Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
0
08/23/2018 | 01:35pm CEST
Revenue
$248.9 million for H1 2018
$132.1 million for Q2 2018
Cash from operating activities
$29.5 million for H1 2018
$11.7 million for Q2 2018
Adjusted EBITDA
$71.3 million for H1 2018
$43.2 million for Q2 2018
$79.0 million agreement to sell two vessels
$31.8 million full prepayment of outstanding bank debt associated with the two vessels
$47.2 million cash on balance sheet
Fleet renewal (2017-2018YTD)
9% increase in capacity
15% decrease in average age
MONACO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings" or "the Company") (NYSE:NM), a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018.
Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with the results of Q2 and H1 of 2018, for which we reported Adjusted EBITDA of $43.2 million and $71.3 million, respectively. Our Adjusted EBITDA was 38% and 46% higher than the second quarter of 2017 and the first half of 2017 respectively."
Angeliki Frangou continued, "Navios controls 70 dry bulk vessels with an average age of 7.8 years. Over the past 18 months, we renewed and expanded our fleet, decreasing fleet age by 15% and increasing fleet size by 9%. Much of this we accomplished using minimal capital by increasing our charter-in fleet, often with purchase options. We are now experiencing the positive effects of healthier charter markets on our business results."
HIGHLIGHTS – RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Fleet Update
Renewal and Expansion
In August 2018, Navios Holdings exercised the option to acquire Navios Primavera, a 2007-built, 53,464 dwt chartered-in vessel for an estimated purchase price of approximately $10.5 million to be determined on the actual delivery date of the vessel, which is expected within the fourth quarter of 2018.
In August 2018, Navios Holdings agreed to charter-in one Kamsarmax vessel under a ten-year bareboat charter with a purchase option. This vessel is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2020. The transaction is subject to completion of definitive documentation.
Sale of vessels
In July 2018, Navios Holdings agreed to sell the Navios Mars, a 2016-built Capesize vessel of 181,259 dwt, and the Navios Sphera, a 2016-built Panamax vessel of 84,872 dwt, to its affiliate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) for a sale price of $79.0 million.
Part of the sale proceeds will be used for the full prepayment of the $31.8 million outstanding bank debt of the two vessels, while the remaining $47.2 million will be cash on our balance sheet. The vessels are expected to be delivered to Navios Partners within the third quarter of 2018.
In July 2018, Navios Holdings completed the sale to an unrelated party of the Navios Achilles, a 2001-built Ultra-Handymax vessel of 52,063 dwt for a total net sale price of $8.1 million, paid in cash.
Following fleet activities during the period 2017-2018YTD, the average age of Navios Holdings’ fleet has decreased by 15%, basis fully delivered fleet, and the capacity of the fleet has increased by 9%.
Capturing market recovery
Navios Holdings controls a fleet of 70 vessels totaling 7.1 million dwt, of which 35 are owned and 35 are chartered-in under long-term charters (collectively, the "Core Fleet"). The fleet consists of 20 Capesize, 32 Panamax, 16 Ultra-Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.8 years, basis fully delivered fleet.
Navios Holdings has 22,831 total available days for 2018 (excluding the fleet of Navios Logistics and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment) and 11,482 available days for H2 2018.
The average TCE rate we achieved for the second quarter of 2018 was $11,791 per day, 29% higher than the same quarter of last year. For the second half of 2018, we achieved a TCE of $11,412 per day, 34% higher than the first half of 2017.
As of August 16, 2018, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 87.5% of available days for the remaining six months of 2018, out of which 50.1% on fixed rate and 37.4% on index or profit sharing. The above figures do not include the fleet of Navios Logistics and vessels servicing contracts of affreightment.
Exhibit II provides certain details of the Core Fleet of Navios Holdings. It does not include the fleet of Navios Logistics.
Earnings Highlights
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitution for Navios Holdings’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
See Exhibit I under the heading, “Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” for a discussion of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics), and EBITDA of Navios Logistics (on a stand-alone basis), and a reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable measures calculated under U.S. GAAP.
Second Quarter 2018 and 2017 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):
The second quarter 2018 and 2017 information presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.
