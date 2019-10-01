Log in
Navistar International : International Truck Introduces High Visibility HV® Series at ICUEE

10/01/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY (October 1, 2019) - This week at the 2019 International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition, International Truck introduced a new configuration for its all-wheel drive International® HV® Series, featuring a high visibility hood and set-back axle that allows for improved visibility and maneuverability.

'Our customers are truly at the center of everything we do. We're constantly working with them to find the best solutions for their business,' said Mark Stasell, vice president, Vocational Truck Business, Navistar. 'We received customer feedback requesting improved visibility and maneuverability with vocational fleets, so we immediately started working on plans to make it a reality.'

'The HV Series that you see in our booth today is a direct result of those discussions and of listening to our customers,' Stasell continued.

The high visibility hood and set-back axle are extremely important for the vocational industry, especially for utility companies working in remote areas where a 4x4 chassis and maximum maneuverability are necessary. In addition, the new configuration provides an added level of safety around the vehicle.

'While the performance improvements are obvious, this configuration also helps improve safety around the worksite,' said Stasell. 'Safety is always a top concern, and the improved visibility provides the driver with better awareness of what, and who, is around the vehicle; improving the safety of the driver, the vehicle and everyone on site.'

The new configuration is yet another example of the company doubling down on its efforts to improve its existing presence within the vocational market. Earlier this year, the company launched its Diamond Partner Program, which focuses on building stronger relationships and communication between truck equipment manufacturers and International® dealers. Since its launch in March, the program has accumulated over 130 partners.

'International is not sitting back; we have the best products and the best vocational team in the industry,' said Stasell. 'We are hard at work, listening to our customers and stakeholders to constantly improve. We're extremely excited to have this configuration now available for our customers, and we have a number of other exciting things in the pipeline to continue our journey to becoming the premiere partner for the vocational truck industry.'

#

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contact: Darwin Minnis, Darwin.Minnis@Navistar.com, 331-332-5243
Investor contact: Marty Ketelaar, Marty.Ketelaar@Navistar.com, 331-332-2706
Website: www.Navistar.com/newsroom

Disclaimer

Navistar International Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 16:57:03 UTC
