24 December 2018

Navitas signs recruitment and marketing agreement with James Cook University

Global education provider, Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT), is pleased to announce that it has signed an international student marketing and recruitment agreement with James Cook University, Australia (JCU), to support JCU's internationalisation strategy.

The partnership with JCU will focus on leveraging Navitas' international education expertise and global recruitment network to assist JCU grow and diversify its international student population and enhance its reputation as an international study destination.

Navitas will recruit international students into JCU's own undergraduate degree, pathway and ELICOS programs at its campuses in Townsville and Cairns. The agreement is for an initial 3 year term. JCU will operate and deliver these programs, with Navitas to be paid a fee for students it recruits.

"We are delighted to be partnering with JCU, a highly ranked Australian university with a strong global reputation and world-class facilities. With our global recruitment network, we are well placed to support JCU's ambitious internationalisation plans. I look forward to developing a long-term partnership with this highly regarded university, which will no doubt be very appealing to overseas students," said Navitas Group CEO, David Buckingham.

JCU Vice Chancellor Professor Sandra Harding said JCU is very pleased to partner with Navitas. "The partnership brings together the combined expertise of both organisations: Navitas as a global leader in international education management services, and JCU as a University ranked in the top 2% of the world's universities."

"JCU provides students with an experience that is truly unique. Drawing on the spectacular local ecosystems of the Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef, our living laboratories provide students with experiences unparalleled by any other university in the world. Our partnership with Navitas will enable JCU to share our story with more students located anywhere in the world."

"JCU is committed to providing all our students with a learning experience that prepares our graduates for success in a global knowledge society. The diversity of our student body is key to ensuring our students develop the intercultural competencies they will need in a global labour market. This JCU-Navitas partnership will contribute to the growth and diversity of our international student body," Professor Harding said.

Mr Buckingham added "The partnership with JCU is part of the expansion of Navitas' suite of services beyond the operation of our own colleges and extends the direct entry recruitment strategy already being undertaken by Navitas for a number of our US university partners."

Navitas Limited

The ultimate success of this agreement (and its significance to Navitas) will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to:

- the number of students Navitas is able to recruit for JCU

- the quality of student outcomes and experience

- the attractiveness of JCU and its ranking to international students

- the competitiveness of the Australian regulatory environment

- the attractiveness of JCU's Townsville and Cairns locations as destinations to international students.

For further information contact:

Phil Mirams, Chief Financial Officer | Tel: +61 409 463 628

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

About James Cook University

One of the world's leading institutions focusing on the tropics, and situated within spectacular ecosystems of the rainforests, dry savannahs, and the iconic Great Barrier Reef, James Cook University offers students from Australia and overseas a rich and diverse learning environment unparalleled by any university in the world. JCU is a vibrant, multi-campus university with campuses in Townsville, Cairns and Brisbane, and an international campus in Singapore. JCU's undergraduate and postgraduate courses span the Arts, Biomedical Sciences, Business, Creative Media, Dentistry, Education, Engineering, Healthcare Sciences, Information Technology, Law, Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery, Pharmacy, Planning, Psychological Science, Science, Social Work, Sustainability, and Veterinary Science. The University conducts nationally significant and world renowned research in areas such as marine sciences, biodiversity, tropical ecology and environments, global warming, tourism, and tropical medicine and public health. Further details about JCU are available at www.jcu.edu.au

