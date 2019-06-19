19 June 2019

Navitas shareholders approve Scheme

Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) (Navitas) is pleased to announce that Navitas shareholders have today approved the proposal by BGH Bidco A Pty Ltd (BidCo), an entity owned by a consortium led by BGH Capital, to acquire all of the issued shares in Navitas by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

Results of Scheme Meetings

The resolutions to approve the Scheme were approved by the requisite majorities of Navitas shareholders at the General Scheme Meeting (for all Navitas shareholders other than Consortium Shareholders) and the Consortium Shareholders Scheme Meeting.

The voting results of both Scheme Meetings are attached to this announcement.

Next steps

Navitas will now seek the Supreme Court of Western Australia's approval of the Scheme at a hearing scheduled for Friday, 21 June 2019.1

If the Court approves the Scheme, Navitas intends to lodge the orders of the Court with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Monday, 24 June 2019 so that the Scheme will become effective on that date. If this occurs, Navitas shares will be suspended from trading with effect from the close of trading on Monday, 24 June 2019.

Scheme consideration and confirmation of Implementation Date

If the Scheme becomes effective, Navitas shareholders (other than Consortium Shareholders) will receive, for each Navitas share they hold as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on the Scheme Record Date, a cash payment of $5.825 per share. The Scheme Record Date will be Thursday, 27 June 2019 assuming the Scheme becomes on effective on Monday, 24 June 2019, as currently anticipated.

If the Scheme becomes effective, Consortium Shareholders will receive the mixed consideration in accordance with their election (in respect of the Navitas shares they hold as at the Scheme Record Date).

The Scheme consideration will be provided on the date that the Scheme is implemented (Implementation Date). BidCo has elected that the Implementation Date will be Friday, 5 July 2019, subject to the Second Court Hearing, Effective Date and Scheme Record Date occurring on the indicated dates set out in the table below.

1 Assuming that all of the remaining conditions precedent to the Scheme (other than Court approval of the Scheme) have been satisfied or waived as at 8.00am (Perth time) on Friday, 21 June 2019 (being the day that is currently scheduled as the Second Court Date).