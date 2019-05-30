Log in
NAVITAS LIMITED

NAVITAS LIMITED

(NVT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/29
5.78 AUD
Navitas : La Trobe College Australia contract extended

05/30/2019 | 12:20am EDT

30 May 2019

La Trobe College Australia contract extended

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) today announced that it has extended its contract with La Trobe University for La Trobe College Australia for one year.

This extension will provide both parties time to negotiate a long-term agreement that incorporates existing services while also exploring other potential strategic initiatives.

The agreement for La Trobe College Australia, based on La Trobe University's main campus in Bundoora, Melbourne, has been extended to 30 June 2021 under the same terms and conditions.

"This extension will provide Navitas and La Trobe University sufficient time to allow the contract negotiation to proceed in an orderly and considered manner, taking into account the desire by the parties to examine additional strategic initiatives," said Group Chief Executive Officer, David Buckingham.

"We also look forward to exploring further opportunities to support international and domestic students to succeed at La Trobe University."

------ENDS------

For further information contact:

David Buckingham, Group Chief Executive Officer | Tel: +61 433 856 205

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

Navitas Limited

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

E info@navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

W navitas.com

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 04:13:05 UTC