Three Month Period Ended
Three Month Period Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
$
132,051
$
118,618
Net Loss
$
(25,292
)
$
(37,258
)
Adjusted Net Loss
$
(18,697
)
(1
)
$
(27,438
)
(2
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
11,708
$
20,519
EBITDA
$
36,636
$
21,518
Adjusted EBITDA
$
43,231
(1
)
$
31,338
(2
)
Basic Loss per Share
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.34
)
Adjusted Basic Loss per Share
$
(0.18
)
(1
)
$
(0.26
)
(2
)
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2018 exclude a $6.6 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Achilles.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2017 exclude (i) a $5.1 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Horizon and (ii) $4.7 million non-cash impairment losses relating to our affiliates. Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the three months ended June 30, 2017 also excludes a gain of $0.5 million following the completion of the Series G and H Exchange Program.
Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $72.0 million, as compared to $59.2 million for the same period during 2017. The increase in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in the time charter equivalent (“TCE”) per day by 28.7% to $11,791 per day in the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $9,163 per day in the same period of 2017.
Revenue from the logistics business was $60.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $59.4 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $8.2 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to the commencement of operations at the new iron ore terminal and (ii) a $0.5 million increase in sales of products mainly due to an increase in the Paraguayan liquid port's price of products sold. The overall increase was partially mitigated by (i) a $4.0 million decrease in revenue from the barge business mainly related to liquid cargo transportation and (ii) a $4.0 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to a decrease in operating days.
Net Loss of Navios Holdings was $25.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $37.3 million for the same period in 2017. Net Loss was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss of Navios Holdings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $18.7 million, as compared to $27.4 million for the same period in 2017. The $8.7 million decrease in Adjusted Net Loss was mainly due to (i) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA by $11.9 million; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization by $1.6 million; (iii) a decrease in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs of $0.6 million; and (iv) an increase in income tax benefit of $0.4 million. This overall decrease of $14.5 million was partially mitigated by (i) an increase in interest expense and finance cost, net by $5.7 million; and (ii) an increase in share-based compensation expense of $0.1 million.
Net Income of Navios Logistics was $4.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the three months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $11.9 million to $43.2 million, as compared to $31.3 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $13.5 million increase in revenue; (ii) a $6.5 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs); (iii) a $0.2 million decrease in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses; and (iv) a $0.2 million decrease in net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. This overall increase of $20.4 million was partially mitigated by (i) a $3.9 million decrease in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies; (ii) a $2.2 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses); (iii) a $1.7 million decrease in gain on debt extinguishment; and (iv) a $0.7 million increase in other expense, net.
EBITDA of Navios Logistics was $22.4 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $19.3 million for the same period in 2017.
First Half of 2018 and 2017 Results (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data and unless otherwise stated):
The information for the six month period ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 presented below was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.
Six Month Period Ended
Six Month Period Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
$
248,933
$
213,964
Net Loss
$
(66,149
)
$
(85,977
)
Adjusted Net Loss
$
(52,839
)
(1
)
$
(67,059
)
(2
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
29,514
$
46,204
EBITDA
$
58,019
$
29,952
Adjusted EBITDA
$
71,329
(1
)
$
48,870
(2
)
Basic Loss per Share
$
(0.60
)
$
(0.79
)
Adjusted Basic Loss per Share
$
(0.49
)
(1
)
$
(0.63
)
(2
)
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 exclude a $13.3 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Herakles and Navios Achilles.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2017 exclude (i) a $14.2 million impairment loss relating to the sale of Navios Ionian and Navios Horizon and (ii) $4.7 million non-cash impairment losses relating to our affiliates. Adjusted Basic Loss per Share for the six months ended June 30, 2017 also excludes a gain of $0.5 million following the completion of the Series G and H Exchange Program.
Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $136.6 million, as compared to $110.8 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in dry bulk revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in TCE per day by 34.0% to $11,412 per day in the first half of 2018, as compared to $8,519 per day in the same period in 2017.
Revenue from the logistics business was $112.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $103.2 million for the same period in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to (i) a $17.0 million increase in revenue from the port terminal business mainly due to the commencement of operations at the new iron ore terminal and (ii) a $0.9 million increase in sales of products mainly due to an increase in the price of products sold in the Paraguayan liquid port. The overall increase was partially mitigated by (i) a $6.1 million decrease in revenue from the barge business mainly related to liquid cargo transportation and (ii) a $2.7 million decrease in revenue from the cabotage business mainly due to fewer operating days and lower rates.
