Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation February 5, 2020 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including future contracted revenues and rates, EBITDA, future available days, future financial performance of the fleet, timing of vessel deliveries, vessel acquisitions, financing activities, and Navios Containers' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including future vessel acquisitions and the ability to secure or refinance related financing, the further growth of our containership fleet, and entering into further time charters. Words such as "may," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Containers at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: the favorable timing for acquisitions and chartering opportunities in the container shipping sector and Navios Containers' ability to take advantage of such opportunities; the value of container shipping vessels; Navios Containers' ability to identify container shipping vessels for acquisition at attractive prices, if at all, including the availability of distressed acquisition opportunities in the container shipping industry; Navios Containers' ability to execute on a low-cost operating structure; Navios Containers' ability to achieve a return on investment for and to pay cash distributions to our unitholders or make common unit repurchases from our unitholders; any advantages resulting from Navios Containers' strategic focus on intermediate-size containerships; Navios Containers' ability to leverage the scale, experience, reputation and relationships of the Navios Group, consisting of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc., Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., and any one or more of their subsidiaries and affiliates. Navios Containers' future financial condition or results of operations and its future revenues and expenses, including its estimated adjusted cash flow; the loss of any customer or charter or vessel; the aging of Navios Containers' vessels and resultant increases in operation and drydocking costs; Navios Containers' ability to maintain long-term relationships with major liner companies; Navios Containers' ability to access debt, credit and equity markets; potential liability from litigation and our vessel operations, including discharge of pollutants; Navios Containers' and the Navios Group's performance in safety, environmental and regulatory matters; increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to, crew wages, insurance, technical maintenance costs, spares, stores and supplies, charter brokerage commissions on gross voyage revenues and general and administrative expenses; the changes to the regulatory requirements applicable to the shipping and container transportation industry, including, without limitation, stricter requirements adopted by international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization and the European Union, or by individual countries or charterers and actions taken by regulatory authorities and governing such areas as safety and environmental compliance; the anticipated taxation of Navios Containers and its unitholders; and the effects of increasing emphasis on environmental and safety concerns by customers, governments and others, as well as changes in maritime regulations and standards. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Definitions EBITDA represents net income/(loss) attributable to Navios Containers' common unitholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, excluding certain items as described under "Earnings Highlights". Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Unit represent Net Income/(loss) and Basic Earnings/(loss) per Unit, excluding certain items as described under "Earnings Highlights". Navios Containers uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measures and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets, net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities, (iii) net interest cost, (iv) deferred finance charges and (v) payments for drydock and special survey costs. Navios Containers believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Containers' ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Containers also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Containers to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to that used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Containers' results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as principal indicators of Navios Containers' performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Navios Universe Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (Nasdaq: NMCI) 29 Containerships Premier Ship Owner ~200 vessels controlled

Seasoned Management Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) 48 vessels (4): 14 Capes, 20 Panamaxes, 4 Ultra- Handymaxes, 10 Containerships Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) 46 vessels (1): 31 product tankers, 13 VLCCs, 2 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) 56 dry bulk vessels (2): 30 owned, 26 chartered-in(3) Navios South American Logistics Inc. Port Terminal facilities, barging & cabotage chemical tankers Special Purpose Vehicle Navios Europe II 14 vessels: 7 Containerships, 5 Panamax, 2 Handymax Includes three newbuild vessels on bareboat charter expected to be delivered in Q3, Q4 2020 and Q3 2021 Includes one Ultra-Handymax vessel agreed to be sold Includes one purchase option already exercised, the vessel is not yet delivered to owned fleet Includes three charter-in Panamax vessels; two expected to be delivered by H2 2021 4 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Ownership Structure Navios Group (33.5% NMM / 3.7% NM) N Shipmanagement Common Unitholders (NSM) 37.2% Interest GP InterestNon-Economic 62.8% Interest Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ: NMCI) 100% Interest 29 Containerships 25 x Baby Panamaxes 4 x New Panamaxes 22 x 4,250-4,730 TEU 13 x 3,450 TEU 12 x 8,204 TEU 12 x 10,000 TEU 5 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI: Company Highlights Containership Growth Vehicle Focused on Panamax Segments Positioned to Benefit from Container Market Recovery Well Capitalized with Attractive Growth / Yield Mix Leverage Existing Operating Platform Strong Sponsor with Seasoned Management Growth vehicle with attractive entry point and clean, low-cost structure

low-cost structure Focused on two most attractive segments from a demand/supply perspective

