Retrofit Schedule

Container Ship Idle Capacity

  • Mid January idle capacity adjusted for scrubber retrofits is 2.2% down 48% from 4.3% in March 2019
    • Total of 247 idle container ships as of January 20
    • 84 container ships were retrofitting scrubbers, of which there were 48 retrofits on ships over 7,500 TEU
    • Net idle of 163 ships of which 122 were less than 3,000 TEU

TEU

100-999

1,000-1,999

2,000-2,999

3,000-3,999

Adjusted idle

4,000-5,099

5,100-7,499

7,500-9,999

10,000 +

1,600,000

capacity

1,400,000

declined since

1,200,000

March peak

1,000,000

800,000

48%

600,000

400,000

200,000

0

% of total

Jan-2011Jan-2012Jan-2013Jan-2014Jan-2015Jan-2016Jan-2017Jan-2018Jan-2019

1-Mar-2019

20-Jan No Retro

2.3%

4.1%

5.1%

4.5%

1.4%

7.1%

7.3%

2.1%

2.8%

4.3%

2.2%

fleet

Sulphur cap driving fundamental upside from vessel time out of service for retrofit(1)

About 1.9% of total fleet capacity will be out of service

2020 Out of Service (% of fleet)

4%

in 2020 (above 8,000 TEU: 3.1% out of service;

3.1%

including allowance for 'unconfirmed' scrubber

3%

1.9%

retrofits).

2%

About 1.5% of total fleet capacity was absorbed in

1%

0.5%

2019 per current estimates (2.4% of fleet above

0%

8,000 TEU)

<8,000 TEU0.5%

>8,000 TEU

Total

Source: Clarksons, Alphaliner Monthly Monitor Jan 2020; Jan Adjusted idle basis Alphaliner Weekly 2020 Issue 4

(1) Retrofit out of service time as per Clarksons January 6, 2020. Data based on 'identified' scrubbers only. This will likely underestimate the actual size of the scrubber fleet

18

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Favorable Fundamentals for 4,000-5,100 TEU Fleet

Fleet Development (# of vessels)

2014:

30 removed vs 18 delivered

Record 272,400 TEU

2015:

16 removed vs

7 delivered

scrapped in 2016 in 4,000 to 5,100 TEU sector

2016:

60 removed vs

1 delivered

2017:

31 removed vs

2 delivered

Cumulative since 2014: -128 vessels

2018:

3 removed vs

0 delivered

Fleet decreased 17%

2019P:

13 removed vs

0 delivered

2020YTD:

3 removed vs

0 delivered

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 P

2020 YTD

-30

-12

-21

-30

-80

-80

-80

-130

-109

-112

-125

-128

-130

4-5.1K TEU Annual Net Fleet Growth (LHS)

4-5.1K TEU Cumulative Net Fleet Growth (RHS)

  • Increase inIntra-Asia trade lifts deployment
  • Idle capacity decreased by 72% since January 2017

Fleet Size

Fleet Deployment

Idle Capacity

TEU '000

3,100

-7.1%

3,000

2,900

2,800

2,700

Jan 2017

Jan 2020

TEU '000

2,750

2,700

2,650

3.5%

2,600

Jan 2017

Jan 2020

TEU

500,000

-72%

400,000

300,000

200,000

100,000

-

Jan 2017

Jan 2020

Source: Clarksons; through 1/28/20; Alphaliner Jan 2020

19

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Cascading Benefits 4,000-5,100 TEU Vessels in Intra Asia

  • As vessels trading Far East to Europe are becoming larger (20,000 teu), vessels trading in Asian ports are getting bigger
  • 4,000-5,100TEU vessels' share increased by 91% in it the size with the highest deployment growth

NMCI Baby Panamax Fleet Deployment (1)

Intra Asia deployment from 2012 to 2019 making

  • Intra Asia trade forecast to increase by 3.6 % in 2020 - higher than total container trade growth
  • Intra Asia trade accounts for over 30% of total container trade

Intra Asia Deployment Share per Containership Size

(40%)

20%

12%

2012

2020

100-999TEU

(31%)

45%

31%

2012

2020

1,000-1,999TEU

24%

10%

18%

22%

3.0

3.3

%

%

2012

2020

2012

2020

2,000-2,999TEU

3,000-3,999TEU

91%

25%

13%

2012

2020

4,000-5,100TEU

NMCI Baby Panamax fleet voyages for Oct 2019 - Jan 2020. (Source: Clarksons SeaNet)

Source: Clarksons Container Intelligence Monthly Jan: (1) regional trade growth estimates for 2020, Clarksons Jan 2020, Alphaliner Jan 2020

20

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

7,500-10,000 TEU Vessels - the Workhorses of Containerships

In ~60% of worldwide containership

Worldwide Containership Deployments

deployments, 7,500-10,000 vessels dominate

Far East - EU

EU - US

(10,000+ teu

Far East - US

vessels - 95%

of the trade )

20%

Africa related

M East related

63%

Lat Am related

Oceania related

Intra Asia

17%

trade

Intra Europe

and other

(0-5,100 teu

vessels -

91% of the trade)

4.0

Million TEU

3.74

3.5

3.0

2.80

2.5

2.39

2.01.83

1.5 1.39

1.00.63

0.5

0.12

0.0

Source: Trade map based on Clarkons SeaNet (7,500-10,000 TEU mid Feb - Mid Apr 2018). Vessel deployment data from Alphaliner Jan 2020

21

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

7,500-10,000 TEU The New "Panamax" Post Canal Expansion

7,500 - 10,000 TEU Containership Trade Development

Pre cascading main trading route

Pre and post Panama canal expansion trading routes

New trading routes post Panama canal expansion

2015 - 2020 Deployment by Trading Route (+0.44 Million TEU)

