Navitas : reports 6% growth in semester one enrolments

18 April 2019

University Partnerships Semester One Enrolment Growth of 6%

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) has today announced a 6% growth in student enrolments across its University Partnerships division for the first semester of calendar year 2019 (201901).

The Equivalent Full Time Student Units (EFTSU) for the semester were 20,782 across the University Partnerships Division, a 6% increase in student enrolments compared to EFTSU of 19,615 in the prior corresponding period. This brings the total growth in student enrolments across the three semesters of FY19 to 6%.

Navitas Group Chief Executive Officer, David Buckingham, said: "We are pleased with this growth of 6%, both within the 1901 semester and across the whole of FY19. We have now exceeded the target that we set ourselves in 2017 for two consecutive years. Our diversified source country network and balance of partners across the globe have allowed us to capitalise on changing trends in the international education sector. We continue to demonstrate our ability to increase enrolments, despite challenging conditions in some key source and destination markets".

Enrolments at colleges in Australia and New Zealand in the 201901 semester are in line with the prior corresponding period1. International student volumes from South Asian source countries grew strongly but were offset by declines in students from China and Hong Kong. The result also includes a decline in the domestic student intake as Navitas' colleges focus on international student growth for university partners. The decline in Chinese student enrolments was partly due to a continuing trend towards postgraduate programs away from historically preferred undergraduate programs.

UK enrolments for the semester increased by 15% relative to the prior corresponding period, despite the ongoing immigration uncertainty in the UK. This marks another strong year with double digit growth in the last two semesters and strong growth in both international and EU students.

Enrolments in North America increased by 5% in the semester with strong growth in Canadian colleges more than offsetting falling enrolments in the US. Whilst the rate of decline in the US slowed in the semester, US policy settings still remain very challenging. However, the volumes of student applications to Navitas' US partners supports this being a very attractive destination for international students and Navitas is well positioned to capitalise on this growth if conditions improve in the medium to long term.

Enrolments to programs in other parts of the world2 grew by 31%. This is predominantly due to growth at ACBT colleges in Sri Lanka which are benefitting from new programs launched 18 months ago. Navitas' partnership with Murdoch Dubai also began operations this semester and welcomed students transferred from the previous provider.

David Buckingham added: "In Australia and New Zealand, the increasing diversity of our student mix and growth in international students from new markets has been pleasing and points to the success of our extensive source country network. The growth rate in Canada, the UK and the rest of the world continues to be very strong. We have invested in new sales and marketing resources and channels so we can continue