Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navistar International Corp    NAV

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP

(NAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navistar International : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:25am EST

- Reports first quarter 2019 net income of $11 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, on revenues of $2.4 billion

- Generates $173 million of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, up 66 percent year over year

- Achieves 1.8 share point growth in Core market share, led by a six-point share increase in Class 6/7

LISLE, Ill., March 8, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced first quarter 2019 net income of $11 million, or $0.11per diluted share, compared to a first quarter 2018 net loss of $73 million, or $0.74per diluted share.

Revenues in the quarter were $2.4 billion, a 28 percent increase compared to $1.9 billionin the first quarter last year. The revenue increase was driven by a 50 percent increase in the company's Core volumes, which represent its sales of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United Statesand Canada.

First quarter 2019 EBITDA was $96 million, compared to first quarter 2018 EBITDA of $55 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $173 millionversus $104 millionin first quarter 2018. Results were impacted by certain one-time items, including a non-cash charge related to a Canadian pension annuity transaction of $142 million(or $104 millionafter-tax), and aggregate gains of $59 millionfrom the sales of 70 percent of the Navistar Defense business and the company's ownership interest in the JND joint venture.

Navistar finished the first quarter 2019 with $1.24 billionin consolidated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and $1.19 billionin manufacturing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

'We had our best first quarter since 2010 as customer acceptance of our new products translated to extended gains in our Core market share,' said Troy A. Clarke, Chairman, President and CEO. 'In addition to our ongoing growth in Class 8, our medium-duty market share grew by six points during the quarter, the largest year-over-year medium share gain in the industry.'

The company's first quarter featured a number of positive marketplace developments. Continuing its cadence of new product launches, Navistar unveiled its new International® CV Series line of Class 4/5 vehicles, the only Class 4/5 truck that is designed, distributed and supported by a manufacturer specializing in commercial vehicles. Year-over-year growth in the company's Core market share was up 1.8 points, led by a six-point share increase in Class 6/7, which was attributable to strong sales of the MV® Series of medium-duty trucks. Additionally, the company's International® HX Series and International® HV Series vehicles built improved vocational order share resulting in a strong backlog. The company reported backlog growth of more than 8,000 units in its Core markets, up 18 percent since the end of fourth quarter 2018.

Also in the quarter, the company completed group annuity transactions with two Canadian insurers that transferred $268 millionin pension obligations of defined benefit pension plans in Canada, reducing the company's non-operating financial risk and administrative costs.

Announced just yesterday, Navistar entered a service partnership agreement with Love's Travel Stops, which adds more than 315 Love's Truck Tire Care and Speedco locations to the International® service network, creating the commercial transportation industry's largest service network and bringing the total International® service network to more than 1,000 locations in North America. Building on the company's commitment to Uptime leadership, this partnership will expand customers' access to same-day service for a wide array of light mechanical repairs, and will also provide customers with increased repair velocity, so more customers can get their trucks repaired the same day.

The company reiterated its 2019 industry guidance and raised the following financial guidance:

  • Industry retail deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United Statesand Canadaare forecast to be 395,000 to 425,000 units, with Class 8 retail deliveries of 265,000 to 295,000 units.
  • Revenues are expected to be between $10.75 billionand $11.25 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $850 millionand $900 million.

'As our ongoing improvements demonstrate, the company has strong opportunities to benefit from capturing additional market share, growing parts revenue, improving margins and further de-risking the balance sheet,' Clarke said. 'Given the progress made in the first quarter, and our positive outlook for the remainder of the year, we are confident that 2019 will move Navistar forward on the path to generate superior shareholder returns compared to the industry.'

SEGMENT REVIEW

Summary of Financial Results:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
January 31,

(in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

Sales and revenues, net

$

2,433

$

1,905

Segment Results:

Truck

$

90

$

(7)

Parts

144

137

Global Operations

6

(7)

Financial Services

31

20

Net income (loss)(A)

11

(73)

Diluted income (loss) per share(A)

0.11

(0.74)

________________

(A)

Amounts attributable to Navistar International Corporation.

Truck Segment - Truck segment first quarter 2019 net sales increased 44 percent to $1.8 billion, primarily due to higher volumes in the company's Core markets and an increase in Mexicotruck volumes. This was partially offset by lower defense sales due to the sale of a majority interest in Navistar Defense during the quarter.

The Truck segment profit was $90 millionin the first quarter 2019, versus a loss of $7 millionin the same period one year ago. The improvement was primarily driven by the result of higher volumes in the company's Core markets, partially offset by higher material and freight costs and the impact of the sale of a majority interest in Navistar Defense.

