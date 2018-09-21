21 September 2018

Navitas Investor Day webcast recording now available

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to make available a recording of its FY19 Investor Day.

The webcast can be viewed via the Audio and Video Announcements section of Navitas' website at http://www.navitas.com/corporate/investors.

For further information contact:

Phil Mirams, Chief Financial Officer Navitas Limited

Tel: +61 8 9314 9620

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

