NAXS publ : Interim Report January-September 2018

The net asset value per share increased by 2.6% during the third quarter.

NAXS added on its existing position in Awilco Drilling during the quarter, acquiring 31,122 shares on the market.

NAXS continued during the quarter to repurchase its own shares. Notably, the company acquired in July a block representing 5% of the total number of shares. Having reached the maximum legal threshold of 10% of own shares held by the company further to this purchase, NAXS

held an extraordinary shareholders meeting on August 30, where it was resolved to cancel all own shares held by the company. Subsequently, NAXS repurchased in September two blocks of shares representing 1.1% and 1.4% of the total number of shares. During the first 3 quarters of 2018, NAXS has repurchased 12.2% of the total number of shares and, as of the date of its report, NAXS held 303 019 own shares, representing 2.5% of the total number of shares.