Net Loss of Navios Holdings was $66.1 million for six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $86.0 million for the same period in 2017. Net Loss was affected by items described in the table above. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss of Navios Holdings for six months ended June 30, 2018 was $52.8 million, as compared to $67.1 million for the same period in 2017. The $14.3 million decrease in Adjusted Net Loss was mainly due to (i) an increase in Adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million; (ii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization of $1.1 million; (iii) a decrease of $0.7 million in amortization for deferred drydock and special survey costs; and (iv) an increase in income tax benefit of $0.4 million. This overall decrease was partially offset by (i) an increase in interest expense and finance cost, net of $10.1 million; and (ii) an increase of $0.2 million in share-based compensation expense.
Net Income of Navios Logistics was $2.9 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $22.4 million to $71.3 million, as compared to $48.9 million for the same period in 2017. The $22.4 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $34.9 million increase in revenue; and (ii) a $12.6 million decrease in direct vessel expenses (excluding the amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs). This overall increase was partially offset by (i) a $15.5 million decrease in equity in net earnings from affiliated companies; (ii) a $4.2 million increase in other expense, net; (iii) a $2.5 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expenses); (iv) a $1.7 million decrease in gain on debt extinguishment; (v) a $0.6 million increase in time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses; and (vi) a $0.6 million increase in net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest.
EBITDA of Navios Logistics was $39.2 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $29.3 million for the same period in 2017.
Fleet Summary Data:
The following table reflects certain key indicators indicative of the performance of Navios Holdings' dry bulk operations (excluding the Navios Logistics fleet) and its fleet performance for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Three Month
Three Month
Six Month
Six Month
Period Ended
Period Ended
Period Ended
Period Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Available Days (1)
5,810
5,968
11,349
11,771
Operating Days (2)
5,800
5,963
11,315
11,752
Fleet Utilization (3)
99.8%
99.9%
99.7%
99.8%
Equivalent Vessels (4)
64
66
63
65
TCE (5)
$
11,791
$
9,163
$
11,412
$
8,519
(1)
Available days for the fleet are total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Holdings' possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydocking or special surveys and ballast days relating to voyages. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which vessels should be capable of generating revenues.
(2)
Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire due to any reason, including unforeseen circumstances. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.
(3)
Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Holdings' vessels were available for generating revenue, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels.
(4)
Equivalent Vessels is defined as the total available days during a relevant period divided by the number of days of this period.
(5)
TCE is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a relevant period divided by the number of available days during the period.
Conference Call:
As previously announced, Navios Holdings will host a conference call today, August 23, 2018, at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018.
A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.
Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Thursday, August 23, 2018, at 8:30 am ET Call Title: Navios Holdings Q2 2018 Financial Results Conference Call US Dial In: +1.877.480.3873 International Dial In: +1.404.665.9927 Conference ID: 523 9529
The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:
US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367 International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406 Conference ID: 523 9529
This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.
About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a global, vertically integrated seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings please visit our website: www.navios.com.
About Navios South American Logistics Inc.
Navios South American Logistics Inc. is one of the largest logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America, focusing on the Hidrovia region river system, the main navigable river system in the region, and on cabotage trades along the eastern coast of South America. Navios Logistics serves the storage and marine transportation needs of its petroleum, agricultural and mining customers through its port terminals, river barge and coastal cabotage operations. For more information about Navios Logistics please visit its website: www.navios-logistics.com.
About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates container and dry bulk vessels. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-mlp.com.
About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation
Navios Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit its website: www.navios-acquisition.com.
About Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P.
Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-midstream.com.
About Navios Maritime Containers Inc.
Navios Maritime Containers Inc. (N-OTC:NMCI) is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit its website at www.navios-containers.com.
Forward Looking Statements - Safe Harbor
This press release and our earnings call contain and will contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, including cash flow generation for the remainder of 2018, future contracted revenues, potential capital gains, our ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and any market recovery, and Navios Holdings' growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and time charters. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Holdings at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Holdings believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Holdings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry cargo shipping sector in general and the demand for our Panamax, Capesize and Ultra Handymax vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry cargo carriers vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Holdings operates, the value of our publicly traded subsidiaries, risks associated with operations outside the United States, Vale’s obligations under the Vale port contract, and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 20-F and Forms 6-K. Navios Holdings expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Holdings' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Holdings makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common stock.
NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars — except share and per share data)
Three Month Period Ended June 30, 2018
Three Month Period Ended June 30, 2017
Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2018
Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
$
132,051
$
118,618
$
248,933
$
213,964
Administrative fee revenue from affiliates
7,126
5,360
14,131
10,658
Time charter, voyage and logistics business expenses
(53,888
)
(54,078
)
(105,383
)
(104,804
)
Direct vessel expenses(1)
(24,533
)
(31,783
)
(48,797
)
(61,827
)
General and administrative expenses incurred on behalf of affiliates
(7,126
)
(5,360
)
(14,131
)
(10,658
)
General and administrative expenses(2)
(8,327
)
(6,108
)
(15,254
)
(12,492
)
Depreciation and amortization
(24,537
)
(26,091
)
(50,603
)
(51,714
)
Interest expense and finance cost, net
(33,253
)
(27,565
)
(65,063
)
(54,987
)
Impairment losses
(6,595
)
(5,141
)
(13,310
)
(14,239
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
1,715
—
1,715
Other expense, net
(2,242
)
(1,523
)
(7,061
)
(2,878
)
Loss before equity in net earnings of affiliated companies
(21,324
)
(31,956
)
(56,538
)
(87,262
)
Equity in net (losses)/ earnings of affiliated companies
(3,025
)
(3,775
)
(9,489
)
1,307
Loss before taxes
$
(24,349
)
$
(35,731
)
$
(66,027
)
$
(85,955
)
Income tax benefit
502
76
944
493
Net loss
(23,847
)
(35,655
)
(65,083
)
(85,462
)
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
(1,445
)
(1,603
)
(1,066
)
(515
)
Net loss attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders
$
(25,292
)
$
(37,258
)
$
(66,149
)
$
(85,977
)
Loss attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(27,856
)
$
(39,414
)
$
(71,262
)
$
(90,777
)
Basic and diluted net losses per share attributable to Navios Holdings common stockholders
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.34
)
$
(0.60
)
$
(0.79
)
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted
119,423,135
116,051,809
119,422,969
115,612,780
(1)
Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $14.6 million and $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively and $29.4 million and $36.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
(2)
Includes expenses of Navios Logistics of $4.0 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively and $7.9 million and $7.6 million for six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC. Other Financial Data
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
$
121,432
$
134,190
Other current assets
130,272
121,886
Deposits for vessels, port terminals and other fixed assets
8,255
36,849
Vessels, port terminal and other fixed assets, net
1,788,936
1,809,225
Other non-current assets
250,207
251,073
Goodwill and other intangibles
274,026
276,758
Total assets
$
2,573,128
$
2,629,981
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities, including current portion of long-term debt, net
247,470
236,194
Senior and ship mortgage notes, net
1,304,608
1,301,999
Long-term debt, net of current portion
330,870
346,604
Other non-current liabilities
135,779
128,020
Total stockholders’ equity
554,401
617,164
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,573,128
$
2,629,981
Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share are “non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” and should not be used in isolation or considered substitutes for net income/ (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
EBITDA represents net (loss)/income attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization, before income taxes and before stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, excluding certain items as described under “Earnings Highlights”. Adjusted Loss and Adjusted Basic Loss per Share represent Net Loss and Basic Loss per Share, excluding certain items as described under “Earnings Highlights”. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as liquidity measures and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of (i) net increase/(decrease) in operating assets, (ii) net (increase)/decrease in operating liabilities, (iii) net interest cost, (iv) deferred finance charges and gains/(losses) on bond and debt extinguishment, (v) (provision)/recovery for losses on accounts receivable, (vi) equity in affiliates, net of dividends received, (vii) payments for drydock and special survey costs, (viii) noncontrolling interest, (ix) gain/ (loss) on sale of assets/ subsidiaries, (x) unrealized (loss)/gain on derivatives, and (xi) loss on sale and reclassification to earnings of available-for-sale securities and impairment charges. Navios Holdings believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and represents useful information to investors regarding Navios Holdings’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and pay dividends. Navios Holdings also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used (i) by prospective and current lessors as well as potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented to provide additional information with respect to the ability of Navios Holdings to satisfy its respective obligations, including debt service, capital expenditures, working capital requirements and pay dividends. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as measures of operating results and the ability to meet debt service requirements, the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA used here may not be comparable to those used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and therefore, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Holdings’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt and other financing arrangements; and (iii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, among others, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Holdings’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.
