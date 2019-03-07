Navistar International : Ups The Game On Uptime By Forming Service Partnership With Love's Travel Stops

LISLE, Ill., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar, Inc., has signed a service partnership agreement with Love's Travel Stops (Love's), which adds more than 315 Love's Truck Tire Care and Speedco locations and more than 1,000 technicians to Navistar's International® service network.

The exclusive partnership, which will be fully operational in the second half of 2019, authorizes most Love's and Speedco service locations to handle a wide array of work covered by a Navistar-issued new-product warranty, as well as the company's extended warranties and used truck warranties. All applicable Love's and Speedco service locations will be authorized to perform warranty work with service repair times of three hours or less for all International® Class 6 through 8 trucks.

"Uptime is critical to our customers, and this exciting partnership with Love's will enhance our customers' uptime in multiple ways," said Michael Cancelliere, president, Truck and Parts. "It will expand customers' access to same-day service for a wide array of light mechanical repairs, adding more than 315 service locations, more than 1,000 technicians and more extensive operating hours. It will also provide our customers with increased repair velocity, enabling more customers to get their trucks repaired the same day. Loves' locations will also accept Fleet Charge® cards, the industry's premier parts purchasing program that guarantees customers consistent nationwide parts pricing. We look forward to collaborating with Love's to deliver these added dimensions of customer service, convenience and uptime."

The partnership between Navistar and Love's creates the commercial transportation industry's largest service network, bringing the International® service network to more than 1,000 locations in North America, in many cases with more convenient locations and hours of service for our customers throughout the United States.

"We are very pleased that moving forward, Love's and Speedco will be a service network partner of Navistar," said Tom Edwards, executive vice president of tire care for Love's. "Both organizations have a strong commitment to providing trusted maintenance service that enables our Customers to manage their equipment and get back on the road quickly."

"Navistar and the International Truck Dealers Council collaborated on this agreement to deliver industry-leading uptime to our customers. The expansion of our channel capability to more than 1,000 service locations will give fleets and owner operators another reason to choose the International brand and dealer network to meet their transportation needs," said Steve Hill, chairman, International Truck Dealers Council.

More information about the partnership is available at www.internationaltrucks.com/Loves.

About Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores (Love's) is the nation's industry-leading travel stop network with more than 480 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 23,000 people. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 350 truck service centers, which include Speedco and on-site Love's Truck Tire Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventative maintenance and total truck care nationwide network on the road today. Love's is committed to providing Customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

