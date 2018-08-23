Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 0 08/23/2018 | 01:35pm CEST Send by mail :

15% decrease in average age MONACO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings" or "the Company") (NYSE:NM), a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018. Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with the results of Q2 and H1 of 2018, for which we reported Adjusted EBITDA of $43.2 million and $71.3 million, respectively. Our Adjusted EBITDA was 38% and 46% higher than the second quarter of 2017 and the first half of 2017 respectively." Angeliki Frangou continued, "Navios controls 70 dry bulk vessels with an average age of 7.8 years. Over the past 18 months, we renewed and expanded our fleet, decreasing fleet age by 15% and increasing fleet size by 9%. Much of this we accomplished using minimal capital by increasing our charter-in fleet, often with purchase options. We are now experiencing the positive effects of healthier charter markets on our business results." HIGHLIGHTS – RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Fleet Update Renewal and Expansion In August 2018, Navios Holdings exercised the option to acquire Navios Primavera, a 2007-built, 53,464 dwt chartered-in vessel for an estimated purchase price of approximately $10.5 million to be determined on the actual delivery date of the vessel, which is expected within the fourth quarter of 2018. In August 2018, Navios Holdings agreed to charter-in one Kamsarmax vessel under a ten-year bareboat charter with a purchase option. This vessel is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020. The transaction is subject to completion of definitive documentation. Sale of vessels In July 2018, Navios Holdings agreed to sell the Navios Mars, a 2016-built Capesize vessel of 181,259 dwt, and the Navios Sphera, a 2016-built Panamax vessel of 84,872 dwt, to its affiliate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) for a sale price of $79.0 million. Part of the sale proceeds will be used for the full prepayment of the $31.8 million outstanding bank debt of the two vessels, while the remaining $47.2 million will be cash on our balance sheet. The vessels are expected to be delivered to Navios Partners within the third quarter of 2018. In July 2018, Navios Holdings completed the sale to an unrelated party of the Navios Achilles, a 2001-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 52,063 dwt for a total net sale price of $8.1 million, paid in cash. Following fleet activities during the period 2017-2018YTD, the average age of Navios Holdings’ fleet has decreased by 15%, basis fully delivered fleet, and the capacity of the fleet has increased by 9%. Capturing market recovery Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 70 vessels totaling 7.1 million dwt, of which 35 are owned and 35 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the "Core Fleet"). The fleet consists of 20 Capesize, 32 Panamax, 16 Ultra-Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.8 years, basis fully delivered fleet. Navios Holdings has 22,831 total available days for 2018 (excluding the fleet of Navios Logistics and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment) and 11,482 available days for H2 2018. The average TCE rate we achieved for the second quarter of 2018 was $11,791 per day, 29% higher than the same quarter of last year. For the second half of 2018, we achieved a TCE of $11,412 per day, 34% higher than the first half of 2017. As of August 16, 2018, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 87.5% of available days for the remaining six months of 2018, out of which 50.1% on fixed rate and 37.4% on index or profit sharing. The above figures do not include the fleet of Navios Logistics and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment. Exhibit II provides certain details of the Core Fleet of Navios Holdings. It does not include the fleet of Navios Logistics. Earnings Highlights EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Holdings’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See Exhibit I under the heading, “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for a discussion of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics), and EBITDA of Navios Logistics (on a stand-alone basis), and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable measures calculated under U.S. GAAP. Second Quarter 2018 and 2017 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated): The second quarter 2018 and 2017 information presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. Three Month Period Ended Three Month Period Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 132,051 $ 118,618 Net Loss $ (25,292 ) $ (37,258 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (18,697 ) (1 ) $ (27,438 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,708 $ 20,519 EBITDA $ 36,636 $ 21,518 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,231 (1 ) $ 31,338 (2 ) Basic Loss per Share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) Adjusted Basic Loss per Share $ (0.18 ) (1 ) $ (0.26 ) (2 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2018 exclude a $6.6 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Achilles. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2017 exclude (i) a $5.1 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Horizon and (ii) $4.7 million non-cash impairment losses relating to our affiliates. Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2017 also excludes a gain of $0.5 million following the completion of the Series G and H Exchange Program. Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $72.0 million, as compared to $59.2 million for the same period during 2017. The increase in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the time charter equivalent (“TCE”) per day by 28.7% to $11,791 per day in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $9,163 per day in the same period of 2017. Revenue from the logistics business was $60.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $59.4 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $8.2 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to the commencement of operations at the new iron ore terminal and (ii) a $0.5 million increase in sales of products mainly due to an increase in the Paraguayan liquid port's price of products sold. The overall increase was partially mitigated by (i) a $4.0 million decrease in revenue from the barge business mainly related to liquid cargo transportation and (ii) a $4.0 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to a decrease in operating days. Net Loss of Navios Holdings was $25.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $37.3 million for the same period in 2017. Net Loss was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss of Navios Holdings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $18.7 million, as compared to $27.4 million for the same period in 2017. The $8.7 million decrease in Adjusted Net Loss was mainly due to (i) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA by $11.9 million; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization by $1.6 million; (iii) a decrease in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs of $0.6 million; and (iv) an increase in income tax benefit of $0.4 million. This overall decrease of $14.5 million was partially mitigated by (i) an increase in interest expense and finance cost, net by $5.7 million; and (ii) an increase in share-based compensation expense of $0.1 million. Net Income of Navios Logistics was $4.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $11.9 million to $43.2 million, as compared to $31.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $13.5 million increase in revenue; (ii) a $6.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs); (iii) a $0.2 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses; and (iv) a $0.2 million decrease in net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. This overall increase of $20.4 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $3.9 million decrease in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies; (ii) a $2.2 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses); (iii) a $1.7 million decrease in gain on debt extinguishment; and (iv) a $0.7 million increase in other expense, net. EBITDA of Navios Logistics was $22.4 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $19.3 million for the same period in 2017. First Half of 2018 and 2017 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated): The information for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. Six Month Period

