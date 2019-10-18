Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  NAXS AB (publ)    NAXS   SE0001965369

NAXS AB (PUBL)

(NAXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAXS publ : Interim Report January-September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
10/18/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

The 2019 Annual General Meeting resolved that a dividend of 2.78 SEK per share to the shareholders for FY 2018.

Third quarter 2019
• Net profit/loss for the quarter amounted to MSEK 11.7 (10.6).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.05 (0.86).

Comments by the CEO

NAXS delivered a steady performance during the third quarter of 2019, with the NAV/share growing by 3% during the quarter and by 7.4% over 12 months, including the dividend paid.

NAXS has a robust balance sheet and the Company continues to asses potential investment opportunities.

Lennart Svantesson

Disclaimer

NAXS AB published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 17:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NAXS AB (PUBL)
03/13NAXS AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/12NAXS PUBL : Report from the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 12 March..
AQ
03/12Report from the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 12 March 2020
GL
02/11NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN NAXS AB (publ)
GL
02/03Publication of the NAXS 2019 Annual Report
GL
01/29NAXS PUBL : Year-end Report 2019
PU
2019NAXS has made an investment commitment to JAB Consumer Fund – Global Co..
GL
2019NAXS PUBL : Interim Report January-September 2019
PU
2019NAXS PUBL : Half-year Financial Report 2019
PU
2019Half year financial report January-June 2019
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,16%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 506 M
Chart NAXS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
NAXS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAXS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 45,40  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Lennart Svantesson Chief Executive Officer
John David Chapman Chairman
Gösta Lundgren Chief Financial Officer
Antony Royston Gardner-Hillman Director
Damhnait Ni Chinneide Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAXS AB (PUBL)-7.91%51
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-8.12%35 257
LEGAL & GENERAL-32.34%15 136
KKR & CO. INC.-12.86%14 285
AMUNDI-12.80%13 267
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-17.31%9 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group