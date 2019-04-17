Log in
NAVITAS LIMITED

04/17
5.78 AUD   +0.17%
Navitas : reports 6% growth in semester one enrolments

04/17/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

18 April 2019

University Partnerships Semester One Enrolment Growth of 6%

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) has today announced a 6% growth in student enrolments across its University Partnerships division for the first semester of calendar year 2019 (201901).

The Equivalent Full Time Student Units (EFTSU) for the semester were 20,782 across the University Partnerships Division, a 6% increase in student enrolments compared to EFTSU of 19,615 in the prior corresponding period. This brings the total growth in student enrolments across the three semesters of FY19 to 6%.

Navitas Group Chief Executive Officer, David Buckingham, said: "We are pleased with this growth of 6%, both within the 1901 semester and across the whole of FY19. We have now exceeded the target that we set ourselves in 2017 for two consecutive years. Our diversified source country network and balance of partners across the globe have allowed us to capitalise on changing trends in the international education sector. We continue to demonstrate our ability to increase enrolments, despite challenging conditions in some key source and destination markets".

Enrolments at colleges in Australia and New Zealand in the 201901 semester are in line with the prior corresponding period1. International student volumes from South Asian source countries grew strongly but were offset by declines in students from China and Hong Kong. The result also includes a decline in the domestic student intake as Navitas' colleges focus on international student growth for university partners. The decline in Chinese student enrolments was partly due to a continuing trend towards postgraduate programs away from historically preferred undergraduate programs.

UK enrolments for the semester increased by 15% relative to the prior corresponding period, despite the ongoing immigration uncertainty in the UK. This marks another strong year with double digit growth in the last two semesters and strong growth in both international and EU students.

Enrolments in North America increased by 5% in the semester with strong growth in Canadian colleges more than offsetting falling enrolments in the US. Whilst the rate of decline in the US slowed in the semester, US policy settings still remain very challenging. However, the volumes of student applications to Navitas' US partners supports this being a very attractive destination for international students and Navitas is well positioned to capitalise on this growth if conditions improve in the medium to long term.

Enrolments to programs in other parts of the world2 grew by 31%. This is predominantly due to growth at ACBT colleges in Sri Lanka which are benefitting from new programs launched 18 months ago. Navitas' partnership with Murdoch Dubai also began operations this semester and welcomed students transferred from the previous provider.

David Buckingham added: "In Australia and New Zealand, the increasing diversity of our student mix and growth in international students from new markets has been pleasing and points to the success of our extensive source country network. The growth rate in Canada, the UK and the rest of the world continues to be very strong. We have invested in new sales and marketing resources and channels so we can continue

1

2

Navitas' three Joint Venture partners in Australia grew EFTSU by 5% in the period to 1,159 EFTSU.

ACBT in Sri Lanka, Murdoch Dubai and Curtin Singapore

Navitas Ltd

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

E info@navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

W navitas.com

.

to grow and service both our existing and recently established partnerships."

"In the coming months Navitas will launch three new partnerships in mainland Europe and one new partnership in each of the UK, Australia and the US. This is an exciting time for us to continue our growth and offer quality education opportunities to more students from around the globe."

Geographical Distribution - Student Enrolments;

EFTSUs are distributed geographically as follows:

Region

EFTSU variance

(2019 semester 1 vs 2018 semester 1)

Australia and New Zealand

0%

UK

+15%

North America

+5%

Rest of World

+31%

Historical University Partnerships EFTSU and enrolment growth:

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

University Partnerships EFTSU

14,329

14,973

19,047

15,519

16,220

19,615

16,429

17,013

20,782

1602

1603

1701

1702

1703

1801

1802

1803

1901

EFTSU

Growth rate

9%

8%

7%

6%

5%

4%

3%

2%

1%

0%

-----ENDS------

- 2 -

.

For further information contact:

David Buckingham, Group Chief Executive Officer

Navitas Limited

Mob: +61 433 856 205

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is an S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 03:12:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 924 M
EBIT 2019 120 M
Net income 2019 53,3 M
Debt 2019 198 M
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 31,88
P/E ratio 2020 24,63
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 2 067 M
Chart NAVITAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navitas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,30  AUD
Spread / Average Target -8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Buckingham Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Tracey Horton Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Mirams Chief Financial Officer
Mick Campbell Chief Information Officer
Diana J. Eilert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVITAS LIMITED14.03%1 488
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)30.66%19 776
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC24.49%5 773
KROTON EDUCACIONAL12.18%4 191
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC1.71%3 482
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 471