"Baby Panamaxes" (3,450 - 4,730 TEU) "New Panamaxes" (7,500 - 10,000 TEU)

Attractive cost basis in existing fleet (acquisition prices close to scrap values)

Sector recovering: trade growth + high scrapping + lack of newbuildings

Significant opportunity for cash yield improvement and capital appreciation

Well-capitalized vehicle with conservative leverage

vehicle with conservative leverage Charter policy balances utilization and market opportunity

Majority of cash flow redeployed for growth - with balance for return of capital

Leverage an established large operating platform

Demonstrated access of Navios Group to debt and equity capital markets Navios Group's Containership Vehicle - Right of First Refusal for all Containerships (1) (1) As per Omnibus Agreement 6 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Recent Developments Strong Financial Results - Q4 2019 Adjusted $18.2 million Adjusted $ 5.9 million Adjusted $0.17 EBITDA (1) Net Income (1) EPU (1) Strong Balance Sheet - Low leverage Bank debt covered by scrap value of our fleet (2) Significant improvement in charter rate environment Average rates 4,400 TEU containerships (3) Average rates 3,500 TEU containerships (3) $13,562 $13,788 $10,612 $11,588 $9,052 $8,504 $8,812 $8,296 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 93.0% of available days for Q1 2020 are fixed (4) - expected to generate $38.2 million in revenue Proposed New Sale and Lease Back Facility (5) Vessels: 2 x 10,000 TEU and 2 x 8,204 TEU containerships

Duration: 2025/2027 from 2022/2023

Age Adjusted Profile: 22 years (10% improvement)