Million TEU

4.5

3.5

3.9

Other

0.26 M TEU

4.0

Africa related

0.22 M TEU

3.5

EU America

0.23 M TEU

3.0

2.5

M East related

0.21 M TEU

2.0

Lat Am related

0.32 M TEU

1.5

0.13 M TEU

1.0

FE America

0.5

FE Europe

0.93 M TEU

0.0

Jan 2015

Jan 2020

Source: Alphaliner Jan 2020

  • Increase in deployment in worldwide trade more than offset decline in Far East - Europe trade due to Cascading
  • Panama Canal expansion created new trading routes
  • Far East - US East coast and Far East - Lat Am East coast trade, currently deploy ~30% of the 7,500-10,000 TEU fleet

22

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Review of Q4 and FY 2019 Financial Results

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

NMCI Q4 2019 and FY 2019 Earnings Highlights

Earnings Highlights

(Figures in $'000, except Unit Data,

Three Month Period

Three Month Period

Year Ended

Year Ended

Active Vessels at period end, TCE

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

and Available Days)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Revenue

38,991

34,416

141,532

133,921

EBITDA

15,220

12,663

56,639

64,262

Adjusted EBITDA

18,220 (1)

15,257 (2)

59,639 (1)

69,252 (3)

Net Income/(Loss)

2,935

(242)

7,507

12,700

Adjusted Net Income

5,935 (1)

2,352 (2)

10,507 (1)

17,690 (3)

Earnings/(Loss) per common unit

0.08

(0.01)

0.22

0.38

(basic and diluted)

Adjusted Earnings per common

0.17 (1)

0.07 (2)

0.30 (1)

0.53 (3)

unit (basic and diluted)

Fleet Summary Data

Available Days

2,576

2,281

10,261

8,442

Fleet Utilization

99.4%

99.4%

99.6%

98.8%

Time Charter Equivalent (TCE)

14,615

14,387

13,232

15,369

Active Vessels at period end

29

28

29

28

  1. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 exclude $3.0 million of expense related to a vessel purchase option not exercised
  2. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the three months ended
    December 31, 2018 exclude $2.6 million of expenses relating to the Company's listing on a U.S. exchange
  3. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the year ended December 31,
    2018 exclude $5.0 million of expenses relating to the Company's listing on a U.S. exchange

24

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

NMCI Balance Sheet

Selected Balance Sheet Data (in $'000)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Cash & cash equivalents (1)

18,109

18,892

Vessels and deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net

415,143

354,079

Other assets (including current and non-current)

20,762

15,206

Intangible assets

6,288

25,350

Total Assets

460,302

413,527

Other current liabilities

24,664

12,093

Current portion of long term borrowings, net

46,733

35,291

Long term borrowings, net of current portion

198,925

183,670

Total Partners' capital

189,980

182,473

Total Liabilities & Partners' capital

460,302

413,527

Net Debt / Book Capitalization

52.2%

49.8%

(1) Includes restricted cash of $1.4 million and $1.9 million as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

25

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Appendix

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Containers Existing Fleet

Vessel Name

TEU

Built

Employment

Exp. Date (2)

Charter Rate (1)

Navios Summer (4)

3,450

2006

TC

Nov-2020

$10,517

Navios Verano (4)

3,450

2006

TC

Mar-2020

$9,025

Navios Spring (4)

3,450

2007

TC

Apr-2020

$8,888

Navios Amaranth (4)

4,250

2007

TC

Mar-2020

$13,427

Navios Indigo (4)

4,250

2007

TC

Mar-2020

$12,898

Navios Vermillion (4)

4,250

2007

TC

Feb-2020

$13,331

May-2020

$12,588

Navios Verde (4)

4,250

2007

TC

Apr-2020

$13,035

Navios Amarillo (4)

4,250

2007

TC

June-2020

$12,113

Navios Azure (4)

4,250

2007

TC

Mar-2020

$11,850

Navios Domino (4)

4,250

2008

TC

Apr-2020

$13,253

Navios Delight (4)

4,250

2008

TC

July-2020

$9,134

Navios Dedication (4)

4,250

2008

TC

Mar-2020

$13,413

Navios Devotion (4)

4,250

2009

TC

Apr-2020

$8,203

Navios Destiny (4)

4,250

2009

TC

Feb-2020

$13,475

Navios Lapis

4,250

2009

TC

Feb-2020 /Dec-2020

$11,992 / Index (5)

Navios Tempo

4,250

2009

TC

Apr-2020 /July-2021

$11,775 / Index (5)

Navios Dorado

4,250

2010

TC

Jan-2021

$13,776

Navios Felicitas

4,360

2010

TC

Apr-2020

$12,541

Bahamas

4,360

2010

TC

Apr-2020

$10,213

Bermuda

4,360

2010

TC

Mar-2020

$10,001

Navios Miami

4,563

2009

TC

June-2020

$12,541

APL Oakland

4,730

2008

TC

Mar-2020(3)

$27,156

APL Los Angeles

4,730

2008

TC

Apr-2020(3)

$27,156

APL Denver

4,730

2008

TC

May-2020(3)

$27,156

APL Atlanta

4,730

2008

TC

June-2020(3)

$27,156

YM Utmost

8,204

2006

TC

Apr-2020

$21,231

Navios Unite

8,204

2006

TC

Apr-2021

$23,160

Navios Unison

10,000

2010

TC

May-2021

$26,325

May-2024

$27,300

Navios Constellation

10,000

2011

TC

Nov-2020

$26,325

May-2024

$27,300

Total - 29 vessels

142,821

  1. Dailycharter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable
  2. Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted
  3. Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date in the charter agreement
  4. The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to five years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel

(5) The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12-month period

27

www.navios-containers.com

Attachments
