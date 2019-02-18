Navitas : BGH Consortium reconfirms non-binding proposal; Exclusivity period extended to 1 March 2019

18 February 2019

BGH Consortium re-confirms non-binding proposal for $5.825 per share;

Exclusivity period extended to 1 March 2019

Navitas Limited (NVT:ASX) ("Navitas" or "the Company") announces that it has agreed to extend the exclusivity period granted to the BGH Consortium to 1 March 2019 (previously 18 February 2019), in order to allow additional time for the BGH Consortium to complete a limited set of remaining due diligence investigations and for the parties to conclude negotiation of a binding scheme implementation deed ("SID").

As part of its request to extend the exclusivity period, the BGH Consortium has confirmed that it remains committed to executing a SID with an offer price of $5.825 cash per Navitas share (less the cash amount of any dividends paid by Navitas prior to implementation of any proposal), subject to finalisation of satisfactory due diligence, consistent with its revised, non-binding proposal announced by Navitas to ASX on 15 January 2019 (the "Proposal").

The Directors of Navitas maintain their intention to unanimously recommend the Proposal to shareholders subject to the parties entering into a binding SID on terms consistent with the Proposal (including with an offer price of $5.825 cash per Navitas share) and the Process and Confidentiality Deed (that was also disclosed to ASX on 15 January 2019), in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to an independent expert concluding, and continuing to conclude, that the Proposal is in the best interests of Navitas shareholders.

Under the existing terms of the Process and Confidentiality Deed, the Navitas Directors would hold their intention to unanimously recommend the Proposal (on the basis set out above) beyond expiry of the revised exclusivity period on 1 March 2019, until at least 5 March 2019; to allow the parties time to finalise the SID.

The extension of the exclusivity period has been effected by amending the Process and Confidentiality Deed. The letter setting out those amendments is included as Appendix A to this announcement.

There is no certainty that the Proposal will result in a transaction being put forward to shareholders for consideration and shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Proposal. Navitas will continue to keep the market informed of any material developments in accordance with its continuous disclosure requirements.

