NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND LIMI

(NBLS)
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Strategic Changes to the Investment Policy

06/30/2020 | 02:14am EDT

30 June 2020

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Strategic Changes to the Investment Policy

The Board of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (the 'Company') was pleased to announce on 11 June 2020 that the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly supported the AGM resolution that the Company continues its business as a closed-ended investment company.

Nonetheless, the Board and the Company's investment manager remain conscious that the investment proposition should continue to appeal to the investor community and the Company therefore announces that strategic changes to the Company's investment policy and certain other policies are being considered. The Board and the investment manager intend to work closely with the Company's shareholders to find a proposition that continues to target attractive risk-adjusted returns.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Numis Securities Limited

Broker

Hugh Jonathan/Matt Goss

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Praxis Fund Services Limited

Company Secretary

Matt Falla/Gemma Woods

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 600

LEI: 549300P4FSBHZFALLG04

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:13:07 UTC
