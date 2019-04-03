Log in
NAVITAS LIMITED

NAVITAS LIMITED

(NVT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/03
5.76 AUD   -0.35%
Navitas : Company Secretary Resignation and Appointment

04/03/2019 | 02:07am EDT

S

3 April 2019

Company Secretary Resignation and Appointment

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16, global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) today announced that Hugh Hangchi has resigned as Company Secretary and Group General Counsel effective 20 May 2019 to pursue another opportunity.

Navitas Group CEO and Managing Director, David Buckingham, thanked Mr Hangchi for his outstanding contribution to the growth of Navitas and dedication to the Company over his 14 years in the role after having joined the Company shortly after its listing on ASX in 2004.

Mr Hangchi will be succeeded by Matthew Rumpus, currently Assistant Company Secretary and Senior Legal Counsel, effective 20 May 2019.

------ENDS------

For further information contact:

Phil Mirams, Chief Financial Officer | Tel: +61 409 463 628

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company.

Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

Navitas Limited

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

E info@navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

W navitas.com

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 06:06:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 924 M
EBIT 2019 120 M
Net income 2019 63,2 M
Debt 2019 198 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 30,23
P/E ratio 2020 23,81
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 2 071 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,30  AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Buckingham Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Tracey Horton Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Mirams Chief Financial Officer
Mick Campbell Chief Information Officer
Diana J. Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVITAS LIMITED14.23%1 469
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)36.32%20 468
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC22.19%5 524
KROTON EDUCACIONAL16.69%4 579
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-1.90%3 358
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 085