Navios Logistics EBITDA is used to measure its operating performance.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Navios Holdings (including Navios Logistics) and EBITDA of Navios Logistics on a stand-alone basis:
Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations
June 30,
June 30,
Three Months Ended
2018
2017
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
11,708
$
20,519
Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets
5,711
(11,280
)
Net increase in operating liabilities
(146
)
(2,329
)
Net interest cost
33,253
27,564
Deferred finance charges
(2,003
)
(1,465
)
(Provision)/ recovery for losses on accounts receivable
(379
)
230
Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received
(4,384
)
(7,812
)
Payments for drydock and special survey costs
916
1,099
Noncontrolling interest
(1,445
)
(1,603
)
Other gain on assets
—
21
Impairment loss on sale of vessels
(6,595
)
(5,141
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
1,715
EBITDA
$
36,636
$
21,518
Impairment loss on sale of vessels
6,595
5,141
Other items from affiliates
—
4,679
Adjusted EBITDA
$
43,231
$
31,338
Three Month Period Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
11,708
$
20,519
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(5,250
)
$
(12,901
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(6,879
)
$
(11,138
)
Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net income
June 30,
June 30,
Three Months Ended
2018
2017
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income
$
3,994
$
4,430
Depreciation and amortization
7,152
6,378
Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs
1,831
2,309
Interest expense and finance cost, net
9,997
6,295
Income tax benefit
(569
)
(144
)
EBITDA
$
22,405
$
19,268
Navios Holdings Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Cash from Operations
June 30,
June 30,
Six Months Ended
2018
2017
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
29,514
$
46,204
Net increase/(decrease) in operating assets
9,333
(39,416
)
Net increase in operating liabilities
(21,781
)
(17,019
)
Net interest cost
65,063
54,986
Deferred finance charges
(3,645
)
(2,854
)
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
(812
)
(24
)
Equity in affiliates, net of dividends received
(11,321
)
(6,991
)
Payments for drydock and special survey costs
6,016
7,054
Noncontrolling interest
(1,066
)
(515
)
Other gain on assets
28
1,051
Impairment loss on sale of vessels
(13,310
)
(14,239
)
Gain on debt extinguishment
—
1,715
EBITDA
$
58,019
$
29,952
Impairment loss on sale of vessels
13,310
14,239
Other items from affiliates
—
4,679
Adjusted EBITDA
$
71,329
$
48,870
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
29,514
$
46,204
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(22,750
)
$
(35,878
)
Net cash used in by financing activities
$
(19,522
)
$
(17,033
)
Navios Logistics EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income
June 30,
June 30,
Six Months Ended
2018
2017
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net income
$
2,947
$
1,423
Depreciation and amortization
14,380
12,468
Amortization of deferred drydock and special survey costs
3,721
4,007
Interest expense and finance cost, net
19,242
12,076
Income tax benefit
(1,079
)
(628
)
EBITDA
$
39,211
$
29,346
EXHIBIT II
Owned Vessels
Vessel Name
Vessel Type
Year Built
Deadweight (in metric tons)
Navios Serenity
Handysize
2011
34,690
Navios Vector
Ultra Handymax
