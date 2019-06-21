Log in
NAVITAS LIMITED

(NVT)
  Report  
06/21
5.82 AUD   +0.17%
02:55aNAVITAS : Supreme Court approves Scheme
PU
06/19NAVITAS : Shareholders approve scheme
PU
05/30NAVITAS : La Trobe College Australia contract extended
PU
Navitas : Supreme Court approves Scheme

06/21/2019 | 02:55am EDT

21 June 2019

Supreme Court approves Scheme

Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) (Navitas) is pleased to advise that the Supreme Court of Western Australia has today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement between Navitas and its shareholders, pursuant to which BGH Bidco A Pty Ltd, an entity owned by a consortium led by BGH Capital, will acquire all of the shares in Navitas (Scheme).

Navitas will lodge a copy of the orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Monday, 24 June 2019, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective.

Further information

For further information about the Scheme, please contact the Navitas Shareholder Information Line on 1300 648 603 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4277 (outside Australia) between 6.30am and 5.00pm (Perth time) on business days.

------ENDS------

For further information contact:

David Buckingham, Group Chief Executive Officer | Tel: +61 433 856 205

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

Navitas Limited

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

E info@navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

W navitas.com

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
