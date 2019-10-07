NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Dividend Declaration

Log in
10/07/2019 | 05:22am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRUBBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

7 October 2019

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Dividend Declaration

The Board of the Company (the 'Board') is please to announce a dividend of $0.0133 per US Dollar ordinary share and £0.0129 per Sterling ordinary share for the period 29 June 2019 to 30 September 2019. Dividends in relation to the ordinary shares will be payable on 22 November 2019 to ordinary shareholders (the 'Qualifying Ordinary Shareholders') on the register as at close of business on 18 October 2019.

The Company intends to pay dividends to shareholders equal to cash income it receives less its running costs paid in the year, subject to the solvency test prescribed by Guernsey law.

Dividend Re-Investment Plan

If you would like to reinvest your cash dividends by purchasing further shares, under the Dividend Re-Investment Plan, Terms and Conditions are available upon request via the Link Asset Services Shareholder helpline on 0371 664 0381 (Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Alternatively you can email shares@linkgroup.co.ukor log on to www.signalshares.com

Elections will need to be received by Link Market Services by 1 November 2019 by those Qualifying Ordinary Shareholders who wish to re-invest their dividend.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-dividend date

17 October 2019

Dividend record date

18 October 2019

Last date to elect/revoke DRIP elections for Ordinary Shareholders

1 November 2019

Ordinary Shareholders dividend payment date

22 November 2019

Enquiries:

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Company Secretary

Matt Falla/Gemma Woods

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 600

LEI: 549300P4FSBHZFALLG04

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 09:21:02 UTC
