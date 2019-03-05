NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX: NBI) Market Update & Prospective New Offer of Units

Neuberger Berman, manager of the NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:
NBI), is pleased to announce that NBI’s first half-yearly financial
report for the period ending 31 December 2018 is now available and to
provide its latest market update.
Interest rates, trade conflicts between the US and China, and fears of a
global economic slowdown led to a volatile fourth quarter for global
capital markets in 2018. Against this backdrop, the majority of asset
classes ended the year in the red. However, in January, NBI achieved a
strong rebound of 4.7 per cent, with investors returning to the market
given positive company earnings and the US Federal Reserve indicating a
pause to interest rate increases.
From an outlook perspective, recent spread-widening and higher absolute
levels of yield present favourable investment opportunities. Given
current valuations and anticipated low default risk over the next twelve
months, Neuberger Berman believes high yield corporate bonds remain an
attractive asset class for investors looking for a global and
diversified source of income.
In light of the macroeconomic tailwinds for the asset class, coupled
with NBI’s consistent performance and ongoing market demand, Neuberger
Berman is considering a new capital raise for NBI in the coming months.1
“We continue to see a favourable risk-return profile for high yield
corporate bonds. The fact that NBI has been trading at a premium to its
Net Tangible Assets (NTA) also reflects the ongoing market demand from
Australian investors seeking investments that provide reliable and
consistent income,” said Matt Thompson, Head of Intermediary
Distribution for Neuberger Berman.
“These factors offer NBI an opportunity to increase its market liquidity
by way of an expanded investor base and has led us to consider an offer
of new units commencing around mid-May,” said Mr Thompson.
It is anticipated that the offer of new units will comprise both an
entitlement offer for existing unitholders and a public offer for new
investors. Neuberger Berman is currently in discussions with the
proposed joint lead managers and expects further details being released
to the market in due course.1
NBI continues to experience no defaults in its portfolio, and, despite
strong market volatility, has delivered on its objective of providing
stable income. Since its inception to the end of January, NBI has paid
distributions totalling 3.50 cents per Unit, which keeps it firmly on
track to achieve its target distribution2 of 5.25% per annum
(net of fees and expenses).
About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent,
employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of
strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset
class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions,
advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 22
countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,000 professionals. For
five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in
Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey
(among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and
long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of
fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $431 billion3
in client assets as of December 31, 2018. For more information,
please visit our website at www.nb.com.
For more information about NBI, please visit www.nb.com/nbi.
The half year financial report for NBI can be obtained here.
Notices:
1.
Once finalised, full details of the offer will be announced and set
out in a product disclosure statement (2019 PDS). A person should
consider the 2019 PDS in its entirety in deciding whether to acquire
Units in NBI.
2.
The Target Distribution is only a target and may not be achieved.
Actual distributions will be monitored against the Target
Distribution. The Target Distribution will be formally reviewed at
least annually (as at the end of each financial year) and any
reduction in Target Distribution will be notified by way of ASX
announcement as required.
3.
Source: Neuberger Berman, as of December 31, 2018. Exchange rate 1
USD = 1.4187 AUD
4.
Equity Trustees Limited (ABN 46 004 031 298, AFSL 240975) (EQT) is
the responsible entity of NB Global Corporate Income Trust (the
Trust). Equity Trustees is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited (ABN
22 607 797 615), a publicly listed company on the Australian
Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT). This announcement has been prepared
based on information from Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 90
146 033 801) (Neuberger Berman), the investment manager of the
Trust. The information is of a general nature only and has been
prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial
situation or needs. Before making an investment decision, you should
consider obtaining professional investment advice that takes into
account your personal circumstances and should read the 2019 PDS.
Neither EQT nor Neuberger Berman guarantees repayment of capital or
any particular rate of return from the Trust. All opinions and
estimates included in this announcement constitute judgements of
Neuberger Berman as at the date of the announcement, and are subject
to change without notice. Past performance is not a reliable
indicator of future performance.