Margin (average): 3.18% (2% improvement) Right of First Refusal - 10,000 TEU, 2011-built containership Purchase option not exercised; vessel subsequently sold to a third party See slide 24 "NMCI Q4 2019 and FY 2019 Earnings Highlights" Scrap value of our fleet calculated @ $417/LDT Average Rates based on Clarksons' 6-12 month rates for 3,500 TEU and 4,400 TEU vessels Excludes index-linked charters (5) Subject to completion of definitive documentation 7 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Cash Breakeven / Cost Structure - FY 2020E Contracted revenue generates free operating cash flow 6,316 open and indexdays can generate: ~ $91.2 million - at current market rates (1) Contracted Revenue (Average Daily Rate) Total Cost per Day (2) $17,066(3) $11,931 45.8% Fixed $3,353 $1,258 (incl. Index linked) $805 $6,515 FY 2020E FY 2020E Opex Capital Repayments General & Administrative Expenses Interest Expense ($ in thousands) FY 2020E Total fixed revenue (3) $73,348 Total cost (2) (126,639) Cost over revenue $(53,291) Open and index days 6,316 Breakeven per open day $8,437 FY 2020 Open Index Open and Days Days Index Days Baby Panamaxes 5,485 561 6,046 New Panamaxes 270 - 270 Total 5,755 561 6,316 Total Available Days of Fleet: 10,614 for FY 2020E Current Rates for 3-5,000 TEU vessels and 8,204 TEU vessels based on Clarksons ' 6-12 month rates for 4,400 TEU vessels and 8,250 TEU vessels as of January 31, 2020 of $13,750 and $30,000, respectively Total cost includes operating expenses as per Management Agreement (excluding drydocking expenses), general and administrative expenses and debt service (interest expense and capital repayment). Excludes repayment of $15.0 million in January 2020 relating to Navios Constellation Seller's Credit (3) Excludes index-linked charters 8 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Liquidity and Debt Maturity Profile December 31, 2019 (US $'000) As of December 31, 2019 Cash (1) $18,109 Debt (2) $245,658 Partners' Capital $189,980 Capitalization $435,638 Net Debt / Capitalization 52.2% Debt Maturity 100 80 million) 60 82 40 ($ 20 15 (3) 26 14 - 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Seller's credit Bank debt (1) Includes restricted cash of $1.4 million (2) Net of deferred financing fees of $3.6 million. Debt includes Seller's Credit of $15.0 million (3) $15.0 million of Seller's Credit paid in January 2020 9 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Fleet and Operations Overview Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Summary of Containership Fleet 29 Vessels (143K TEU) Average age of combined fleet: 11.6 years ~ 9% younger than industry average (1) 2 Vessels 2 Vessels 22 Vessels 3 Vessels 10,000 TEU 8,204 TEU 4,250 - 4,730 TEU 3,450 TEU Total: 20,000 TEU Total: 16,408 TEU Total: 96,063 TEU Total: 10,350 TEU (1) Source: Clarksons 11 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Employment Summary for Fleet of 29 vessels Navios Destiny Bermuda Navios Verano Navios Indigo Navios Dedication APL Oakland Navios Amaranth Navios Azure Navios Felicitas YM Utmost Navios Verde APL Los Angeles Navios Spring Navios Domino Bahamas Navios Devotion Navios Vermilion APL Denver Navios Miami Navios Amarillo APL Atlanta Navios Delight Navios Summer Navios Lapis Navios Dorado Navios Unite Navios Tempo Navios Constellation Navios Unison Feb-20 - $13,475 Mar-20-- $10,001 Mar-20-- $9,025 Mar-20-- $12,898 Fleet Charter Coverage Mar-20-- $13,413 Mar-20(1)-- $27,156 Mar-20-- $13,427 2020 Mar-20-- $11,850 Apr-20-- $12,541 Apr-20-- $21,231 Apr-20-- $13,035 45.8%(3) Apr-20(1)-- $27,156 54.2% Apr-20-- $8,888 Apr-20-- $13,253 Apr-20-- $10,213 Apr-20-- $8,203 May-20-- $12,588 Feb-20-- $13,331 Fixed days Open days May-20(1)-- $27,156 Jun-20-- $12,541 Jun -20--$12,113 Jun-20(1)-- $27,156 Jul-20-- $9,134 Nov --20-- $10,517 Feb-20-- $11,992 Dec-20-- Index (2) Jan-21-- $13,776 Apr-21-- $23,160 Apr-20-- $11,775 July-21-- Index (2) Nov-20-- $26,325 May-24-- $27,300 May-21-- $26,325 May-24-- $27,300 Jan-20Jun-20Dec-20Jun-21Dec-21Jun-22 Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable. See fleet appendix for further detail Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12 month period (3) Includes index-linked charters 12 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Industry Overview Navios Maritime Containers L.P. World Container Trade 1996-2020 World trade growth 2018 4.3% m TEU 2019 P 1.8% growth 220 25% 1996 - 2019 CAGR = 6.5% 2020 F 2.8% 200 180 20% 160 15% 140 120 5.8% 10% 5.0% 4.3% 100 4.6% 2.8% 5% 1.8% 80 60 2.0% 0% 40 -5% 20 0 2001 2002 2009 2015 2016 2017 -10% 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2018 2019 P 2020 F Trade Growth % World GDP Growth % (RHS) Source : Clarkson Research Services, IMF Jan 2020 14 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. US-China Phase One Trade Deal In $B 2017 2020 Total 2021 Total Base Increase 2020 Increase 2021 Manufactured Goods 101.3 32.9 134.2 44.8 146.1 Energy 9.1 18.5 27.6 33.9 43 Services 56.1 12.8 68.9 25.1 81.2 Agriculture 19.6 12.5 32.1 19.5 39.1 Total 186 77 263 123 309 US Exports to China 350 $123 B $309B 300 $77 B $263B Total of $200 B 250 increase Billions 200 $186B over next two 150 years $ 100 50 0 2017 2020 2021 Manufactured Goods Energy Services Agriculture Phase one of the new US-China trade deal forces China to buy an additional $200B of US goods and services over the next two years compared to a 2017 baseline.

US-China trade deal forces China to buy an additional $200B of US goods and services over the next two years compared to a 2017 baseline. The United States will cut the Sep. 1, 2019 tariff imposed on $120 billion of Chinese goods in half to 7.5%. There is no removal of current tariffs .

