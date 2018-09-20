Log in
NAVITAS LIMITED (NVT)
Navitas : to webcast Investor Day – 21 September 2018

09/20/2018

19 September 2018

Navitas to webcast Investor Day - 21 September 2018

Global education services provider Navitas Limited (ASX: NVT) will hold its FY19 Investor Day on Friday 21 September 2018. The Investor Day will feature presentations from senior management including the Group CEO and some of the CEO's of Navitas' divisions.

All presentations will be issued to the ASX before the event, which commences at 9.00am

AEST on Friday 21 September 2018.

The Investor Day will be webcast live. The webcast will be available to be viewed from 9.00am AEST via https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ahwde2am.

Following the event a recording of the webcast will be made available via the Audio and Video Announcements section of Navitas' website at http://www.navitas.com/corporate/investors.

------ENDS------

For further information contact:

Phil Mirams, Chief Financial Officer Navitas Limited

Tel: +61 8 9314 9620

About Navitas

Navitas is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through two major Divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Navitas is a S&P/ASX200 company. Further details about Navitas are available at www.navitas.com

Navitas Ltd

Head Office

Main Details

Level 8, Brookfield Place

T +61 8 9314 9600

125 St Georges Terrace

F +61 8 9314 9699

Perth WA 6000 Australia

E info@navitas.com

W navitas.com

ABN 69 109 613 309

Disclaimer

Navitas Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 00:02:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 905 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 81,0 M
Debt 2019 185 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 19,69
P/E ratio 2020 17,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 1 562 M
Chart NAVITAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Navitas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Buckingham Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Tracey Horton Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Mirams Chief Financial Officer
Mick Campbell Chief Information Officer
Harvey Russell Collins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAVITAS LIMITED-20.00%1 111
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)-15.72%14 177
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC21.69%5 286
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-44.80%3 933
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC15.93%3 484
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-15.94%2 992
