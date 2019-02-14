NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Portfolio Update - Jan 2019 Replacement

The GBP and USD Net Asset Values in RNS number 9488P released at 7:00am on 14 February 2019 were incorrectly stated in the RNS text, but were correct in the accompanying Factsheet.

All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund

Portfolio Update

14 February 2019

The NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited targets income generation whilst seeking to preserve investors' capital and give protection against rising interest rates.

The Fund's managers seek to generate this yield by investing in a global portfolio of below investment grade senior secured corporate loans with selective use of senior secured bonds, diversified by both borrower and industry. The Fund is managed by four experienced portfolio managers backed by what we believe to be one of the largest and most experienced credit teams in the industry.

Key statistics, as at 31st January 2019:

NAV GBP 93.38 USD 95.98 Current Portfolio Yield* 5.81% Number of Investments 354 Number of Issuers 269

The Portfolio, as at 31st January 2019 (excluding cash):

· was split 87.43% USD, 10.53% EUR, 2.04% GBP

· had 8.84% allocated to bonds out of the maximum 20% allowable

· was invested primarily in B (57.90%) and BBB/BB (38.00%) rated investments1

To access the January 2019 Factsheet, please click here. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0207Q_1-2019-2-14.pdf

The Fund's website can be found at the following address: www.nbgfrif.com.

1. Source: Standard & Poor's

* The Fund's Current Portfolio Yield is a market-value weighted average of the current yields of the holdings in the portfolio, calculated as the coupon (base rate plus spread) divided by current price. The calculation does not take into account any fees, fund expenses or sales charges paid, which would reduce the results. The Current Yield for the Fund will fluctuate from month to month. The Current Yield should be regarded as an estimate of the Fund's rate of investment income, and it may not equal the realized distribution rate for each share class. You should consult the Fund's prospectus for additional information about the Fund's dividends and distributions policy. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

-ENDS-

For media and analyst enquiries please contact:

Kaso Legg Communications

Charles Gorman +44 (0)20 3603 2803

nbls@kl-communications.com

Background Information

The Company is a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey. It is managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited, which has delegated certain of its responsibilities and functions to the sub-investment manager, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, both of which are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The Company's investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends, at levels that are sustainable, whilst seeking to preserve investors' capital and give protection against rising rates. To pursue its investment objective, the Company invests mainly in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S. Dollars, Sterling, and Euros by primarily North American and European Union corporations, partnerships and other business issuers.

Founded in 1939, Neuberger Berman is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages equities, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund portfolios for institutions and advisors worldwide. With offices in 19 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is approximately 2,000 professionals and the company was named by Pensions & Investments as a 'Best Place to Work in Money Management' for three consecutive years. Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking.

RISK CONSIDERATIONS

Market Risk: The risk of a change in the value of a position as a result of underlying market factors, including among other things, the overall performance of companies and the market

perception of the global economy.

Liquidity Risk: The risk that the Fund may be unable to sell an investment readily at its fair market value. In extreme market conditions this can affect the Fund's ability to meet redemption

requests upon demand.

Credit Risk: The risk that bond issuers may fail to meet their interest repayments, or repay debt, resulting in temporary or permanent losses to the Fund.

Interest Rate Risk: The risk of interest rate movements affecting the value of fixed-rate bonds.

Counterparty Risk: The risk that a counterparty will not fulfil its payment obligation for a trade, contract or other transaction, on the due date.

Operational Risk: The risk of direct or indirect loss resulting from inadequate or failed processes, people and systems including those relating to the safekeeping of assets or from external

events.

Derivatives Risk: The Fund is permitted to use certain types of financial derivative instruments ('FDI') (including certain complex instruments) which can give rise to particular risks, including

market risk, liquidity risk and counterparty credit risk. This may increase the Fund's leverage significantly which may cause large variations in the value of your share.

Currency Risk: Investors who subscribe in a currency other than the base currency of the Fund are exposed to currency risk. Fluctuations in exchange rates may affect the return on investment.

The past performance shown is based on the share class to which this factsheet relates. If the currency of this share class is different from your local currency, then you should be aware that

due to exchange rate fluctuations the performance shown may increase or decrease if converted into your local currency.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This document has been issued by NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (the 'Company'), and should not be taken as an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity and is solely for the purpose of providing information about the Company. This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any share in the Company or securities in any other entity, in any

jurisdiction.

The Company is a closed-ended investment company incorporated and registered in Guernsey and is governed under the provisions of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended), and the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2008 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ('GFSC'). It is a non-cellular company limited by shares and has been declared by the GFSC to be a registered closed-ended collective investment scheme. The Company's shares are admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority with a premium listing and are admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities.

Neuberger Berman Europe Limited ('NBEL'), the Company's Manager, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and is registered in England and Wales, at Lansdowne House, 57 Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6ER and is also a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') in the U.S. and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

This document is addressed to professional clients only, this includes, advisors, institutional investors, consultants, intermediaries and qualified investors.

This document is presented solely for information purposes and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. We do not represent that this information, including any third party information, is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the Company or NBEL as a whole. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice.

No part of this document may be reproduced in any manner without prior written permission of the Company and NBEL.

An investment in the Company involves risks, with the potential for above average risk, and is only suitable for people who are in a position to take such risks. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment or strategy is suitable for a particular investor. Each recipient of this document should make such investigations as it deems necessary to arrive at an independent evaluation of any investment, and should consult its own legal counsel and financial, actuarial, accounting, regulatory and tax advisers to evaluate any such investment. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Investment in the Company should not constitute a substantial proportion of an investor's portfolio and may not be appropriate for all investors. Diversification and asset class allocation do not guarantee profit or protect against loss.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. The value of investments may go down as well as up and investors may not get back any of the amount invested. The performance data does not take account of the commissions and costs incurred on the issue and redemption of units. The value of investments designated in another currency may rise and fall due to exchange rate fluctuations in respect of the relevant currencies. Adverse movements in currency exchange rates can result in a decrease in return and a loss of capital.

Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each investor and may be subject to change, investors are therefore recommended to seek independent tax advice.

This document, and the information contained therein, is not for viewing, release, distribution or publication in or into the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where applicable laws prohibit its release, distribution or publication, and will not be made available to any national, resident or citizen of the United States, Canada, Japan or South Africa. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes must inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the federal securities law of the United States and the laws of other jurisdictions.

The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The shares may not be offered, sold, resold, pledged, delivered, distributed or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, into or within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States.

The Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act') and, as such, holders of the shares will not be entitled to the benefits of the Investment Company Act. No offer, sale, resale, pledge, delivery, distribution or transfer of the shares may be made except under circumstances that will not result in the Company being required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. In addition, the shares are subject to restrictions on transferability and resale in certain jurisdictions and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under applicable securities laws and regulations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdictions.

The 'Neuberger Berman' name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2019 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.