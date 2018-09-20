19 September 2018

Navitas to webcast Investor Day - 21 September 2018

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) will hold its FY19 Investor Day on Friday 21 September 2018. The Investor Day will feature presentations from senior management including the Group CEO and some of the CEO's of Navitas' divisions.

All presentations will be issued to the ASX before the event, which commences at 9.00am

AEST on Friday 21 September 2018.

The Investor Day will be webcast live. The webcast will be available to be viewed from 9.00am AEST via https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ahwde2am.

Following the event a recording of the webcast will be made available via the Audio and Video Announcements section of Navitas' website at http://www.navitas.com/corporate/investors.

For further information contact:

Phil Mirams, Chief Financial Officer Navitas Limited

Tel: +61 8 9314 9620

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

