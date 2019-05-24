Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Navistar International Corp    NAV

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP

(NAV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navistar International : To Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results On Tuesday, June 4, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 08:11am EDT

LISLE, Ill., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced that it will report its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.)

The company will host a conference call and present via a live webcast its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, June 4 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central). Speakers on the webcast will include Troy Clarke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Walter Borst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, among other company leaders.

Those who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing: (877) 303-3199. Additionally, the webcast can be accessed through the investor relations page of the company's website at http://www.navistar.com/navistar/investors/webcasts. Investors are advised to log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to allow sufficient time for downloading any necessary software. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately three hours following its conclusion and will remain available for a limited time.

About Navistar 

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-to-announce-fiscal-2019-second-quarter-financial-results-on-tuesday-june-4-2019-300856382.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL COR
08:11aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : To Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Result..
PR
08:04aNAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/17NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
05/14Volkswagen wins worker backing for restructuring with $1.1 billion battery pl..
RE
05/13NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : VW plans summer IPO of its Traton truck unit
RE
05/13NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Edmonton parts distribution center named industry's bes..
PU
05/09NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : Chicago Industrial Fasteners Receives 2018 Navistar Dia..
AQ
05/07NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL : International truck showcases refuse products, diamond ..
PU
04/26NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
04/15NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About