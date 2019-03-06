Navistar International : INTERNATIONAL TRUCK ANNOUNCES DIAMOND PARTNER PROGRAM, SHOWCASES COMPLETE VOCATIONAL PRODUCT LINEUP AT THE WORK TRUCK SHOW

INTERNATIONAL TRUCK ANNOUNCES DIAMOND PARTNER PROGRAM, SHOWCASES COMPLETE VOCATIONAL PRODUCT LINEUP AT THE WORK TRUCK SHOW

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (March 6, 2019) - With its complete vocational product lineup on display, International Truck today announced the launch of its Diamond Partner Program at the 2019 Work Truck Show.

The program focuses on connecting truck equipment manufacturers (TEMs) with International® dealers and providing them with a wide range of benefits that are aimed at streamlining installation efforts, improving communication, offering best-in-class body builder resources, providing spec optimization, and building stronger relationships.

'We believe that driving collaboration between the dealer and the TEM is how you succeed in the vocational truck business,' said Mark Stasell, vice president, Vocational Truck, Navistar. 'The Diamond Partner Program encourages these interactions in a way that completely changes the way that we and our dealers work with TEMs.'

TEMs that are part of the Diamond Partner Program receive a number of perks including process, commercial and technical benefits. These benefits include:

International will send a cross functional team to review the TEM's chassis specifications to evaluate order content and make recommendations that could remove cost, improve delivery time, and optimize vehicles.

A Diamond Partner is offered the opportunity to host mutual customers for a VIP customer tour of Navistar's World Headquarters in Lisle, Illinois, and a potentially ride and drive event.

TEM technicians are given training on the International® Diamond Logic® electrical system, which integrates with the International® truck chassis to deliver precise, high performance diagnostics and customized solutions utilizing the vehicle's electrical systems. In addition, as part of the program, International will waive the annual payment fee for both its Engine Diagnostic Software and Diamond Logic® Builder, while enrolling members in automatic renewal for uninterrupted access.

All of these benefits are provided completely free of charge to Diamond Partners, and there is no fee for signing up.

The program is just another component of International's strong focus on the Vocational Business; highlighted by its recent full-line product refresh, giving it the industry's most complete vocational lineup. As a backdrop to its press conference, International had the entire lineup on display, showcasing the brand-new International® CV™ Series, an HV™ Series hi rail, an HX® Series roll-off and an MV™ Series service truck and water tanker. In addition, International also exhibited its International® A26 engine, Diamond Logic® electrical system, FleetCharge® and OnCommand® Connection services.

'With our customer-focused approach and our outstanding new products and services, we believe International Truck is better positioned than anyone else to make a big impact on the vocational industry - and the results are already proving that,' said Stasell. 'I'm excited to continue this trajectory and be the very best partner for our customers' businesses.'

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners. SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