Parts Segment - In the first quarter of 2019, the Parts segment net sales decreased four percent to $548 million, primarily due to the adoption of a new revenue recognition standard and to lower Blue Diamond Parts (BDP) sales, partially offset by higher sales in our North American markets. On a comparable basis, revenues grew one percent year-over-year.

The Parts segment profit was $144 million, up five percent, primarily due to higher U.S. margins and lower intercompany access fees, partially offset by lower BDP volumes and higher freight-related expenses.

Global Operations Segment - In the first quarter of 2019, the Global Operations segment net sales decreased slightly to $73 million, primarily driven by the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar, as the average conversion rate has weakened by 14 percent compared with the prior year period. This was partially offset by higher volumes in our South Americaoperations.

For the first quarter 2019, the Global Operations segment profit was $6 millionversus a $7 millionloss in the first quarter 2018. The increase is primarily driven by higher volumes, higher other income of $5 millionrelated to the sale of the its ownership interest in a joint venture in Chinaand the impact of prior year cost-reduction actions.

Financial Services Segment - In the first quarter of 2019, the Financial Services segment net revenues increased to $74 million, primarily due to higher interest rates and greater average portfolio balances in the U.S. and Mexico.

The Financial Services segment profit increased 55 percent to $31 million, primarily due to higher interest margin from improved funding strategies and income from an intercompany loan. The increase was partially offset by increased depreciation expense on operating leases.

About Navistar
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
 Information provided and statements contained in this report that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this report and the company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this report. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These statements often include words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, plan, estimate, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of performance or results and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. For a further description of these factors, see the risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are many factors that could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. All future written and oral forward-looking statements by us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Except for our ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, we do not have any obligations or intention to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
January 31,

(in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

Sales and revenues

Sales of manufactured products, net

$

2,386

$

1,867

Finance revenues

47

38

Sales and revenues, net

2,433

1,905

Costs and expenses

Costs of products sold

1,979

1,532

Restructuring charges

-

(3)

Asset impairment charges

2

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

186

191

Engineering and product development costs

86

75

Interest expense

85

79

Other expense, net

97

80

Total costs and expenses

2,435

1,956

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates

-

-

Loss before income taxes

(2)

(51)

Income tax benefit (expense)

19

(15)

Net income (loss)

17

(66)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

6

7

Net income (loss) attributable to Navistar International Corporation

$

11

$

(73)

Income (loss) per share attributable to Navistar International Corporation:

Basic:

$

0.11

$

(0.74)

Diluted:

$

0.11

$

(0.74)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

99.1

98.6

Diluted

99.4

98.6

Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

January 31,

October 31,

(in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,201

$

1,320

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

83

62

Marketable securities

41

101

Trade and other receivables, net

429

456

Finance receivables, net

1,818

1,898

Inventories, net

1,211

1,110

Other current assets

291

189

Total current assets

5,074

5,136

Restricted cash

65

63

Trade and other receivables, net

31

49

Finance receivables, net

272

260

Investments in non-consolidated affiliates

32

50

Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,452 and $2,498, respectively)

1,275

1,370

Goodwill

38

38

Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $141 and $140, respectively)

29

30

Deferred taxes, net

123

121

Other noncurrent assets

98

113

Total assets

$

7,037

$

7,230

LIABILITIES and STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt

$

942

$

946

Accounts payable

1,484

1,606

Other current liabilities

1,225

1,255

Total current liabilities

3,651

3,807

Long-term debt

4,552

4,521

Postretirement benefits liabilities

1,961

2,097

Other noncurrent liabilities

686

731

Total liabilities

10,850

11,156

Stockholders' deficit

Series D convertible junior preference stock

2

2

Common stock, $0.10 par value per share (103.1 shares issued and 220 shares authorized at both dates)

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

2,732

2,731

Accumulated deficit

(4,609)

(4,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,791)

(1,920)

Common stock held in treasury, at cost (4.1 and 4.2 shares, respectively)

(160)

(161)

Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Navistar International Corporation

(3,816)

(3,931)

Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests

3

5

Total stockholders' deficit

(3,813)

(3,926)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

7,037

$

7,230

Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31,

(in millions)

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income (loss)

$

17

$

(66)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

33

37

Depreciation of equipment leased to others

15

18

Deferred taxes, including change in valuation allowance

(41)

6

Asset impairment charges

2

2

Gain on sales of investments and businesses, net

(59)

-

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

6

8

Stock-based compensation

-

9

Provision for doubtful accounts

1

1

Equity in income of non-consolidated affiliates, net of dividends

-

3

Write-off of debt issuance costs and discount

-

42

Other non-cash operating activities

(1)

(6)

