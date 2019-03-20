Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Navitas Limited    NVT   AU000000NVT2

NAVITAS LIMITED

(NVT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Navitas : SAE Education Limited wins appeal in the Supreme Court in relation to UK VAT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

S

21 March 2019

SAE Education Limited wins appeal in the Supreme Court in relation to UK VAT

Further to its ASX announcement dated 31 July 2017 and the update given in the half year financial report for the year ended 31 December 2017, global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to announce that SAE Education Limited (SAE UK) has been successful in its appeal with the Supreme Court regarding SAE UK's VAT exemption status.

By a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court upheld the First Tier Tribunal's finding that SAE UK was entitled to VAT exemption on and from May 2009.

"We are delighted with the ruling of the Supreme Court and we have been advised that there are no further avenues of appeal," said David Buckingham, Group CEO of Navitas.

"This decision upholds the principles of fiscal neutrality and enables private for-profit education providers to be on a level playing field with public education providers in the United Kingdom."

SAE UK will now proceed to reclaim VAT paid in respect of relevant periods and seek its costs (that it is legally entitled to) for all previous proceedings in relation to this matter. The Navitas Group will record a one off contribution to FY19 profits after tax of approximately $5m for VAT expensed in previous financial years.

------ENDS------

For further information contact:

David Buckingham, Group Chief Executive Officer | Tel: +61 433 856 205

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company.

Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

Navitas Limited

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

Einfo@navitas.com

W navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NAVITAS LIMITED
06:10pNAVITAS : SAE Education Limited wins appeal in the Supreme Court in relation to ..
PU
02/22NAVITAS : signs agreement with University of Leicester
PU
02/18NAVITAS : BGH Consortium reconfirms non-binding proposal; Exclusivity period ext..
PU
02/14NAVITAS : renews partnership with the University of Portsmouth
PU
02/12NAVITAS : renews partnership with the University of Plymouth
PU
02/06NAVITAS : to assist Lancaster University establish and manage Leipzig campus
PU
02/04NAVITAS : Half Year Financial Report
PU
02/04NAVITAS : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
01/14NAVITAS : Revised Indicative Proposal from BGH Consortium
PU
2018NAVITAS : signs recruitment and marketing agreement with James Cook University
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 924 M
EBIT 2019 120 M
Net income 2019 63,2 M
Debt 2019 198 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 29,24
P/E ratio 2020 23,02
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 2 003 M
Chart NAVITAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navitas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,30  AUD
Spread / Average Target -5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Buckingham Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Tracey Horton Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Mirams Chief Financial Officer
Mick Campbell Chief Information Officer
Diana J. Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVITAS LIMITED10.47%1 418
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)33.10%20 144
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC19.15%5 526
KROTON EDUCACIONAL22.77%4 704
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC-0.85%3 389
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 140
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.