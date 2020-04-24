Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Navios Maritime Containers L.P.    NMCI   MHY621511085

NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS L.P.

(NMCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

MONACO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NMCI), a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry, today announced that on April 22, 2020, the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Listing Rules in that closing bid price of the Company’s common units for 30 consecutive business days had not maintained the minimum bid price of $1.00 per common unit, as required by Marketplace Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Rule”). The notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The Nasdaq letter states that the Company will be provided 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 per share bid requirement. However, given recent extraordinary market conditions, Nasdaq has determined to suspend the compliance period for the bid price requirement through June 30, 2020. Accordingly, the Nasdaq letter states that the Company has until December 28, 2020 to regain compliance with the Rule by having the bid price of the Company’s common units closing at $1.00 per common unit or above for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days before December 28, 2020.

If the Company does not regain compliance by December 28, 2020, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company will monitor the bid price of its common stock and consider available options if its common stock does not trade at a level likely to result in the Company regaining compliance with the Rule by December 28, 2020. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance or that Nasdaq will grant the Company a further extension of time to regain compliance, if necessary.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
The Company, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (Nasdaq: NMCI), is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com.

Advisory on Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and expectations. In particular, forward-looking information and statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to; compliance with the minimum bid requirements of Nasdaq or other listing criteria. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s services, products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this current press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Public & Investor Relations Contacts:
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
+1.212.906.8648
Investors@navios-containers.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS
04:11pNavios Maritime Containers L.P. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimu..
GL
03/19Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for t..
GL
02/05NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS L P : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
01/30Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth ..
GL
2019Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quart..
GL
2019Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Third Q..
GL
2019Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quar..
GL
2019Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Second ..
GL
2019Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Appoints Erifili Tsironi as Chief Financial O..
GL
2019Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of First Q..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 158 M
EBIT 2020 46,5 M
Net income 2020 34,1 M
Debt 2020 185 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 0,71x
P/E ratio 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 24,2 M
Chart NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS L.P.
Duration : Period :
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00  $
Last Close Price 0,70  $
Spread / Highest target 614%
Spread / Average Target 614%
Spread / Lowest Target 614%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angeliki N. Frangou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Erifili Tsironi Chief Financial Officer
Ifigeneia Tzavela Independent Director
Konstantinos Maratos Independent Director
Stefan Kuch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS L.P.-67.44%24
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-3.36%7 268
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-1.09%1 608
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.-1.55%987
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED0.00%541
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-10.97%538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group