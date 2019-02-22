Log in
Navitas : signs agreement with University of Leicester

02/22/2019 | 03:11am EST

22 February 2019

Navitas signs agreement to operate University of Leicester Global Study Centre

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with the University of Leicester to operate its Global Study Centre located proximate to the University's campus in Leicester, UK.

The Centre will provide a university level foundation education across a broad range of subjects, enabling international students drawn from a geographically diverse population to progress to degree program study at the University of Leicester. Further programs, including an International Year One program in Business and Management, are intended to be introduced by the parties over time.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, Navitas expects to commence operating the centre from September 2019. The agreement is for an initial 5-year period.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the University of Leicester to deliver its Global Study Centre as an important part of its Global Recruitment Strategy to significantly increase the proportion of international students attending the University", said Navitas Group Chief Executive Officer, David Buckingham.

"The University of Leicester is an outstanding world ranked top 200 University that we are excited to partner with. It has demonstrated a strong commitment to being a world-leader in all aspects of research and engagement, education and the wider student experience over the last 10 years. It will be a highly complementary and attractive part of our UK portfolio and an attractive destination for students from around the world."

President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, Professor Paul Boyle said, "This new partnership with Navitas, a world-leading provider of educational services, reflects our shared ambition for growth and global reach. This strategic partnership will deliver academically outstanding and well-prepared students from a wide range of countries and provide them access to the excellent educational opportunities offered by the University of Leicester."

The ultimate success of the Global Study Centre (and its significance to Navitas) will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the following:

  • - Quality student outcomes and experience

  • - Student enrolment levels

  • - Attractiveness of the partner university and its ranking to students

  • - Competitiveness of the UK regulatory environment

  • - The attractiveness of the college location as a destination to international students

------ENDS------

Navitas Limited

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

Einfo@navitas.com

W navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

.

For further information contact:

David Buckingham, Group Chief Executive Officer | Tel: +61 433 856 205

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company.

Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

About the University of Leicester

The University of Leicester is led by discovery and innovation - an international centre for excellence renowned for research, teaching and broadening access to higher education. It is among the top 25 universities in the Times Higher Education REF Research Power rankings with 75% of research adjudged to be internationally excellent with wide-ranging impacts on society, health, culture, and the environment. The University is home to just over 20,000 students and approximately 3,000 staff.

Find out more: www.le.ac.uk/about

- 2-

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 08:10:03 UTC
