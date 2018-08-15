Log in
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd    NBLS   GG00B3KX4Q34

NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND LTD (NBLS)
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

08/15/2018 | 08:16am CEST

15 August 2018

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 13 June 2018 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 875,000 Sterling Shares at a price of 93.1432 pence per Sterling Share, to be cancelled, on 14 August 2018. This represents approximately 0.0949 per cent of the Company's current issued Sterling Shares.

Following this transaction, the Company has in issue 921,470,987 Sterling Shares of which 75,000,000 are held in treasury. The Company also has 44,058,746 US Dollar Shares in issue of which 1,342,627 are held in treasury. US Dollar Shares have 1 vote per share and Sterling Shares have 1.6 votes per share.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 1,397,069,698 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Enquiries:

Carey Group

Sara Bourne

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 737 245

Disclaimer

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
