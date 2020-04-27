Navistar International : Announces Closing Of $600 Million Offering Of 9.500% Senior Secured Notes

LISLE, Ill., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) ("Navistar") today announced the completion of its private offering of $600 million of its 9.500% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "notes") at an issue price of 100.0% of the aggregate principal amount of the notes. The offering was upsized to $600 million from the previously announced offering size of $500 million. Navistar expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, the guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

