Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MONACO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") (NYSE: NM) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Holdings’ website www.navios.com under the "Investors" section.

Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Holdings at:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
Attn: 20-F Request
7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne
Office 11B2
MC 98000 Monaco

Tel: +1.212.906.8643
Email: investors@navios.com

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) is a global seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings, please visit our website: www.navios.com.

Contact:
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
+1.212.906.8643
investors@navios.com