Ended Six Month Period

Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 248,933 $ 213,964 Net Loss $ (66,149 ) $ (85,977 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (52,839 ) (1 ) $ (67,059 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,514 $ 46,204 EBITDA $ 58,019 $ 29,952 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,329 (1 ) $ 48,870 (2 ) Basic Loss per Share $ (0.60 ) $ (0.79 ) Adjusted Basic Loss per Share $ (0.49 ) (1 ) $ (0.63 ) (2 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 exclude a $13.3 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Herakles and Navios Achilles. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2017 exclude (i) a $14.2 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Ionian and Navios Horizon and (ii) $4.7 million non-cash impairment losses relating to our affiliates. Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2017 also excludes a gain of $0.5 million following the completion of the Series G and H Exchange Program. Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $136.6 million, as compared to $110.8 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in TCE per day by 34.0% to $11,412 per day in the first half of 2018, as compared to $8,519 per day in the same period in 2017. Revenue from the logistics business was $112.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $103.2 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $17.0 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to the commencement of operations at the new iron ore terminal and (ii) a $0.9 million increase in sales of products mainly due to an increase in the price of products sold in the Paraguayan liquid port. The overall increase was partially mitigated by (i) a $6.1 million decrease in revenue from the barge business mainly related to liquid cargo transportation and (ii) a $2.7 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to fewer operating days and lower rates. Net Loss of Navios Holdings was $66.1 million for six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $86.0 million for the same period in 2017. Net Loss was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss of Navios Holdings for six months ended June 30, 2018 was $52.8 million, as compared to $67.1 million for the same period in 2017. The $14.3 million decrease in Adjusted Net Loss was mainly due to (i) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization of $1.1 million; (iii) a decrease of $0.7 million in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs; and (iv) an increase in income tax benefit of $0.4 million. This overall decrease was partially offset by (i) an increase in interest expense and finance cost, net of $10.1 million; and (ii) an increase of $0.2 million in share-based compensation expense. Net Income of Navios Logistics was $2.9 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $22.4 million to $71.3 million, as compared to $48.9 million for the same period in 2017. The $22.4 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $34.9 million increase in revenue; and (ii) a $12.6 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs). This overall increase was partially offset by (i) a $15.5 million decrease in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies; (ii) a $4.2 million increase in other expense, net; (iii) a $2.5 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses); (iv) a $1.7 million decrease in gain on debt extinguishment; (v) a $0.6 million increase in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses; and (vi) a $0.6 million increase in net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest. EBITDA of Navios Logistics was $39.2 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $29.3 million for the same period in 2017. Fleet Summary Data: The following table reflects certain key indicators indicative of the performance of Navios Holdings' dry bulk operations (excluding the Navios Logistics fleet) and its fleet performance for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Three Month Three Month Six Month Six Month Period Ended Period Ended Period Ended Period Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Available Days (1) 5,810 5,968 11,349 11,771 Operating Days (2) 5,800 5,963 11,315 11,752 Fleet Utilization (3) 99.8% 99.9% 99.7% 99.8% Equivalent Vessels (4) 64 66 63 65 TCE (5) $ 11,791 $ 9,163 $ 11,412 $ 8,519

Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics please visit its website: www.navios-logistics.com. About Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates container and dry bulk vessels. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-mlp.com. About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Navios Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit its website: www.navios-acquisition.com. About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-midstream.com. About Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Navios Maritime Containers Inc. (N-OTC:NMCI) is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-containers.com. Forward Looking Statements - Safe Harbor This press release and our earnings call contain and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including cash flow generation for the remainder of 2018, future contracted revenues, potential capital gains, our ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and any market recovery, and Navios Holdings' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and time charters. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Holdings at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Holdings believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Holdings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry cargo shipping sector in general and the demand for our Panamax, Capesize and Ultra Handymax vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry cargo carriers vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Holdings operates, the value of our publicly traded subsidiaries, risks associated with operations outside the United States, Vale’s obligations under the Vale port contract, and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 20-F and Forms 6-K. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars — except share and per share data) Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2018 Three Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2017 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2018 Six Month

Period Ended

June 30, 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 132,051 $ 118,618 $ 248,933 $ 213,964 Administrative fee revenue from affiliates 7,126 5,360 14,131 10,658 Time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses (53,888 ) (54,078 ) (105,383 ) (104,804 ) Direct vessel expenses(1) (24,533 ) (31,783 ) (48,797 ) (61,827 ) General and administrative expenses incurred on behalf of affiliates (7,126 ) (5,360 ) (14,131 ) (10,658 ) General and administrative expenses(2) (8,327 ) (6,108 ) (15,254 ) (12,492 ) Depreciation and amortization (24,537 ) (26,091 ) (50,603 ) (51,714 ) Interest expense and finance cost, net (33,253 ) (27,565 ) (65,063 ) (54,987 ) Impairment losses (6,595 ) (5,141 ) (13,310 ) (14,239 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — 1,715 — 1,715 Other expense, net (2,242 ) (1,523 ) (7,061 ) (2,878 ) Loss before equity in net earnings of affiliated companies (21,324 ) (31,956 ) (56,538 ) (87,262 ) Equity in net (losses)/ earnings of affiliated companies (3,025 ) (3,775 ) (9,489 ) 1,307 Loss before taxes $ (24,349 ) $ (35,731 ) $ (66,027 ) $ (85,955 ) Income tax benefit 502 76 944 493 Net loss (23,847 ) (35,655 ) (65,083 ) (85,462 ) Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (1,445 ) (1,603 ) (1,066 ) (515 ) Net loss attributable to Navios

Holdings common stockholders $ (25,292 ) $ (37,258 ) $ (66,149 ) $ (85,977 ) Loss attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (27,856 ) $ (39,414 ) $ (71,262 ) $ (90,777 ) Basic and diluted net losses per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.79 ) Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 119,423,135 116,051,809 119,422,969 115,612,780

(1) Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $14.6 million and $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively and $29.4 million and $36.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $4.0 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively and $7.9 million and $7.6 million for six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC.

