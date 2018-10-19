Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NAXS publ : Interim Report January-September 2018

10/19/2018 | 08:43am CEST

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 30 resolved to cancel the 1,355,340 own shares held by the company

Comments by the CEO

The net asset value per share increased by 2.6% during the third quarter.

NAXS added on its existing position in Awilco Drilling during the quarter, acquiring 31,122 shares on the market.

NAXS continued during the quarter to repurchase its own shares. Notably, the company acquired in July a block representing 5% of the total number of shares. Having reached the maximum legal threshold of 10% of own shares held by the company further to this purchase, NAXS

held an extraordinary shareholders meeting on August 30, where it was resolved to cancel all own shares held by the company. Subsequently, NAXS repurchased in September two blocks of shares representing 1.1% and 1.4% of the total number of shares. During the first 3 quarters of 2018, NAXS has repurchased 12.2% of the total number of shares and, as of the date of its report, NAXS held 303 019 own shares, representing 2.5% of the total number of shares.

Lennart Svantesson

Disclaimer

NAXS AB published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 06:42:02 UTC
