Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  NAXS AB (publ)    NAXS   SE0001965369

NAXS AB (PUBL)

(NAXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Half year financial report January-June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

First half-year 2019

  • Net profit/loss for the first half-year amounted to MSEK 14.7 (11.6).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.25 (0.86).
  • Net asset value amounted to MSEK 695 (SEK 62.20 per share) at June 30, 2019, compared to MSEK 736 (SEK 61.81 per share) at year-end 2018. The large share repurchases completed during the second quarter and the payment of the FY 2018 dividend were the factors behind the decrease in net asset value.
  • Net cash amounted to MSEK 205 (SEK 18.37 per share) at June 30, 2019, compared to MSEK 261 (SEK 21.94 per share) at year-end 2018.

Second quarter 2019

  • Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK -1.1 (-9.5).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.10 (-0.72).
  • NAXS paid a dividend of SEK 2.78 per share for FY 2018.

Comments by the CEO

On June 4, the Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of SEK 2.78 per share for FY 2018. The dividend represents 4.5% of the net asset value per share at December 31, 2018.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to cancel the own shares repurchased by the company before the publication of the notice of the Annual General Meeting, representing 2.6% of the total number of shares.

NAXS continues to repurchase shares during the quarter, acquiring after the publication of the notice of the Annual General Meeting a block representing 6% of the total number of shares. We view this transaction, effected at a discount of approximately 19% to the net asset value per share at the time of the repurchase, as value-accretive for the company and our shareholders. Over the last 12 months, NAXS has repurchased 11% of its own shares.

Taking into account the FY 2018 dividend and the recent share repurchases, NAXS has distributed a cumulative SEK 24.68 per share over the last 5 years to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Lennart Svantesson

Financial summary

 2019
1/1–6/30		2018
1/1–6/30		2019
4/1–6/30		2018
4/1–6/30
Net profit/loss for the period, KSEK14 69511 570-1 144-9 473

 

 2019
06/30		2018
12/31
Private equity fund investments, KSEK434 174406 861
Private equity fund investments in % of equity6355
Remaining commitments, KSEK30 29386 953
Total exposure to private equity fund investments, KSEK464 467493 814
Other investments, KSEK56 30856 784
Net cash, KSEK205 197261 444
Private equity fund investments per share, SEK38.8734.15
Other investments per share, SEK5.044.77
Net cash per share, SEK18.3721.94
Net asset value per share, SEK62.2061.81
Share price, SEK48.5047.90

Contact information

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

Gösta Lundgren, CFO

Telephone: +46 70 710 47 88

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 00.30 CET on July 16, 2019.

This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)
Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972
Grev Turegatan 10
114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se

NAXS is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm and investing primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. NAXS may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NAXS AB (PUBL)
03/13NAXS AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/12NAXS PUBL : Report from the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 12 March..
AQ
03/12Report from the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 12 March 2020
GL
02/11NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN NAXS AB (publ)
GL
02/03Publication of the NAXS 2019 Annual Report
GL
01/29NAXS PUBL : Year-end Report 2019
PU
2019NAXS has made an investment commitment to JAB Consumer Fund – Global Co..
GL
2019NAXS PUBL : Interim Report January-September 2019
PU
2019NAXS PUBL : Half-year Financial Report 2019
PU
2019Half year financial report January-June 2019
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,42%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 488 M
Chart NAXS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
NAXS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAXS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 43,80  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Lennart Svantesson Chief Executive Officer
John David Chapman Chairman
Gösta Lundgren Chief Financial Officer
Antony Royston Gardner-Hillman Director
Damhnait Ni Chinneide Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAXS AB (PUBL)-11.16%50
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-6.61%35 833
LEGAL & GENERAL-32.48%15 297
KKR & CO. INC.-13.58%14 167
AMUNDI-13.30%13 314
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-27.48%9 362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group