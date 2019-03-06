NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Conversion of Securities

Log in
03/06/2019 | 11:17am EST

6 March 2019

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Conversion between Share Classes

The Company today announces the conversion of a number of US Dollar Shares into Sterling Shares and also a number of Sterling Shares into US Dollar Shares (the 'Conversion'). On the basis of the net asset values of the Company's shares as at 28 February 2019 (and also spot currency exchange rates as appropriate, in each case as at 28 February 2019), the conversion ratio, calculated in accordance with the Company's articles of incorporation, is as follows:

GBP to USD 1.29324851

On the basis of the aggregate level of conversion notices received by the Company, application will be made for the admission of 2,263,184 US Dollar Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the 'Official List') and the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (the 'Main Market'). Application will also be made for the cancellation of the listing on the Official List and the Main Market of 1,750,000 Sterling Shares. It is expected that such application will become effective and that dealing in the Sterling Shares will commence on 12 March 2019. Accordingly, the Company's issued share capital with effect from 12 March 2019 will be as follows:

758,828,589 Sterling Shares (75,000,000 are held in Treasury as at 5 March 2019)

61,200,000 US Dollar Shares (1,342,627 are held in Treasury as at 5 March 2019)

Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share and US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share. Following Conversion (which is expected to take place on 12 March 2019) the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 1,153,983,115. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure guidance and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms shall have the meaning given to them in the prospectus of the Company dated 30 September 2013.

Note: The issued share capital and total voting rights with effect from 5 March 2019 may be subject to change due to the current on-going transactions in own shares of the Company.

The conversion dates for 2019 are set out below. In accordance with the Prospectus, Shareholders wishing to convert their Shares must give the Company 10 Business Days' notice in advance of the first Business Day of each calendar month.

Conversion Date

Dates by which elections for conversion must be received

10 April 2019

18 March 2019

14 May 2019

15 April 2019

12 June 2019

17 May 2019

10 July 2019

17 June 2019

12 August 2019

18 July 2019

11 September 2019

16 August 2019

10 October 2019

17 September 2019

12 November 2019

18 October 2019

11 December 2019

18 November 2019

13 January 2020

16 December 2019

ENDS

Carey

Company Secretary

Sara Bourne

+44 (0) 1481 737 245

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 16:16:04 UTC