Other Financial Data June 30,

2018

December 31,

2017

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 121,432 $ 134,190 Other current assets 130,272 121,886 Deposits for vessels, port terminals and other fixed assets 8,255 36,849 Vessels, port terminal and other fixed assets, net 1,788,936 1,809,225 Other non-current assets 250,207 251,073 Goodwill and other intangibles 274,026 276,758 Total assets $ 2,573,128 $ 2,629,981 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities, including current portion of long-term debt, net 247,470 236,194 Senior and ship mortgage notes, net 1,304,608 1,301,999 Long-term debt, net of current portion 330,870 346,604 Other non-current liabilities 135,779 128,020 Total stockholders’ equity 554,401 617,164 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,573,128 $ 2,629,981 Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization, before income taxes and before stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, excluding certain items as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Adjusted Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share represent Net Loss and Basic Loss per Share, excluding certain items as described under “Earnings Highlights”. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measures and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets, (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities, (iii) net interest cost, (iv) deferred finance charges and gains/(losses) on bond and debt extinguishment, (v) (provision)/recovery for losses on accounts receivable, (vi) equity in affiliates, net of dividends received, (vii) payments for drydock and special survey costs, (viii) noncontrolling interest, (ix) gain/ (loss) on sale of assets/ subsidiaries, (x) unrealized (loss)/gain on derivatives, and (xi) loss on sale and reclassification to earnings of available-for-sale securities and impairment charges. Navios Holdings believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Holdings’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Holdings also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Holdings to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to those used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Holdings’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Holdings’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. Navios Logistics EBITDA is used to measure its operating performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics) and EBITDA of Navios Logistics on a stand-alone basis:

Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations June 30, June 30, Three Months Ended 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,708 $ 20,519 Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets 5,711 (11,280 ) Net increase in operating liabilities (146 ) (2,329 ) Net interest cost 33,253 27,564 Deferred finance charges (2,003 ) (1,465 ) (Provision)/ recovery for losses on accounts receivable (379 ) 230 Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received (4,384 ) (7,812 ) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 916 1,099 Noncontrolling interest (1,445 ) (1,603 ) Other gain on assets — 21 Impairment loss on sale of vessels (6,595 ) (5,141 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — 1,715 EBITDA $ 36,636 $ 21,518 Impairment loss on sale of vessels 6,595 5,141 Other items from affiliates — 4,679 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,231 $ 31,338

Three Month Period Ended

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,708 $ 20,519 Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,250 ) $ (12,901 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (6,879 ) $ (11,138 ) Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net income June 30, June 30, Three Months Ended 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 3,994 $ 4,430 Depreciation and amortization 7,152 6,378 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 1,831 2,309 Interest expense and finance cost, net 9,997 6,295 Income tax benefit (569 ) (144 ) EBITDA $ 22,405 $ 19,268 Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations June 30, June 30, Six Months Ended 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,514 $ 46,204 Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets 9,333 (39,416 ) Net increase in operating liabilities (21,781 ) (17,019 ) Net interest cost 65,063 54,986 Deferred finance charges (3,645 ) (2,854 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable (812 ) (24 ) Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received (11,321 ) (6,991 ) Payments for drydock and special survey costs 6,016 7,054 Noncontrolling interest (1,066 ) (515 ) Other gain on assets 28 1,051 Impairment loss on sale of vessels (13,310 ) (14,239 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — 1,715 EBITDA $ 58,019 $ 29,952 Impairment loss on sale of vessels 13,310 14,239 Other items from affiliates — 4,679 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,329 $ 48,870

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 June 30,

2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,514 $ 46,204 Net cash used in investing activities $ (22,750 ) $ (35,878 ) Net cash used in by financing activities $ (19,522 ) $ (17,033 ) Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income June 30, June 30, Six Months Ended 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income $ 2,947 $ 1,423 Depreciation and amortization 14,380 12,468 Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs 3,721 4,007 Interest expense and finance cost, net 19,242 12,076 Income tax benefit (1,079 ) (628 ) EBITDA $ 39,211 $ 29,346 EXHIBIT II Owned Vessels Vessel Name Vessel Type Year Built Deadweight

