Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

01/24/2019 | 08:50am EST

MONACO, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”) (NASDAQ: NMCI) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Containers’ senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

The Company will announce earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Containers website at www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Containers Q4 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1.866.703.4207
International Dial In: +1.636.692.6440
Conference ID: 447 8726

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367
International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406
Conference ID: 447 8726

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Containers’ website, www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is a growth-oriented international owner and operator of containerships. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
Navios Maritime Containers, L.P.
+1.212.906.8648
Investors@navios-containers.com

