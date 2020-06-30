NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Strategic Changes to the Investment Policy

30 June 2020
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited
(the 'Company')
Strategic Changes to the Investment Policy
The Board of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (the 'Company') was pleased to announce on 11 June 2020 that the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly supported the AGM resolution that the Company continues its business as a closed-ended investment company.
Nonetheless, the Board and the Company's investment manager remain conscious that the investment proposition should continue to appeal to the investor community and the Company therefore announces that strategic changes to the Company's investment policy and certain other policies are being considered. The Board and the investment manager intend to work closely with the Company's shareholders to find a proposition that continues to target attractive risk-adjusted returns.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
Enquiries:
Numis Securities Limited
Broker
Hugh Jonathan/Matt Goss
Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Praxis Fund Services Limited
Company Secretary
Matt Falla/Gemma Woods
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 600
LEI: 549300P4FSBHZFALLG04
Disclaimer
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:13:07 UTC