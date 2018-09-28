27 September 2018

Navitas continues Netherlands expansion with new Pathway College Agreement with

The Hague University of Applied Sciences

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS) for a new pathway college.

The pathway college will offer University Foundation programmes and will also be responsible for managing the operation of the University's Academic Preparation Course (PREP school) to assist students acquire English proficiency skills and the study skills needed for Dutch universities. Other Pathway Programmes may be developed in the future by mutual agreement of the parties.

THUAS consists of faculties, research groups and service departments. More than 25,000 students are enrolled in a Bachelor, Master or post-graduate programme at one of THUAS's four sites and more than 1,900 people work at THUAS. THUAS prides itself in assisting young people from the borderless generation by providing higher education at University level, as well as in supporting them becoming global citizens.

The college will commence teaching from 1 September 2019. The agreement is for a 5 year period.

"We are delighted to be partnering with The Hague University of Applied Sciences in the continuation of our expansion into the Netherlands," said Navitas Group Chief Executive Officer, David Buckingham.

"THUAS encourages its students, lecturers and partners to develop into open-minded global citizens and The Hague is the perfect location to foster such global aspiration."

"The Hague is the political heart of the Netherlands and is home to the Peace Palace, International Court of Justice, Binnenhof (parliament), 115 embassies, and many multinationals and non-government organisations. I have every confidence that students at the pathway college will enjoy the special emphasis that THUAS places on global citizenship, internationalisation and networking." concluded Mr Buckingham.

Rajash Rawal, member of the Executive Board of THUAS said: "Both THUAS and Navitas strongly believe in the transformative power of education. I am convinced that by partnering up with Navitas we will continue to help even more people from around the globe to create positive change, for themselves and the world around them."

The ultimate success of the college (and its significance to Navitas) will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the following:

- Quality student outcomes and experience

- Student enrolment levels

- Partner university location and ranking

- Competitive regulatory environment

- Attractiveness of the country as a destination to international students

Navitas does not make publicly available student enrolment numbers on an individual college basis but notes that it releases student enrolment data on a regular basis.

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

About The Hague University of Applied Sciences

The Hague University of Applied Sciences trains its students to become excellent professionals. Moreover, we offer them an environment in which they can develop into world citizens, who dare to look at themselves and the world around them with a critical eye. They see where change is needed and show enough courage to play their own role in this. In this process they receive support from motivated professors and lecturers. Professionals who embrace change, are internationally oriented and enterprising. Who make use of their networks to develop contemporary training programs and to conduct practical research. We do all this in cooperation with renowned companies at home and abroad, from the most international region of the Netherlands. It makes The Hague University of Applied Sciences a unique knowledge institution with an ambitious goal: to empower its students to change their world. 'Let's change. You. Us. The world.'

