Navistar International : ANNOUNCES NEW FACILITY FOR ITS NEXT EMOBILITY SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT IN ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH.

08/14/2020 | 11:58am EDT

NAVISTAR ANNOUNCES NEW FACILITY FOR ITS NEXT EMOBILITY SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT IN ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH.

Rochester Hills, Mich. (August 14, 2020) - Today Navistar announced a new facility in Rochester Hills, Michigan, which will house its NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit. The building, which is about 30 miles north of Detroit, will serve as the technical lead location for NEXT and will include design, engineering and analysis of all its electric vehicles and batteries.

'We are very happy to announce the new home for NEXT in Rochester Hills,' said Gary Horvat, vice president, eMobility, Navistar. 'We look forward to joining this community as we create what will be the epicenter of everything that we do in electrification.'

The 19,000 sq. ft. facility at 1885 Enterprise Drive will have roughly 50 highly skilled employees focused on eMobility-specific engineering roles covering areas such as high voltage systems, batteries, power electronics, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, electric vehicle hardware and software integration.

The company is now in the process of filling positions and will be moving into the facility over the next several months while following current health and safety standards. Currently, NEXT employees are based at Navistar's corporate headquarters in Lisle, Illinois.

Launched in October, NEXT is Navistar's eMobility solutions business unit focused on delivering customized electrification solutions in the truck and school bus markets through its '4 Cs' approach - Consulting, Charging, Construction and Connecting. Since its launch, the company has showcased its prototype electric medium-duty International® eMV™ Series vehicle as well as its electric school bus at various trade shows across the United States.

For additional information about NEXT, visit https://www.navistar.com/navistar/next

Disclaimer

Navistar International Corporation published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 15:57:09 UTC