. U.S. tariffs of 25% on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods put in place earlier will remain unchanged. These could be rolled back as part of a Phase 2 trade negotiation.

US tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15, 2019 are suspended indefinitely. China's retaliatory Dec. 15, 2019 tariffs, including a 25% tariff on U.S.-made autos, have also be suspended.

U.S.-made autos, have also be suspended. Coronavirus affect on the trade deal is unknown but is likely to delay implementation Source: Wall Street Journal 1/16/20, Bloomberg, US-China Trade Agreement 15 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Container Net Fleet, Age Profile + Historical Scrapping Deliveries Removals Net Fleet Growth Year Actual Projected % Non- Year TEU % of Year TEU % of Fleet Fleet Period Delivery Fleet End 2020 Jan 61 K 64 K 5% 2020 13 K 0.1% 2020(1) 48 K 0.2% 23,005 K 2019 1,058 K 1,128 K 6% 2019 179 K 0.8% 2019 880 K 4.0% 22,954 K 2018 1,298 K 1,667 K 22% 2018 126 K 0.6% 2018 1,173 K 5.6% 22,074 K 2017 1,177 K 1,686 K 30% 2017 407 K 2.0% 2017 769 K 3.8% 20,902 K 2016 913 K 1,341 K 32% 2016 665 K 3.3% 2016 248 K 1.2% 20,132 K 2015 1,661 K 1,889 K 12% 2015 202 K 1.1% 2015 1,459 K 7.9% 19,884 K 2014 1,525 K 1,624 K 6% 2014 375 K 2.2% 2014 1,150 K 6.7% 18,426 K 2013 1,368 K 1,840 K 26% 2013 457 K 2.8% 2013 911 K 5.6% 17,276 K 2012 1,270 K 1,578 K 20% 2012 349 K 2.3% 2012 921 K 6.0% 16,364 K Removals Year Total ('000 TEU) % of Fleet 2004 8.0 0.12% 2005 3.9 0.05% 2006 26.7 0.32% 2007 26.6 0.28% 2008 108.5 0.99% 2009 384.2 3.11% 2010 150.3 1.15% 2011 94.6 0.66% 2012 348.8 2.26% 2013 457.2 2.79% 2014 375.4 2.17% 2015 202.3 1.10% 2016 664.7 3.34% 2017 407.3 2.02% 2018 125.8 0.60% 2019 178.6 0.81% 2020 13.3 0.06% Container Fleet Age Profile (% TEU) 25% 20% 15% 13.3% 10% 4.76 M TEU 5% 5.7% 0% 1.7% 25+ yrs 20-24 yrs 15-19 yrs Total Container Fleet: 5,379 2020 Deliveries: 13 ships, 60.8K TEU to 2/3/20 2019 Net Fleet Growth 880 K including 1,058 K Delivered - 179 K Removed (1) Net Fleet Growth reflects provisional deliveries and scrapping through 2/3/20 Source: Clarksons; Unless noted, all data in TEU; Provisional through 2/3/20 16 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Container Ship Orderbook Orderbook by year of delivery: (Actual # vessels delivered: 2016 = 134; 2017 = 156; 2018 = 179; 2019 = 158; 2020 = 13) '000 TEU Non-deliveries 1,500 Before non-delivery 6% 69 1,000 500 1,058 1,139 947 351 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 0 On 1/1/2020 2020 orderbook = 1.1 million TEU (before non deliveries) Orderbook of 10.6% among lowest ever as percentage of fleet(1) Expected 2020 Net fleet growth ~ 3.1%* Container Ship Orderbook Skewed to Larger Sized Vessels TEU 2,000 80% 2020 2021 2022 '000 1,500 1,000 500 0 0-1,9992,000-2,9993,000-3,9994,000-5,0995,100-7,4997,500-9,99910,000-12,999 13,000+ Source: Clarksons; 2019 Non-deliveries are preliminary; *Expected growth basis Clarksons Orderbook on 2/3/20: Total= 2.38 M TEU; 2020= 1.08 M TEU; 2021= 0.95 M TEU; 2022= 0.35 M TEU (1) Orderbook as of Jan 2020 pct of fleet at month start (min 9.6% - max 61.2%) ~ 80% of container ship orderbook is for vessels of 10,000+ TEU