(in metric tons) Navios Serenity Handysize 2011 34,690 Navios Vector Ultra Handymax 2002 50,296 Navios Meridian Ultra Handymax 2002 50,316 Navios Mercator Ultra Handymax 2002 53,553 Navios Arc Ultra Handymax 2003 53,514 Navios Hios Ultra Handymax 2003 55,180 Navios Kypros Ultra Handymax 2003 55,222 Navios Astra Ultra Handymax 2006 53,468 Navios Ulysses Ultra Handymax 2007 55,728 Navios Celestial Ultra Handymax 2009 58,063 Navios Vega Ultra Handymax 2009 58,792 Navios Magellan Panamax 2000 74,333 Navios Star Panamax 2002 76,662 Navios Amitie Panamax 2005 75,395 Navios Northern Star Panamax 2005 75,395 Navios Taurus Panamax 2005 76,596 Navios Asteriks Panamax 2005 76,801 Navios Galileo Panamax 2006 76,596 N Amalthia Panamax 2006 75,318 N Bonanza Panamax 2006 76,596 Navios Avior Panamax 2012 81,355 Navios Centaurus Panamax 2012 81,472 Navios Sphera(4) Panamax 2016 84,872 Navios Equator Prosper Capesize 2000 171,191 Navios Stellar Capesize 2009 169,001 Navios Bonavis Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Happiness Capesize 2009 180,022 Navios Phoenix Capesize 2009 180,242 Navios Lumen Capesize 2009 180,661 Navios Antares Capesize 2010 169,059 Navios Etoile Capesize 2010 179,234 Navios Bonheur Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Altamira Capesize 2011 179,165 Navios Azimuth Capesize 2011 179,169 Navios Ray Capesize 2012 179,515 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,336 Navios Mars(4) Capesize 2016 181,259 Long term Chartered-in Fleet in Operation Vessel Name Vessel Type Year

Built Deadweight

(in metric tons) Purchase

Option(1) Navios Lyra Handysize 2012 34,718 Yes (2) Navios Primavera(5) Ultra Handymax 2007 53,464 Yes Mercury Ocean Ultra Handymax 2008 53,452 No Kouju Lily Ultra Handymax 2011 58,872 No Navios Oriana Ultra Handymax 2012 61,442 Yes Navios Mercury Ultra Handymax 2013 61,393 Yes Navios Venus Ultra Handymax 2015 61,339 Yes Osmarine Panamax 2006 76,000 No Navios Aldebaran Panamax 2008 76,500 Yes KM Imabari Panamax 2009 76,619 No Navios Marco Polo Panamax 2011 80,647 Yes Navios Southern Star Panamax 2013 82,224 Yes Sea Victory Panamax 2014 77,095 Yes Elsa S Panamax 2015 80,954 No Navios Amber Panamax 2015 80,994 Yes Navios Sky Panamax 2015 82,056 Yes Navios Coral Panamax 2016 84,904 Yes Navios Citrine Panamax 2017 81,626 Yes Navios Dolphin Panamax 2017 81,630 Yes Mont Blanc Hawk Panamax 2017 81,638 No Cassiopeia Ocean Panamax 2018 82,069 No Pacific Explorer Capesize 2007 177,000 No King Ore Capesize 2010 176,800 Yes Navios Koyo Capesize 2011 181,415 Yes Navios Obeliks Capesize 2012 181,415 Yes Dream Canary Capesize 2015 180,528 Yes Dream Coral Capesize 2015 181,249 Yes Navios Felix Capesize 2016 181,221 Yes Long term Chartered-in Fleet to be delivered Vessel Name Vessel Type Delivery date Deadweight

(in metric tons) Purchase

Option(1) Navios Gemini Panamax Q4 2018 81,500 No(3) Navios Horizon I Panamax Q1 2019 81,500 No(3) Long term Bareboat Chartered-in Fleet to be delivered Vessel Name Vessel Type Delivery date Deadweight

(in metric tons) Purchase

Option(1) TBN Panamax Q3 2019 82,000 Yes TBN Panamax Q4 2019 82,000 Yes TBN Panamax Q4 2019 81,000 Yes TBN Panamax Q1 2020 82,000 Yes TBN Panamax Q2 2020 81,000 Yes

(1) Generally, Navios Holdings may exercise its purchase option after three to five years of service. (2) Navios Holdings holds the initial 50% purchase option on the vessel. (3) Navios Holdings has the right of first refusal and profit share on sale of vessel. (4) Agreed to be sold to Navios Partners. (5) Purchase option already exercised, the vessel is not yet delivered to owned fleet

