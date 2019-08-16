NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Posting of Interim Report

16 August 2019

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Posting of Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements

The Company announces that it had today posted to shareholders the Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2019 (the 'Interim Report').

Copies of the Interim Report may be obtained on request from the Company's registered office, Sarnia House, Le Truchot, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1GR.

An electronic copy of the Interim Report is also available via the Company's website www.nbgfrif.com, and on the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Company Secretary

Matt Falla/Gemma Woods

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 600

LEI: 549300P4FSBHZFALLG04