~ 60% of orderbook is for vessels of 13,000+

TEU

TEU ~ 20% of orderbook is for vessels of 10,000 - 13,000 TEU 17 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Container Ship Idle Capacity and Scrubber Retrofit Schedule Container Ship Idle Capacity Mid January idle capacity adjusted for scrubber retrofits is 2.2% down 48% from 4.3% in March 2019

Total of 247 idle container ships as of January 20 84 container ships were retrofitting scrubbers, of which there were 48 retrofits on ships over 7,500 TEU Net idle of 163 ships of which 122 were less than 3,000 TEU

TEU 100-999 1,000-1,999 2,000-2,999 3,000-3,999 Adjusted idle 4,000-5,099 5,100-7,499 7,500-9,999 10,000 + 1,600,000 capacity 1,400,000 declined since 1,200,000 March peak 1,000,000 800,000 48% 600,000 400,000 200,000 0 % of total Jan-2011Jan-2012Jan-2013Jan-2014Jan-2015Jan-2016Jan-2017Jan-2018Jan-2019 1-Mar-2019 20-Jan No Retro 2.3% 4.1% 5.1% 4.5% 1.4% 7.1% 7.3% 2.1% 2.8% 4.3% 2.2% fleet Sulphur cap driving fundamental upside from vessel time out of service for retrofit(1) About 1.9% of total fleet capacity will be out of service 2020 Out of Service (% of fleet) 4% in 2020 (above 8,000 TEU: 3.1% out of service; 3.1% including allowance for 'unconfirmed' scrubber 3% 1.9% retrofits). 2% About 1.5% of total fleet capacity was absorbed in 1% 0.5% 2019 per current estimates (2.4% of fleet above 0% 8,000 TEU) <8,000 TEU0.5% >8,000 TEU Total Source: Clarksons, Alphaliner Monthly Monitor Jan 2020; Jan Adjusted idle basis Alphaliner Weekly 2020 Issue 4 (1) Retrofit out of service time as per Clarksons January 6, 2020. Data based on 'identified' scrubbers only. This will likely underestimate the actual size of the scrubber fleet 18 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Favorable Fundamentals for 4,000-5,100 TEU Fleet Fleet Development (# of vessels) 2014: 30 removed vs 18 delivered Record 272,400 TEU 2015: 16 removed vs 7 delivered scrapped in 2016 in 4,000 to 5,100 TEU sector 2016: 60 removed vs 1 delivered 2017: 31 removed vs 2 delivered Cumulative since 2014: -128 vessels 2018: 3 removed vs 0 delivered Fleet decreased 17% 2019P: 13 removed vs 0 delivered 2020YTD: 3 removed vs 0 delivered 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 P 2020 YTD -30 -12 -21 -30 -80 -80 -80 -130 -109 -112 -125 -128 -130 4-5.1K TEU Annual Net Fleet Growth (LHS) 4-5.1K TEU Cumulative Net Fleet Growth (RHS) Increase in Intra-Asia trade lifts deployment

Intra-Asia trade lifts deployment Idle capacity decreased by 72% since January 2017 Fleet Size Fleet Deployment Idle Capacity TEU '000 3,100 -7.1% 3,000 2,900 2,800 2,700 Jan 2017 Jan 2020 TEU '000 2,750 2,700 2,650 3.5% 2,600 Jan 2017 Jan 2020 TEU 500,000 -72% 400,000 300,000 200,000 100,000 - Jan 2017 Jan 2020 Source: Clarksons; through 1/28/20; Alphaliner Jan 2020 19 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Cascading Benefits 4,000-5,100 TEU Vessels in Intra Asia As vessels trading Far East to Europe are becoming larger (20,000 teu), vessels trading in Asian ports are getting bigger 4,000-5,100 TEU vessels' share increased by 91% in it the size with the highest deployment growth NMCI Baby Panamax Fleet Deployment (1) Intra Asia deployment from 2012 to 2019 making Intra Asia trade forecast to increase by 3.6 % in 2020 - higher than total container trade growth

