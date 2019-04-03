Navitas : Company Secretary Resignation and Appointment

S

3 April 2019

Company Secretary Resignation and Appointment

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16, global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) today announced that Hugh Hangchi has resigned as Company Secretary and Group General Counsel effective 20 May 2019 to pursue another opportunity.

Navitas Group CEO and Managing Director, David Buckingham, thanked Mr Hangchi for his outstanding contribution to the growth of Navitas and dedication to the Company over his 14 years in the role after having joined the Company shortly after its listing on ASX in 2004.

Mr Hangchi will be succeeded by Matthew Rumpus, currently Assistant Company Secretary and Senior Legal Counsel, effective 20 May 2019.

