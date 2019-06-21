Navitas : Supreme Court approves Scheme

21 June 2019

Supreme Court approves Scheme

Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) (Navitas) is pleased to advise that the Supreme Court of Western Australia has today made orders approving the scheme of arrangement between Navitas and its shareholders, pursuant to which BGH Bidco A Pty Ltd, an entity owned by a consortium led by BGH Capital, will acquire all of the shares in Navitas (Scheme).

Navitas will lodge a copy of the orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Monday, 24 June 2019, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective.