Changes in other assets and liabilities, exclusive of the effects of businesses disposed

(213)

(130)

Net cash used in operating activities

(240)

(76)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of marketable securities

-

(61)

Sales of marketable securities

-

150

Maturities of marketable securities

61

5

Capital expenditures

(44)

(30)

Purchases of equipment leased to others

(42)

(52)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

3

3

Proceeds from sales of affiliates

95

-

Other investing activities

1

-

Net cash provided by investing activities

74

15

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of securitized debt

-

16

Principal payments on securitized debt

(22)

(16)

Net change in secured revolving credit facilities

48

(150)

Proceeds from issuance of non-securitized debt

27

2,747

Principal payments on non-securitized debt

(61)

(2,521)

Net change in notes and debt outstanding under revolving credit facilities

83

(38)

Debt issuance costs

(1)

(33)

Proceeds from financed lease obligations

6

16

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1

4

Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interest

(8)

(7)

Other financing activities

-

(12)

Net cash provided by financing activities

73

6

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3)

2

Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(96)

(53)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

1,445

840

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

$

1,349

$

787

Navistar International Corporation and Subsidiaries
Segment Reporting
(Unaudited)

We define segment profit (loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Navistar International Corporation, excluding income tax benefit (expense). The following tables present selected financial information for our reporting segments:

(in millions)

Truck

Parts

Global
Operations

Financial
Services(A)

Corporate
and
Eliminations

Total

Three Months Ended January 31, 2019

External sales and revenues, net

$

1,776

$

546

$

61

$

47

$

3

$

2,433

Intersegment sales and revenues

21

2

12

27

(62)

-

Total sales and revenues, net

$

1,797

$

548

$

73

$

74

$

(59)

$

2,433

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC

$

90

$

144

$

6

$

31

$

(260)

$

11

Income tax benefit

-

-

-

-

19

19

Segment profit (loss)

$

90

$

144

$

6

$

31

$

(279)

$

(8)

Depreciation and amortization

$

26

$

1

$

2

$

16

$

3

$

48

Interest expense

-

-

-

29

56

85

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates

1

1

(1)

-

(1)

-

Capital expenditures(B)

31

2

1

1

9

44

(in millions)

Truck

Parts

Global
Operations

Financial
Services(A)

Corporate
and
Eliminations

Total

Three Months Ended January 31, 2018

External sales and revenues, net

$

1,228

$

564

$

72

$

38

$

3

$

1,905

Intersegment sales and revenues

23

4

9

21

(57)

-

Total sales and revenues, net

$

1,251

$

568

$

81

$

59

$

(54)

$

1,905

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC

$

(7)

$

137

$

(7)

$

20

$

(216)

$

(73)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

(15)

(15)

Segment profit (loss)

$

(7)

$

137

$

(7)

$

20

$

(201)

$

(58)

Depreciation and amortization

$

35

$

2

$

3

$

13

$

2

$

55

Interest expense

-

-

-

21

58

79

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates

-

1

(1)

-

-

-

Capital expenditures(B)

25

-

1

-

4

30

(in millions)

Truck

Parts

Global
Operations

Financial

Services

Corporate

and

Eliminations

Total

Segment assets, as of:

January 31, 2019

$

2,031

$

676

$

316

$

2,618

$

1,396

$

7,037

October 31, 2018

2,085

636

331

2,648

1,530

7,230

_________________________

(A)

Total sales and revenues in the Financial Services segment include interest revenues of $53 million and $41 million for the three months ended January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(B)

Exclusive of purchases of equipment leased to others.

SEC Regulation G Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The financial measures presented below are unaudited and not in accordance with, or an alternative for, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are reconciled to the most appropriate GAAP number below.

Earnings (loss) Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ('EBITDA'):

We define EBITDA as our consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Navistar International Corporation plus manufacturing interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides meaningful information to the performance of our business and therefore we use it to supplement our GAAP reporting. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA:

We believe that adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain identified items that we do not consider to be part of our ongoing business, improves the comparability of year to year results, and is representative of our underlying performance. Management uses this information to assess and measure the performance of our operating segments. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results, to illustrate the results of operations giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the below reconciliations, and to provide an additional measure of performance.

Manufacturing Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities:

Manufacturing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities represent the Company's consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities excluding cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of our financial services operations. We include marketable securities with our cash and cash equivalents when assessing our liquidity position as our investments are highly liquid in nature. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to investors, analysts and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of our ability to meet our operating requirements, capital expenditures, equity investments, and financial obligations.

Structural costs consist of Selling, general and administrative expenses and Engineering and product development costs.

