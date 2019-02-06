D

7 February 2019

Navitas to assist Lancaster University establish and manage Leipzig campus

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Lancaster University to assist it establish and operate a new managed campus in Leipzig, Germany.

Like its recent agreements with the University of Twente and The Hague University of Applied Science in the Netherlands, this agreement continues Navitas' new collaborations with highly regarded institutions in Europe.

Lancaster University is ranked as a Top 10 UK University across the major league tables and is globally recognised in numerous fields of study.

The Leipzig campus will offer Lancaster University degree programs, with the university retaining responsibility over academic matters. Navitas will be responsible for the provision of leased premises and facilities for the campus, student recruitment and support services and administrative staff.

As part of its first phase of development, it is intended that the Leipzig campus will offer four accredited Bachelor of Science programs taught by the university and a Lancaster University accredited foundation program delivered by Navitas.

"This exciting new relationship continues our expansion into new European markets and opens up opportunities for domestic and international students in Germany to study at a globally renowned university. We are delighted to be supporting Lancaster University's global ambitions and look forward to providing a positive and rewarding experience for students at this new campus," said Navitas Group Chief Executive Officer, David Buckingham.

Lancaster University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Mark E. Smith also welcomed the relationship:

"This new agreement will assist create Lancaster's first campus in Europe - an exciting prospect and one which I hope will bring new opportunities to ambitious students.

Lancaster has always considered itself truly international with students from 100 different countries studying in the UK, and research partners in 60 countries, so we look forward to welcoming our new students to our thriving international community."

The parties are planning a first student intake in September 2019 for the foundation program, subject to the accreditation of that program by the University, Navitas securing a lease for the campus premises and obtaining final regulatory approvals.

The initial term of the agreement is for 10 years until September 2029, with an extension option exercisable by mutual agreement for up to 15 years subject to performance thresholds.

The ultimate success of the campus (and its significance to Navitas) will depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, the following:

- Quality of student outcomes and experience

- Student enrolment levels

- Attractiveness of Lancaster University and its rankings to students

- Attractiveness of the campus location to international and EU students

- Employment opportunities for students upon graduation from the programmes offered.

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

About Lancaster University

Lancaster University is a collegiate university that has taught students in the city of Lancaster since 1964.

It is ranked among the top 10 universities in the UK in three of the UK's major university league tables. Its vision is to become a university that is globally significant - a leader in higher education that provides the highest quality research and teaching, and engages locally and internationally on the issues and debates of the day and future. It has successful existing overseas campus operations in Malaysia, China and Ghana. For more information visit www.lancaster.ac.uk

