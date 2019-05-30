Navitas : La Trobe College Australia contract extended

30 May 2019

La Trobe College Australia contract extended

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) today announced that it has extended its contract with La Trobe University for La Trobe College Australia for one year.

This extension will provide both parties time to negotiate a long-term agreement that incorporates existing services while also exploring other potential strategic initiatives.

The agreement for La Trobe College Australia, based on La Trobe University's main campus in Bundoora, Melbourne, has been extended to 30 June 2021 under the same terms and conditions.

"This extension will provide Navitas and La Trobe University sufficient time to allow the contract negotiation to proceed in an orderly and considered manner, taking into account the desire by the parties to examine additional strategic initiatives," said Group Chief Executive Officer, David Buckingham.

"We also look forward to exploring further opportunities to support international and domestic students to succeed at La Trobe University."