Intra Asia trade accounts for over 30% of total container trade Intra Asia Deployment Share per Containership Size (40%) 20% 12% 2012 2020 100-999TEU (31%) 45% 31% 2012 2020 1,000-1,999TEU 24% 10% 18% 22% 3.0 3.3 % % 2012 2020 2012 2020 2,000-2,999TEU 3,000-3,999TEU 91% 25% 13% 2012 2020 4,000-5,100TEU NMCI Baby Panamax fleet voyages for Oct 2019 - Jan 2020. (Source: Clarksons SeaNet) Source: Clarksons Container Intelligence Monthly Jan: (1) regional trade growth estimates for 2020, Clarksons Jan 2020, Alphaliner Jan 2020 20 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 7,500-10,000 TEU Vessels - the Workhorses of Containerships In ~60% of worldwide containership Worldwide Containership Deployments deployments, 7,500-10,000 vessels dominate Far East - EU EU - US (10,000+ teu Far East - US vessels - 95% of the trade ) 20% Africa related M East related 63% Lat Am related Oceania related Intra Asia 17% trade Intra Europe and other (0-5,100 teu vessels - 91% of the trade) 4.0 Million TEU 3.74 3.5 3.0 2.80 2.5 2.39 2.01.83 1.5 1.39 1.00.63 0.5 0.12 0.0 Source: Trade map based on Clarkons SeaNet (7,500-10,000 TEU mid Feb - Mid Apr 2018). Vessel deployment data from Alphaliner Jan 2020 21 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 7,500-10,000 TEU The New "Panamax" Post Canal Expansion 7,500 - 10,000 TEU Containership Trade Development Pre cascading main trading route Pre and post Panama canal expansion trading routes New trading routes post Panama canal expansion 2015 - 2020 Deployment by Trading Route (+0.44 Million TEU) Million TEU 4.5 3.5 3.9 Other 0.26 M TEU 4.0 Africa related 0.22 M TEU 3.5 EU America 0.23 M TEU 3.0 2.5 M East related 0.21 M TEU 2.0 Lat Am related 0.32 M TEU 1.5 0.13 M TEU 1.0 FE America 0.5 FE Europe 0.93 M TEU 0.0 Jan 2015 Jan 2020 Source: Alphaliner Jan 2020 Increase in deployment in worldwide trade more than offset decline in Far East - Europe trade due to Cascading

Panama Canal expansion created new trading routes

Far East - US East coast and Far East - Lat Am East coast trade, currently deploy ~30% of the 7,500 -10,000 TEU fleet 22 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Review of Q4 and FY 2019 Financial Results Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI Q4 2019 and FY 2019 Earnings Highlights Earnings Highlights (Figures in $'000, except Unit Data, Three Month Period Three Month Period Year Ended Year Ended Active Vessels at period end, TCE Ended Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 and Available Days) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Revenue 38,991 34,416 141,532 133,921 EBITDA 15,220 12,663 56,639 64,262 Adjusted EBITDA 18,220 (1) 15,257 (2) 59,639 (1) 69,252 (3) Net Income/(Loss) 2,935 (242) 7,507 12,700 Adjusted Net Income 5,935 (1) 2,352 (2) 10,507 (1) 17,690 (3) Earnings/(Loss) per common unit 0.08 (0.01) 0.22 0.38 (basic and diluted) Adjusted Earnings per common 0.17 (1) 0.07 (2) 0.30 (1) 0.53 (3) unit (basic and diluted) Fleet Summary Data Available Days 2,576 2,281 10,261 8,442 Fleet Utilization 99.4% 99.4% 99.6% 98.8% Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) 14,615 14,387 13,232 15,369 Active Vessels at period end 29 28 29 28 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 exclude $3.0 million of expense related to a vessel purchase option not exercised Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the three months ended

December 31, 2018 exclude $2.6 million of expenses relating to the Company's listing on a U.S. exchange Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common unit (basic and diluted) for the year ended December 31,

