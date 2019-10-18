NAXS publ : Interim Report January-September 2019

The 2019 Annual General Meeting resolved that a dividend of 2.78 SEK per share to the shareholders for FY 2018.

Third quarter 2019

• Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 11.7 (10.6).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.05 (0.86).

Comments by the CEO

NAXS delivered a steady performance during the third quarter of 2019, with the NAV/share growing by 3% during the quarter and by 7.4% over 12 months, including the dividend paid.

NAXS has a robust balance sheet and the Company continues to asses potential investment opportunities.

Lennart Svantesson