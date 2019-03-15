Log in
Navistar International : Friedrich Baumann Named Navistar President Of Aftersales

0
03/15/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

LISLE, Ill., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced that Friedrich Baumann has been named president of Aftersales, a new role at the company. Additionally, Baumann will continue to be Navistar's TRATON alliance liaison. Previously, Baumann was the company's senior vice president, Strategy and Planning.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.)

The new Aftersales business will manage every facet of the business after the sale of the truck, including oversight of parts and service, Uptime, warranty and dealer development. Aftersales continues to be a critical aspect of the value chain for Navistar, and this enhanced alignment of multiple critical functions will drive improved customer Uptime.

"Friedrich brings an unparalleled, rich set of experiences to lead Navistar's new Aftersales business," said Troy A. Clarke, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "In this role he will transform our dealer and service network into an industry leader. Additionally, Friedrich will continue to oversee the company's alliance with TRATON, which has already achieved significant savings through the Procurement JV and will deliver heightened levels of vertical integration as we leverage our global partners." 

"I am eager to lead Navistar's new Aftersales business unit with the specific goal of leading the industry in terms of customer Uptime and dealer performance," said Baumann. "Aftersales is not only a critical element in surpassing customers' expectations in terms of Uptime, but also a driver of revenue growth for both the company and our dealer network."

Baumann joined Navistar in April of 2018 as senior vice president, Strategy and Planning, after a 24-year career at Daimler Trucks, including the last six years as senior vice president of Daimler Trucks North America's aftermarket business.

About Navistar
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friedrich-baumann-named-navistar-president-of-aftersales-300813200.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
