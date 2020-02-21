Log in
Navistar International Corporation    NAV

NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(NAV)
Navistar International : To Announce Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results On Wednesday, March 4, 2020

02/21/2020 | 04:22pm EST

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) today announced that it will report its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.)

The company will host a conference call and present via a live webcast its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, March 4 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central). Speakers on the webcast will include Troy Clarke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Walter Borst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, among other company leaders.

Those who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing: (877) 303-3199. Additionally, the webcast can be accessed through the investor relations page of the company's website at http://www.navistar.com/navistar/investors/webcasts. Investors are advised to log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to allow sufficient time for downloading any necessary software. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately three hours following its conclusion and will remain available for a limited time.

About Navistar 
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-to-announce-fiscal-2020-first-quarter-financial-results-on-wednesday-march-4-2020-301009359.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