2018 exclude $5.0 million of expenses relating to the Company's listing on a U.S. exchange 24 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. NMCI Balance Sheet Selected Balance Sheet Data (in $'000) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash & cash equivalents (1) 18,109 18,892 Vessels and deferred dry dock and special survey costs, net 415,143 354,079 Other assets (including current and non-current) 20,762 15,206 Intangible assets 6,288 25,350 Total Assets 460,302 413,527 Other current liabilities 24,664 12,093 Current portion of long term borrowings, net 46,733 35,291 Long term borrowings, net of current portion 198,925 183,670 Total Partners' capital 189,980 182,473 Total Liabilities & Partners' capital 460,302 413,527 Net Debt / Book Capitalization 52.2% 49.8% (1) Includes restricted cash of $1.4 million and $1.9 million as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 25 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Appendix Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Navios Containers Existing Fleet Vessel Name TEU Built Employment Exp. Date (2) Charter Rate (1) Navios Summer (4) 3,450 2006 TC Nov-2020 $10,517 Navios Verano (4) 3,450 2006 TC Mar-2020 $9,025 Navios Spring (4) 3,450 2007 TC Apr-2020 $8,888 Navios Amaranth (4) 4,250 2007 TC Mar-2020 $13,427 Navios Indigo (4) 4,250 2007 TC Mar-2020 $12,898 Navios Vermillion (4) 4,250 2007 TC Feb-2020 $13,331 May-2020 $12,588 Navios Verde (4) 4,250 2007 TC Apr-2020 $13,035 Navios Amarillo (4) 4,250 2007 TC June-2020 $12,113 Navios Azure (4) 4,250 2007 TC Mar-2020 $11,850 Navios Domino (4) 4,250 2008 TC Apr-2020 $13,253 Navios Delight (4) 4,250 2008 TC July-2020 $9,134 Navios Dedication (4) 4,250 2008 TC Mar-2020 $13,413 Navios Devotion (4) 4,250 2009 TC Apr-2020 $8,203 Navios Destiny (4) 4,250 2009 TC Feb-2020 $13,475 Navios Lapis 4,250 2009 TC Feb-2020 /Dec-2020 $11,992 / Index (5) Navios Tempo 4,250 2009 TC Apr-2020 /July-2021 $11,775 / Index (5) Navios Dorado 4,250 2010 TC Jan-2021 $13,776 Navios Felicitas 4,360 2010 TC Apr-2020 $12,541 Bahamas 4,360 2010 TC Apr-2020 $10,213 Bermuda 4,360 2010 TC Mar-2020 $10,001 Navios Miami 4,563 2009 TC June-2020 $12,541 APL Oakland 4,730 2008 TC Mar-2020(3) $27,156 APL Los Angeles 4,730 2008 TC Apr-2020(3) $27,156 APL Denver 4,730 2008 TC May-2020(3) $27,156 APL Atlanta 4,730 2008 TC June-2020(3) $27,156 YM Utmost 8,204 2006 TC Apr-2020 $21,231 Navios Unite 8,204 2006 TC Apr-2021 $23,160 Navios Unison 10,000 2010 TC May-2021 $26,325 May-2024 $27,300 Navios Constellation 10,000 2011 TC Nov-2020 $26,325 May-2024 $27,300 Total - 29 vessels 142,821 Daily charter-out rate net of commissions, where applicable Charter expiration dates shown reflect expected redelivery date based on the midpoint of the full redelivery period in the charter agreement, unless otherwise noted Charter expiration dates shown reflect earliest redelivery date in the charter agreement The vessel is subject to a sale and leaseback transaction for a period of up to five years, at which time we have an obligation to purchase the vessel (5) The market rate will be calculated according to the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index (ConTex) as published for a 4,250 TEU vessel for a 12-month period 27 www.navios-containers.com Attachments 0 Latest news on NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS 06:02p NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS L P : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation PU 01/30 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth .. GL 2019 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quart.. GL 2019 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Third Q.. GL 2019 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quar.. GL 2019 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Second .. GL 2019 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Appoints Erifili Tsironi as Chief Financial O.. GL 2019 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of First Q.. GL 2019 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for t.. GL 2019 Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces $10.0 Million Unit Repurchase Progr.. GL