NAXS publ : Interim Report January-September 2019

The 2019 Annual General Meeting resolved that a dividend of 2.78 SEK per share to the shareholders for FY 2018.
Third quarter 2019
• Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 11.7 (10.6).
• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.05 (0.86).
Comments by the CEO
NAXS delivered a steady performance during the third quarter of 2019, with the NAV/share growing by 3% during the quarter and by 7.4% over 12 months, including the dividend paid.
NAXS has a robust balance sheet and the Company continues to asses potential investment opportunities.
Lennart Svantesson
Disclaimer
NAXS AB published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 17:20:01 UTC