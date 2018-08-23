NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Posting of Interim Report

23 August 2018

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Posting of Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements

The Company announces that it has today posted to shareholders the Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2018.

Copies of the Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements may be obtained on request from the Company's registered office, 1st & 2nd Floors, Elizabeth House, Les Ruettes Brayes, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1EW.

A copy of the Company's Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements is also available via the Company's website www.nbgfrif.com.

LEI: 549300P4FSBHZFALLG04

For further information, please contact:

Carey Group, Company Secretary

Sara Bourne

Tel: +44 (0)1481 737 245