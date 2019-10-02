Navistar International : S-3ASR

DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES

The following description of the depositary shares and the terms of the deposit agreement is a summary. It summarizes only those aspects of the depositary shares and those portions of the deposit agreement that we believe will be most important to your decision to invest in our depositary shares. You should keep in mind, however, that it is the deposit agreement, and not this summary, which defines your rights as a holder of depositary shares. There may be other provisions in the deposit agreement that are also important to you. You should read the deposit agreement for a full description of the terms of the depositary shares.

The particular terms of the depositary shares offered by any prospectus supplement and the extent to which the general provisions described below may apply to such depositary shares will be outlined in the applicable prospectus supplement.

General

We may choose to offer from time to time fractional interests in our debt securities and shares of our common stock, preferred stock or preference stock. If we do so, we will issue fractional interests in our debt securities, common stock, preferred stock or preference stock, as the case may be, in the form of depositary shares. Each depositary share would represent a fractional interest in a security of a particular series of debt securities, a fraction of a share of common stock, a fraction of a share of a particular series of preferred stock or a fraction of a share of a particular series of preference stock, as the case may be, and would be evidenced by a depositary receipt.

We will deposit the debt securities, and shares of common stock, preferred stock and preference stock represented by depositary shares under a deposit agreement between us and a depositary which we will name in the applicable prospectus supplement. Subject to the terms of the deposit agreement, as an owner of a depositary share you will be entitled, in proportion to the applicable fraction of a debt security or share of common stock, preferred stock or preference stock represented by the depositary share, to all the rights and preferences of the debt security, common stock, preferred stock or preference stock, as the case may be, represented by the depositary share, including, as the case may be, interest, dividend, voting, conversion, redemption, sinking fund, repayment at maturity, subscription and liquidation rights.

Interest, Dividends and Other Distributions

The depositary will distribute all payments of interest, cash dividends or other cash distributions received in respect of the debt securities, common stock, preferred stock or preference stock, as the case may be, in proportion to the numbers of the depositary shares owned by the applicable holders on the relevant record date. The depositary will distribute only an amount, however, that can be distributed without attributing to any holder of depositary shares a fraction of one cent, and any balance not so distributed will be added to and treated as part of the next sum received by the depositary for distribution to record holders of depositary shares.

If there is a non-cashdistribution, the depositary will distribute property received by it to the record holders of depositary shares entitled to it, unless the depositary determines that it is not feasible to make the distribution. If this happens, the depositary may, with our approval, sell the property and distribute the net sale proceeds to the holders. The deposit agreement will also contain provisions relating to the manner in which any subscription or similar rights that we offer to holders of the preferred stock will be made available to the holders of depositary shares.

Redemption of Depositary Shares

If we redeem a debt security, common stock or a series of preferred stock or preference stock represented by depositary shares, the depositary shares will be redeemed from the redemption proceeds received by the

