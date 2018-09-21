Navitas Investor Day webcast recording now available
Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to make available a recording of its FY19 Investor Day.
The webcast can be viewed via the Audio and Video Announcements section of Navitas' website at http://www.navitas.com/corporate/investors.
For further information contact:
Phil Mirams, Chief Financial Officer Navitas Limited
Tel: +61 8 9314 9620
About Navitas
Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com
Navitas Ltd
|
Head Office
|
Main Details
|
Level 8, Brookfield Place
|
T +61 8 9314 9600
|
125 St Georges Terrace
|
F +61 8 9314 9699
|
Perth WA 6000 Australia
|
E info@navitas.com
|
W navitas.com
|
ABN 69 109 613 309
