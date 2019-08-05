Log in
NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND LIMI

(NBLS)
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Monthly Share Conversion

08/05/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

5 August 2019

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Conversion between Share Classes

The Company today announces the conversion of a number of Sterling Shares into US Dollar Shares and US Dollar Shares into Sterling Shares (the 'Conversion'). On the basis of the net asset values of the Company's shares as at 31 July 2019 (and also spot currency exchange rates as appropriate, in each case as at 31 July 2019), the conversion ratio, calculated in accordance with the Company's articles of incorporation, is as follows:

GBP to USD 1.18640598

USD to GBP 0.84288179

On the basis of the aggregate level of conversion notices received by the Company, application will be made for the admission of 1,563,877 Sterling Shares and 2,175 US Dollar Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the 'Official List') and the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (the 'Main Market'). Application will also be made for the cancellation of the listing on the Official List and the Main Market of 1,834 Sterling Shares and 1,855,395 US Dollar Shares. It is expected that such application will become effective and that dealing in the US Dollar Shares will commence on 12 August 2019. Accordingly, the Company's issued share capital with effect from 12 August 2019 will be as follows:

627,291,391 Sterling Shares (75,000,000 are held in Treasury as at 5 August 2019)

35,282,071 US Dollar Shares (1,342,627 are held in Treasury as at 5 August 2019)

Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share and US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share. Following Conversion (which is expected to take place on 12 August 2019) the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 917,605,670. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms shall have the meaning given to them in the prospectus of the Company dated 30 September 2013.

Note: The issued share capital and total voting rights with effect from 12 August 2019 may be subject to change due to the current on-going transactions in own shares of the Company.

The conversion dates for 2019 are set out below. In accordance with the Prospectus, Shareholders wishing to convert their Shares must give the Company 10 Business Days' notice in advance of the first Business Day of each calendar month.

Conversion Date Dates by which elections for conversion must be received

11 September 2019 16 August 2019

10 October 2019 17 September 2019

12 November 2019 18 October 2019

11 December 2019 18 November 2019

13 January 2020 16 December 2019

Enquiries:

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Company Secretary

Matt Falla/Gemma Woods

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 600

LEI: 549300P4FSBHZFALLG04

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 17:29:08 UTC
