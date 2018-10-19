Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announce Filing of F-1 for Direct Listing of Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

MONACO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, and Navios Maritime Containers Inc. (“Navios Containers”) (Oslo OTC: NMCI), a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced today that Navios Partners plans to distribute approximately 2.5% of the outstanding equity of Navios Containers to unitholders of Navios Partners in connection with the proposed listing of Navios Containers on a U.S. stock exchange as set forth in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Following the distribution, Navios Partners will own approximately 33.5% of the equity in Navios Containers. It is anticipated that approximately 855,050 shares of common equity of Navios Containers will be distributed by Navios Partners to its unitholders, with the actual number of shares of common equity distributed depending on the number of units of Navios Partners that are issued and outstanding on the record date.

The common shares of common equity may not be distributed before the Navios Containers’ registration statement on Form F-1 has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that Navios Partners’ distribution will occur on the terms contained in this release or that Navios Containers’ listing will be achieved. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution may be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus related to the distribution may be obtained from by contacting Navios Maritime Partners L.P. at the telephone numbers or email addresses set forth at the end of this release.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com .

About Navios Maritime Containers Inc.

Navios Maritime Containers Inc. is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “may”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding expected revenue and time charters.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made.

With Respect to Navios Partners : Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry cargo shipping sector in general and the demand for our Panamax, Capesize, Ultra-Handymax and Container vessels in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry cargo carriers and container vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

With Respect to Navios Containers : Although Navios Containers believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Containers. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to future vessel acquisitions, the quality of the Fleet and the market for the fleet vessels, the uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the container shipping sector in general, fluctuations in charter rates for container carrier vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operating costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew wages, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance, and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Containers operates, and risks associated with global operations. Navios Containers expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Containers’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Containers makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its shares of common equity.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1.212.906.8645

Investors@navios-mlp.com

Navios Maritime Containers, Inc.

+1.212.906.8648

Investors@navios-containers.com