2002
50,296
Navios Meridian
Ultra Handymax
2002
50,316
Navios Mercator
Ultra Handymax
2002
53,553
Navios Arc
Ultra Handymax
2003
53,514
Navios Hios
Ultra Handymax
2003
55,180
Navios Kypros
Ultra Handymax
2003
55,222
Navios Astra
Ultra Handymax
2006
53,468
Navios Ulysses
Ultra Handymax
2007
55,728
Navios Celestial
Ultra Handymax
2009
58,063
Navios Vega
Ultra Handymax
2009
58,792
Navios Magellan
Panamax
2000
74,333
Navios Star
Panamax
2002
76,662
Navios Amitie
Panamax
2005
75,395
Navios Northern Star
Panamax
2005
75,395
Navios Taurus
Panamax
2005
76,596
Navios Asteriks
Panamax
2005
76,801
Navios Galileo
Panamax
2006
76,596
N Amalthia
Panamax
2006
75,318
N Bonanza
Panamax
2006
76,596
Navios Avior
Panamax
2012
81,355
Navios Centaurus
Panamax
2012
81,472
Navios Sphera(4)
Panamax
2016
84,872
Navios Equator Prosper
Capesize
2000
171,191
Navios Stellar
Capesize
2009
169,001
Navios Bonavis
Capesize
2009
180,022
Navios Happiness
Capesize
2009
180,022
Navios Phoenix
Capesize
2009
180,242
Navios Lumen
Capesize
2009
180,661
Navios Antares
Capesize
2010
169,059
Navios Etoile
Capesize
2010
179,234
Navios Bonheur
Capesize
2010
179,259
Navios Altamira
Capesize
2011
179,165
Navios Azimuth
Capesize
2011
179,169
Navios Ray
Capesize
2012
179,515
Navios Gem
Capesize
2014
181,336
Navios Mars(4)
Capesize
2016
181,259
Long term Chartered-in Fleet in Operation
Vessel Name
Vessel Type
Year Built
Deadweight (in metric tons)
Purchase Option(1)
Navios Lyra
Handysize
2012
34,718
Yes (2)
Navios Primavera(5)
Ultra Handymax
2007
53,464
Yes
Mercury Ocean
Ultra Handymax
2008
53,452
No
Kouju Lily
Ultra Handymax
2011
58,872
No
Navios Oriana
Ultra Handymax
2012
61,442
Yes
Navios Mercury
Ultra Handymax
2013
61,393
Yes
Navios Venus
Ultra Handymax
2015
61,339
Yes
Osmarine
Panamax
2006
76,000
No
Navios Aldebaran
Panamax
2008
76,500
Yes
KM Imabari
Panamax
2009
76,619
No
Navios Marco Polo
Panamax
2011
80,647
Yes
Navios Southern Star
Panamax
2013
82,224
Yes
Sea Victory
Panamax
2014
77,095
Yes
Elsa S
Panamax
2015
80,954
No
Navios Amber
Panamax
2015
80,994
Yes
Navios Sky
Panamax
2015
82,056
Yes
Navios Coral
Panamax
2016
84,904
Yes
Navios Citrine
Panamax
2017
81,626
Yes
Navios Dolphin
Panamax
2017
81,630
Yes
Mont Blanc Hawk
Panamax
2017
81,638
No
Cassiopeia Ocean
Panamax
2018
82,069
No
Pacific Explorer
Capesize
2007
177,000
No
King Ore
Capesize
2010
176,800
Yes
Navios Koyo
Capesize
2011
181,415
Yes
Navios Obeliks
Capesize
2012
181,415
Yes
Dream Canary
Capesize
2015
180,528
Yes
Dream Coral
Capesize
2015
181,249
Yes
Navios Felix
Capesize
2016
181,221
Yes
Long term Chartered-in Fleet to be delivered
Vessel Name
Vessel Type
Delivery date
Deadweight (in metric tons)
Purchase Option(1)
Navios Gemini
Panamax
Q4 2018
81,500
No(3)
Navios Horizon I
Panamax
Q1 2019
81,500
No(3)
Long term Bareboat Chartered-in Fleet to be delivered
Vessel Name
Vessel Type
Delivery date
Deadweight (in metric tons)
Purchase Option(1)
TBN
Panamax
Q3 2019
82,000
Yes
TBN
Panamax
Q4 2019
82,000
Yes
TBN
Panamax
Q4 2019
81,000
Yes
TBN
Panamax
Q1 2020
82,000
Yes
TBN
Panamax
Q2 2020
81,000
Yes
(1)
Generally, Navios Holdings may exercise its purchase option after three to five years of service.
(2)
Navios Holdings holds the initial 50% purchase option on the vessel.
(3)
Navios Holdings has the right of first refusal and profit share on sale of vessel.
(4)
Agreed to be sold to Navios Partners.
(5)
Purchase option already exercised, the vessel is not yet delivered to owned fleet