Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navistar International Corp    NAV

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP

(NAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navistar International : INTERNATIONAL TRUCK ANNOUNCES DIAMOND PARTNER PROGRAM, SHOWCASES COMPLETE VOCATIONAL PRODUCT LINEUP AT THE WORK TRUCK SHOW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 09:57am EST

INTERNATIONAL TRUCK ANNOUNCES DIAMOND PARTNER PROGRAM, SHOWCASES COMPLETE VOCATIONAL PRODUCT LINEUP AT THE WORK TRUCK SHOW

With its complete vocational product lineup on display, International Truck today announced the launch of its Diamond Partner Program at the 2019 Work Truck Show.

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (March 6, 2019) - With its complete vocational product lineup on display, International Truck today announced the launch of its Diamond Partner Program at the 2019 Work Truck Show.

The program focuses on connecting truck equipment manufacturers (TEMs) with International® dealers and providing them with a wide range of benefits that are aimed at streamlining installation efforts, improving communication, offering best-in-class body builder resources, providing spec optimization, and building stronger relationships.

'We believe that driving collaboration between the dealer and the TEM is how you succeed in the vocational truck business,' said Mark Stasell, vice president, Vocational Truck, Navistar. 'The Diamond Partner Program encourages these interactions in a way that completely changes the way that we and our dealers work with TEMs.'

TEMs that are part of the Diamond Partner Program receive a number of perks including process, commercial and technical benefits. These benefits include:

  • Application Engineer: When a TEM signs up for the Diamond Partner Program, they are given an assigned application engineer who is responsible for their account.
  • Spec Review: International will send a cross functional team to review the TEM's chassis specifications to evaluate order content and make recommendations that could remove cost, improve delivery time, and optimize vehicles.
  • Joint Customer Events: A Diamond Partner is offered the opportunity to host mutual customers for a VIP customer tour of Navistar's World Headquarters in Lisle, Illinois, and a potentially ride and drive event.
  • Diamond Logic: TEM technicians are given training on the International® Diamond Logic® electrical system, which integrates with the International® truck chassis to deliver precise, high performance diagnostics and customized solutions utilizing the vehicle's electrical systems. In addition, as part of the program, International will waive the annual payment fee for both its Engine Diagnostic Software and Diamond Logic® Builder, while enrolling members in automatic renewal for uninterrupted access.

All of these benefits are provided completely free of charge to Diamond Partners, and there is no fee for signing up.

The program is just another component of International's strong focus on the Vocational Business; highlighted by its recent full-line product refresh, giving it the industry's most complete vocational lineup. As a backdrop to its press conference, International had the entire lineup on display, showcasing the brand-new International® CV™ Series, an HV™ Series hi rail, an HX® Series roll-off and an MV™ Series service truck and water tanker. In addition, International also exhibited its International® A26 engine, Diamond Logic® electrical system, FleetCharge® and OnCommand® Connection services.

'With our customer-focused approach and our outstanding new products and services, we believe International Truck is better positioned than anyone else to make a big impact on the vocational industry - and the results are already proving that,' said Stasell. 'I'm excited to continue this trajectory and be the very best partner for our customers' businesses.'

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

For further information: Media contact: Darwin Minnis, Darwin.Minnis@Navistar.com, 331-332-5243 Investor contact: Marty Ketelaar, Marty.Ketelaar@Navistar.com, 331-332-7280 Web site: www.Navistar.com/newsroom

Disclaimer

Navistar International Corporation published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 14:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL COR
09:57aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : International truck announces diamond partner program, ..
PU
03/05NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : quaterly earnings release
03/04NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : - international truck honors terry minor th..
AQ
02/25NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : To Announce Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results..
PR
02/25NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
02/25VOLKSWAGEN COULD SELL SMALLER TRUCKS : sources
RE
02/25VW could sell smaller trucks stake if markets in a spin - sources
RE
02/21NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Canada Purchases Group Annuity Contracts, Transferring ..
PR
02/14NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
02/05NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : SiriusXM Is Now Standard on All International® Truck On..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 712 M
EBIT 2019 721 M
Net income 2019 359 M
Debt 2019 2 941 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,47
P/E ratio 2020 11,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 3 719 M
Chart NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Navistar International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,9 $
Spread / Average Target -1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Troy A. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Persio V. Lisboa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Gerhardt Borst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie Ragland Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent J. Intrieri Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP44.86%3 719
KOMATSU LTD21.79%24 085
PACCAR18.10%23 504
KUBOTA CORP0.72%16 892
CNH INDUSTRIAL23.01%14 933
EPIROC14.46%12 221
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.