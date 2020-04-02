Log in
NAVYA : strengthens its Executive Committee with the appointments of Olivier Le Cornec as CTO and Benoît Jacheet as CFO

04/02/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces the strengthening of its Executive Committee with two strategic appointments.

Appointment of Olivier Le Cornec as CTO – Chief Technical Officer
Aged 51 and holder of a Magistère in Minerals and Industrial Materials from the University of Orléans, Olivier has extensive experience in the automotive sector combined with expertise in autonomous driving systems. He started his career as a Consultant in the simulation of complex mechanical systems within the Altran Group for the Renault Group. He then joined the PSA Group as Head of Advanced Axles and Ground Linkage Projects for hybrid vehicles. In 2010, Olivier was appointed Technical Manager of new generation Hybrid projects and in 2013, Technical Manager of ADAS developments (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and of the Electrical and Electronic architecture of the Group's new vehicle bases. In 2017, he joins the Transdev group as Technical Director of Autonomous Transport Systems, where he was responsible for the launch of the Rouen Normandy Autonomous Lab and the development of the Cristal vehicle in partnership with Torc. Before joining NAYA, Olivier was Director of Technical Policy and Industrial Partnerships within the RATP group for Autonomous Transport Systems, where he was responsible for launching the "Paris 2 Connect" intelligent infrastructure project, supporting autonomous mobility and future services for the city. His experienced profile will be a major asset to support NAVYA in the development of its technology and thus increase its leadership to become the reference player in the provision of level 41 autonomous driving systems.

Appointment of Benoît Jacheet as CFO - Chief Financial Officer
Aged 54 and a graduate of the ICN Business School in Nancy, Benoît is a specialist in business development and financing. He has solid experience in financial supervision, managing complex situations and change management. After starting his career in the banking sector as Deputy Director of the BNP Paribas office in Indonesia, Benoît held several positions in Business Control and Strategic Marketing in the IBM, Bouygues and Vivendi groups. He was then Director of Financial Projects at Neuf Cegetel and then held responsibilities as CFO in technology and telecom groups Imakys (ex-Ericsson) between 2006 and 2008 and at A&O Systems in 2009-2010. For the past 10 years, Benoît has led interim financial management assignments for listed, family-owned or LBO companies, and has accompanied the transformation of Ymagis (cinema), Wonderbox (gift boxes), Mauna Kea Technnologies (medical devices), Movitex (ready-to-wear), Leosphere (atmospheric analysis lidar) and Promovacances (tourism).

Benoît succeeds Frank Maccary who will leave the Company at the end of April 2020, and whom the entire NAVYA team thanks for his commitment and contribution to the Company.

Etienne Hermite, Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA, says: “I am happy to welcome Benoît and Olivier to NAVYA. The leadership they will bring in their respective fields will enable us to accelerate the execution of our strategy, including in this unprecedented context of the health crisis.”.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 160 units have been sold as of 31 December 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The AUTONOM® TRACT is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

-----

1 Level 4 is the penultimate level before completely autonomous driving. Within a limited context and pre-defined situation, the car is able to move without a safety driver onboard the vehicle.


© Business Wire 2020