EBITDA reconciliation:

Three Months Ended
January 31,

(in millions)

2019

2018

Net income (loss) attributable to NIC

$

11

$

(73)

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization expense

48

55

Manufacturing interest expense(A)

56

58

Adjusted for:

Income tax benefit (expense)

19

(15)

EBITDA

$

96

$

55

______________________

(A)

Manufacturing interest expense is the net interest expense primarily generated for borrowings that support the manufacturing and corporate operations, adjusted to eliminate intercompany interest expense with our Financial Services segment. The following table reconciles Manufacturing interest expense to the consolidated interest expense:

Three Months Ended
January 31,

(in millions)

2019

2018

Interest expense

$

85

$

79

Less: Financial services interest expense

29

21

Manufacturing interest expense

$

56

$

58

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Three Months Ended
January 31,

(in millions)

2019

2018

EBITDA (reconciled above)

$

96

$

55

Adjusted for significant items of:

Adjustments to pre-existing warranties(A)

(7)

(6)

Asset impairment charges(B)

2

2

Restructuring of manufacturing operations(C)

-

(3)

EGR product litigation(D)

-

1

Gain on sales(E)

(59)

-

Debt refinancing charges(F)

-

46

Pension settlement(G)

142

9

Settlement gain(H)

(1)

-

Total adjustments

77

49

Adjusted EBITDA

$

173

$

104

___________________

(A)

Adjustments to pre-existing warranties reflect changes in our estimate of warranty costs for products sold in prior periods. Such adjustments typically occur when claims experience deviates from historic and expected trends. Our warranty liability is generally affected by component failure rates, repair costs, and the timing of failures. Future events and circumstances related to these factors could materially change our estimates and require adjustments to our liability. In addition, new product launches require a greater use of judgment in developing estimates until historical experience becomes available.

(B)

In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded $2 million of asset impairment charges relating to certain assets under operating leases. In the first quarter of 2018, we recorded $2 million of impairment charges related to the sale of our railcar business in Cherokee, Alabama.

(C)

In the first quarter of 2018, we recorded benefits of $3 million for restructuring in our Truck and Global segments.

(D)

In the first quarter of 2018, we recognized an additional charge of $1 million for a jury verdict related to the MaxxForce engine EGR product litigation in our Truck segment.

(E)

In the first quarter of 2019, we recognized a gain of $54 million related to the sale of a majority interest in the Navistar Defense business in our Truck segment. In the first quarter of 2019, we also recognized a gain of $5 million related to the sale of our joint venture in China with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co. in our Global Operations segment.

(F)

In the first quarter of 2018, we recorded a charge of $46 million for the write off of debt issuance costs and discounts associated with the repurchase of our previously existing 8.25% Senior Notes and the refinancing of our previously existing Term Loan.

(G)

In the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, we purchased group annuity contracts for certain retired pension plan participants resulting in plan remeasurements. As a result, we recorded pension settlement accounting charges of $142 million and $9 million, respectively, in Other expense, net.

(H)

In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded interest income of $1 million in Other expense, net derived from the prior year settlement of a business economic loss claim relating to our former Alabama engine manufacturing facility.

Manufacturing segment cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities reconciliation:

As of January 31, 2019

(in millions)

Manufacturing
Operations

Financial
Services
Operations

Consolidated
Balance Sheet

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,151

$

50

$

1,201

Marketable securities

41

-

41

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

$

1,192

$

50

$

1,242

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation

For further information: Media contact: Lyndi McMillan, Lyndi.McMillan@Navistar.com, 331-332-3181, Investor contact: Marty Ketelaar, Marty.Ketelaar@Navistar.com, 331-332-2706, Web site: www.Navistar.com/newsroom

Disclaimer

Navistar International Corporation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 11:24:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL COR
06:25aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
06:25aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate even..
PU
06:16aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
06:15aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a ..
PU
06:04aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
03/07NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Ups The Game On Uptime By Forming Service Partnership W..
PR
03/06NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : International truck announces diamond partner program, ..
PU
03/05NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : quaterly earnings release
03/04NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION : - international truck honors terry minor th..
AQ
02/25NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : To Announce Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 718 M
EBIT 2019 721 M
Net income 2019 359 M
Debt 2019 2 941 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,79
P/E ratio 2020 10,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 3 480 M
Chart NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Navistar International Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,9 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Troy A. Clarke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Persio V. Lisboa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Gerhardt Borst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie Ragland Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vincent J. Intrieri Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP41.50%3 480
PACCAR17.71%23 272
KOMATSU LTD16.82%23 249
KUBOTA CORP2.46%17 294
CNH INDUSTRIAL19.70%14 490
EPIROC9.29%11 494
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.